Photos: Sidney hosts “Friday Night Lights” elementary camp

Keygan Bladen practices her diving catch during a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday.
Calub Corey, center, works to get through the blocking of Parker Stewart, left, and Christian Townsend during a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday.
Xeryus McGhee tags out a fallen leyton Goffena during a running exercise while at a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday.
