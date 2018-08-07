Monday roundup: Golf season tees off

SIDNEY — Anna claimed first place in the Shelby County Athletic League boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oak Golf Club, while Botkins’ Nick Fischio was the medalist.

Monday was the first day most area boys and girls golf squads started the season. The Ohio High School Athletic Association permitted play to begin on Saturday.

Anna finished first in the SCAL preview with a 343 team score, while Fort Loramie was second and Botkins was third. The Redskins and Trojans both had team scores of 346, and the Redskins earned second place with the fifth-score tiebreaker.

Jackson Center was fourth with 353, Houston was fifth with 400, Fairlawn was sixth with 406 and Russia was seventh with 418.

Fischio led Botkins with 74. Fort Loramie’s Zach Pleiman was second with 80 and Anna’s Cole Maurer was third with 81.

Anna’s Levi Cain and Spencer McClay each had 86, while Bryce Havenar had 90.

Mitchell Puthoff had 84 for Fort Loramie. Caleb Meyer had 90 and Devan Ratermann had 92. Eli Rosengarten’s 93 earned the Redskins second place in the fifth-score tiebreaker.

Alex Bajwa had 88 for Botkins, while Jamieson Meyer had 90 and Isaac Cisco 94. Anthony Opperman was Botkins’ fifth score and had a 96. The Trojans jumped up three spots in the preview after finishing sixth last year.

Trent Platfoot had 85 for Jackson Center. Chris Elchert had 87, T.J. Esser had 88 and Carson Regula had 93.

Cole Pitchford led Houston with a 94. Nathan Stangel had 101, Collin Walker had 102 and Jon Stener had 103.

Skyler Piper had 92 for Fairlawn. Kyle Peters had 94 for the Jets, while Jackson Jones had 104 and Drew Maddy and Ashton Piper each had 116.

Evan Coverstone led Russia with 94. Drew Sherman had 98, Christian Stueve had 112 and Max Bohman had 114.

The SCAL preview does not count toward regular season standings.

Girls golf

Fort Loramie finishes third in Lady Bucc Invite

Fort Loramie’s girls golf team finished third out of 14 schools in Covington’s Lady Bucc Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills in Piqua.

The Redskins had a 398 team score, just behind first place St. Henry (394) and second-place National Trail (396). New Bremen was fourth with 401, Versailles was fifth with 404 and Anna was 11th with 440.

Eva Bolin led the Redskins with an 87, while Amy Eilerman had 92, Riley Middendorf had 106 and Rylee Poeppelman had 113.

Amy Balster had 94 for the Cardinals. Sarah Parker had 96, Caylie Hall had 98 and Katelyn Broerman had 113.

Morgan Heitkamp had 93 for Versailles. Morgan Barlarge had 98, Maddie Durham had 100 and Alexis Jay had 113.

Breah Kuck led Anna with 92. Olivia Pulfer and Maura Rose each had 110, while Morgan Meyer and Riley Thobe each had 128.

Botkins senior Nick Fischio watches a ball during a golf invitational last season. Fischio, who qualified for regionals last year, was medalist with a 74 at the Shelby County preview on Monday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_nickfischio.jpg Botkins senior Nick Fischio watches a ball during a golf invitational last season. Fischio, who qualified for regionals last year, was medalist with a 74 at the Shelby County preview on Monday. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

