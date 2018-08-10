Thursday/Friday roundup: Jackson Center boys golf beats Riverside

SIDNEY — Jackson Center beat Riverside 165-218 on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Jordan Rizzo led the Tigers with 39, while Trent Platfoot shot 40 and Christopher Elchert and TJ Esser both shot 43. John Zumberger led the Pirates with 36, while Zane Rose shot 55, Jayden Burchett had 58 and Brody Rhoades had 59.

Fort Loramie 166, Minster 168

The Redskins bested Minster by two strokes at Arrowhead Golf Club on Friday.

Mitchell Puthoff led the Redskins with a 38, while Zach Pleiman shot 40, Eli Rosengarten shot 42 and Caleb Meyer had 46.

Ethan Lehmkuhl led Minster with 40. Grant Voisard shot 41, Jacob Wissman shot 43 and Joseph Magoto and Grant Koenig each shot 44.

Houston beats Lehman Catholic 3-1-2 in match play

The Wildcats beat Lehman in match play on Friday at Shelby Oaks. The Wildcats won three matches, tied in two and lost one. Cole Pitchford shot a personal best nine-hole score of 41 for Houston. Cole Gilardi had Lehman’s best score of the day at 42.

Anna 6th at Celina Invitational

The Rockets came in sixth out of 20 squads with a team score of 334. Cole Maurer and Spencer McClay each shot 81, while Bryce Cobb had 82 and Lucas Poeppelman had 90.

THURSDAY

Girls golf

Versailles comes in 2nd at Lady Tiger Tee Invitational

Versailles finished second out of 18 teams at the Lady Tiger Tee at Stillwater Valley Golf Club on Thursday. The Tigers were second with 209, two strokes behind No. 1 St. Henry.

Fort Loramie was sixth, New Bremen was eighth, Anna was 10th and Minster was 15th.

Maddie Barlage led the Tigers with 95. Morgan Heitkamp had 100, Alexis Jay shot 101 and Cayla Batten had 110.

Fort Loramie had 424. Eva Bolin led the Redskins with 97, Amy Eilerman shot 103, Rylee Poeppelman shot 113 and Savannah Henning shot 115.

The Cardinals had 445. Sarah Parker led New Bremen with 99, while Caylie Hall had 110, Amy Balster had 113 and Kaitlyn Broerman had 123.

Anna was 10th with 450. Breah Kuck led the Rockets with 101, while Olivia Pulfer shot 113, Maura Rose shot 115 and Lindsey McEldowney shot 121.

Minster had 502. Layne Voisard had 102, Taylor Homan had 105, Natalie Bensman had 145 and Claire Lamm had 150.

Fort Loramie edges Minster

By Bryant Billing

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

