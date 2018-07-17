Yinger, Knouff win Shelby County Open

SIDNEY — Zach Yinger won plenty of tournaments during his time at Sidney High School and earned another trophy in Sidney on Sunday.

Yinger, a 2011 Sidney graduate, hit a 65 in 18 holes at Shelby Oaks and a 33 in nine holes at the Moose to finish first in the men’s championship flight of the Shelby County Open with a gross score of 98. He finished four strokes ahead of 2017 co-champion Nate Fridley, who hit a 69 and 33 for a 102.

Yinger, who played collegiately at Ball State, was first team all-Ohio as a junior and was a three-time Greater Western Ohio Conference player of the year.

Mike New, the other 2017 co-champ, was first place low net with a 68 and 31 for a 99. Wil Fridley was second place low net with a 68 and 36 for a 104.

Sam Long was first place in men’s second flight low gross with a 78 while Jacob Caldwell was first place low net with an 82. In men’s third flight, Gave Griffith was first place low gross with an 81 and Ernie Vibbert was second place low gross with an 81. Nick Lucas was first place low net with an 81 and Mark Cundiff was second place with an 86.

Emily Knouff, a Fort Loramie graduate who is currently competing at Ball State, won the women’s first flight with a 72 in 18 holes at Shelby Oaks. She won the Shelby County Open in 2017 with the same score. Knouff owns the course record at Shelby Oaks with a 67.

Tina Bulle was first place low net in the first flight with an 81. Pris Reier was first place low gross in the second flight with an 89 while Jeannie Bosslet was first place low net in the second flight with a 96.

It’s the second year the Open was played in a one-day format with 18 holes at Shelby Oaks and, for the men’s championship flight, nine at the Moose.

Mike New tees off at the Moose Golf Course Sunday on July 17, 2016. New finished in first place low net with a 99 in the 2018 Shelby County Open, which was held Sunday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_SDN071816Golf.jpg Mike New tees off at the Moose Golf Course Sunday on July 17, 2016. New finished in first place low net with a 99 in the 2018 Shelby County Open, which was held Sunday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Emily Knouff chips onto the green during a tournament in Covington on Aug. 3, 2016. Knouff finished in first place low gross with a 72 in the 2018 Shelby County Open, which was held Sunday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_080316mju_ftloramie_emilyknouff.jpg Emily Knouff chips onto the green during a tournament in Covington on Aug. 3, 2016. Knouff finished in first place low gross with a 72 in the 2018 Shelby County Open, which was held Sunday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

Yinger shoots 27-hole 98, Knouff shoots 18-hole 72

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

