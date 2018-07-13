Posted on by

Photos: Sidney hosts “Friday Night Lights” elementary camp


Over 100 first through sixth graders participated

Keygan Bladen practices her diving catch during a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Keygan Bladen practices her diving catch during a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday.

Calub Corey, center, works to get through the blocking of Parker Stewart, left, and Christian Townsend during a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday.

Xeryus McGhee tags out a fallen leyton Goffena during a running exercise while at a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday.

Keygan Bladen practices her diving catch during a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday.
Calub Corey, center, works to get through the blocking of Parker Stewart, left, and Christian Townsend during a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday.
Xeryus McGhee tags out a fallen leyton Goffena during a running exercise while at a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday.
