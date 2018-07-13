Photos: Sidney hosts “Friday Night Lights” elementary camp

Keygan Bladen practices her diving catch during a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday.

Calub Corey, center, works to get through the blocking of Parker Stewart, left, and Christian Townsend during a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday.

Xeryus McGhee tags out a fallen leyton Goffena during a running exercise while at a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2364.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2375.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2394.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2398.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2408.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2416.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2428.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2462.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2470.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2476.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2504.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2489.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2524.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2551.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2553.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2556.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2563.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2614.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2628.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2684.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2699.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2705.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2754.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2764.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_DSC_2772.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_SDN071418KidFB4.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Keygan Bladen practices her diving catch during a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_SDN071418KidFB3.jpg Keygan Bladen practices her diving catch during a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Calub Corey, center, works to get through the blocking of Parker Stewart, left, and Christian Townsend during a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_SDN071418KidFB1.jpg Calub Corey, center, works to get through the blocking of Parker Stewart, left, and Christian Townsend during a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Xeryus McGhee tags out a fallen leyton Goffena during a running exercise while at a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_SDN071418KidFB2.jpg Xeryus McGhee tags out a fallen leyton Goffena during a running exercise while at a kids football practice at the Sidney Memorial Stadium Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News