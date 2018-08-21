Monday roundup: Sidney girls soccer opens with win

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls soccer won its season opener on Monday with a 5-0 victory over Wayne.

Khia McMillen led the Yellow Jackets with two goals and two assists while Elaine Wiesenmayer and Makayla Dillinger had one goal and one assist each.

Also scoring a goal was Megan Heckler with Jadah McMillen getting an assist. Sidney had 12 shots on goal and seven corner kicks with Wayne having seven shots on goal and one corner kick. Makayla Hurey had seven saves in goal in the shutout.

Volleyball

Houston 3, Ansonia 1

The Wildcats beat Ansonia in four sets on Monday. Houston won the first set 25-16, lost the second 25-22, won the third 25-8 and the fourth 25-16.

Hayden Riesenbeck had eight kills, four blocks and three digs. Alyssa Kemp had 31 assists and seven digs, Hannah Bixler had six digs and two kills, Catryn Mohler had five kills and three aces, Olivia Bowser had 14 digs and Mariah Booher had three kills and three aces.

Lehman Catholic 3, Springfield Catholic Central 0

Lehman Catholic beat Catholic Central 26-24, 25-17 and 25-20 on Monday in Springfield.

Alexis Snipes had 21 assists and four kills. Olivia Lucia had 10 kills, Lauren McFarland added six kills and Reese Geise had five kills. Pyper Sharkin served four aces.

Mechanicsburg 3, Riverside 2

Mechanicsburg won the fourth and fifth sets to earn a nonconference win over the Pirates on Monday.

Riverside won the first set 25-19, but the Indians won the second 25-12. Riverside won the third 25-20, but Mechanicsburg closed out the match with 25-19 and 15-9 wins.

Shelby Giles had eight kills and 14 digs, Sierra Snow had 10 assists and Jenna Woods had three solo blocks.

“The girls really put up a fight,” Riverside coach Kerri Meade said. “They played a great game.”

Boys golf

Fort Loramie 178, Jackson Center 184

The Redskins earned a Shelby County Athletic League win at Arrowhead Golf Club on Monday and dodged rain.

The match got underway on time, but due to thunderstorms, play was suspended for about an hour. The Redskins then finished up the win in wet conditions.

Mitchel Puthoff led Fort Loramie with 40, while Zach Pleiman had 44, Eli Rosengarten had 46 and Caleb Meyer and Carson Barhorst each had 48.

Trent Platfoot and Carson Regular both shot 44 for the Tigers, while TJ Esser and Christopher Elchert each shot 48.

Botkins 185, Indian Lake 193

The Trojans earned a win on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Nick Fischio led all golfers with a 40. Alex Bajwa shot 47 and Isaac Cisco and Jack Dietz both had 49.

Versailles 183, New Knoxville 216

The Tigers earned a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Monday.

Connor VanSkyock led Versailles with 42 while Austin Pleiman, Will Eversole and Ethan Kremer shot 47.

Sam Anspach led the Rangers with 49. Ray Newton had 50, Brandon Smith had 53 and Trent Lehman had 64.

St. Henry 172, New Bremen 212

New Bremen lost a MAC match on Monday at Mercer County Elks.

Cole Hemmelgarn led the Cardinals with 45. Devon Thieman shot 49, Jared Bergman shot 53 and Jack Wilson and Xander Stephens each shot 65.

Houston, Lehman Catholic volleyball squads earn nonconference wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

