Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie beats Fairlawn

SIDNEY — Fort Loramie beat Fairlawn 168-190 in its Shelby County Athletic League season opener on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Course.

Mitchell Puthoff shot a 40 for the Redskins. Zach Pleiman shot 42 and Eli Rosengarten and Devin Ratermann each had 43s.

Kyle Peters led the Jets with a 44. Jackson Jones shot 46, Chester Hughes had 48 and Skylar Piper had 52.

Versailles 186, New Bremen 219

The Tigers won a Midwest Athletic Conference match against Marion Local on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Connor VanSkyock led Versailles with a 43. Will Eversole shot 46, Alex Keiser shot 48 and Ethan Kremer had 49.

Delphos St. John’s 177, New Knoxville 226

Ray Newton led the Rangers with 46.

Girls tennis

Sidney 4, West Carrollton 0

The Yellow Jackets picked up their first win on Thursday against West Carrollton.

Hailey New won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles while Alyssa Chavez won 6-4, 6-1 at second singles and Mara Hecht won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Sara Gibson and Jenna Allen won 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles. The Pirates forfeited second doubles.

Springfield Northwestern 4, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers dropped to 0-4 with a loss to Northwestern on Thursday.

Claire Larger won at first singles 6-1, 4-6, 10-1. Sarah Gibson lost 6-4, 6-4 at second singles and Angela Brunner lost 6-4, 6-1 at third singles.

Ann Pannapara and Shannon Staley lost 6-2, 6-0 at first doubles. Annie Stiver and Mary Lins lost 6-2, 6-0 at second doubles.

“Nice win by Claire at first singles,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “She played a great super tiebreaker to win, only losing one point. Sarah lost to a returning district qualifier and Angela played her best match so far at third singles.

“We were missing two of our dubs players which made it tough on us there, but our freshman are getting a lot of experience. We will finally have our top seven players for the first time at Schroeder tourney Saturday, where we finished third out of eight schools last year.”

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

Boys golf

Sidney 183, Stebbins 201

The Yellow Jackets won their first match of the year on Wednesday.

Trey Werntz led the Yellow Jackets with 40. Ben Spangler shot 45, Mitchell Larger shot 48 and Nick Zerkle had 50.

“It was good to get the first win of the season,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “It was tough to score with the rain. Trey was very consistent. Larger was really solid for us today. Zerkle came out to play as well. I have been really proud of the boys and I hope the upward trend continues.”

Russia 2nd, New Bremen 3rd in tri-match

Russia came in second and New Bremen came in third at a tri-match on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

The Raiders had a 182 team score while New Bremen had 196. Wapakoneta won with 159.

Drew Sherman led Russia with a 41 while Evan Coverstone shot 44, Christian Stueve shot 45 and Max Bohman shot 52.

Cole Hemmelgarn led New Bremen with 43. Xander Stephens shot 50, Jared Bergman shot 51 and Preston Heohne shot 52.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

