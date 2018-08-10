Wednesday roundup: Anna finishes 1st at Kendig Memorial in Piqua

PIQUA — Three Anna players shot 81 or better to help the squad finish first in the Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Anna’s Bryce Cobb shot a 78 and finished tied second individually, three strokes Newton’s Chet Jamison.

Fort Loramie’s Mitchell Puthoff and Zach Pleiman both shot 79 and tied for fourth.

Cole Maurer shot 80 for the Rockets and Spencer McClay had 81. Bryce Havenar had 91 to help Anna finish with 330, seven strokes ahead of second-place Newton.

Fort Loramie finished third with 339. Aside from Puthoff and Pleiman, Eli Rosengarten had 89 and Caleb Meyer had 93.

Versailles was sixth with 360, Fairlawn was 10th with 404 and Russia was 13th with 421.

Will Eversole led the Tigers with an 89. Connor VanSkyock and Austin Pleiman shot 90 and Isaac White had 91.

Skylar Piper led Fairlawn with 94. Chester Hughes had 98, Jackson Jones had 104 and Kyle Peters had 108.

Drew Sherman led the Raiders with a 93. Max Bohman had 99, Evan Cornerstone shot 104 and Casey DeLaet and Emmit Davidson had 125.

Minster wins Auglaize County Invite

The Wildcats came in first in the Auglaize County Invite on Wednesday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster.

The Wildcats shot 330, seven strokes ahead of second-place St. Marys. New Knoxville was fourth with 392 and New Bremen was fifth with 407.

Minster’s Grant Voisard was the medalist with a 76. Joseph Magato shot an 80 while Logan Lazier, Jacob Wissman and Ethan Lehmkuhl shot 87.

Ray Newton led the Rangers with 84 while Sam Anspach shot 87. Trent Lehman had 107 and Max Henschen and Brandon Smith had 114.

Cole Hemmelgarn was New Bremen’s top golfer with 87. Jared Bergman had 100, Devon Thieman had 105 and Preston Heohe had 115.

Girls Golf

Fort Loramie finishes 6th in Miamisburg Invitational

The Redskins were sixth in the Miamisburg Invitational on Wednesday at Pipestone Golf Course.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with an 87. Amy Eilerman shot 103, Rheese Voisard shot 104 and Riley Middendorf had 11.

Riverside 246, Indian Lake 267

The Pirates started off the season with a win on Wednesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course. Riverside’s Dana Jones was the match medalist.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

