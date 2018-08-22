50 years ago: The opener of 30 in a row

The Sidney Yellow Jackets headed to north Lima to finish the 1967 high school football season with the Bath Wildcats and a chance to finish 5-5-0. I made the trip in the black station wagon of Lenny Kerns who provided transportation for his son and some Parkwood Junior High buddies. On a sloppy mid-November night, our guys came up short 28-0. However, it was to be Sidney’s final loss until 1971.

I didn’t know until many years later that something significant happened in the losing locker room after the game. Frank Focht was a highly respected assistant coach whom the players confided in. A few players who would be seniors in 1968 approached him with a simple message that I’ll paraphrase.

“1968 starts tomorrow. We have a fine group returning along with the new sophomores who can be the best class we’ve ever had. We’ll work hard and we’ll go ten and oh.” Little did those players know that their promise would not only come true but would eventually be multiplied by three.

Fast forward to the start of the 1968 season. Optimism is high as Head Coach Dave Haines begins his ninth season. The team looks good in preseason. The town is excited, aided by the energy of the new Vespa booster group which sells season tickets at a frenzied pace, makes a holiday out of a home scrimmage, and shoots a cannon whenever we score among its many activities.

The traditional opener brings St. Marys to town as the Jackets hope to avenge a 19-8 loss from the previous year. I’m a member of the final freshmen class to attend Central Junior High directly above Julia Lamb Stadium. Our freshmen football team sits together on the north home side in a packed stadium filled with enthusiasm and anticipation.

John Wolfinger, our freshmen head coach, hurries by just before kickoff and tells us to pay special attention to the option play with quarterback Steve Williams and tailback John Wiggins. We follow his directive and are amazed at what transpires beginning at 8pm. Wiggins runs for 258 yards including touchdowns of 43, 48, 33, and 94 yards while averaging almost 26 yards per carry.

It seems that the cannon mounted on a firetruck just below us at the corner of the cinder track is firing almost non-stop. Final score: Sidney 42-St. Marys 0. Speculation intensifies that these guys might just win them all. Another shutout follows at Wapak the following week 48-0. In week three it’s another lopsided win but Dayton Colonel White does manage to score.

Week four is the long awaited matchup with three time defending Miami Valley League champion Bellefontaine and four year star players Jesse Williams and Gail Clark. All the seats are filled along with standees deep in the end zones and above the Sidney home side. Our freshmen team occupies its usual space well before the gates open. Crowd estimates exceed 7000. What an amazing sight.

Sidney sophomore Mike Flanagan provides many of the heroics on the way to a 35-8 halftime lead before the visitors storm back to make the final 35-28 with the Chieftains marching as time expires. Now the town and high school are really into it. The Jackets begin to be ranked by Dayton, Lima, and statewide news organizations which is a big deal since there are no high school playoffs to validate supremacy outside of the MVL.

The following week sees an easy 50-20 win at unbeaten Lima Shawnee, then five more to conclude a perfect 10-0-0 season. 1969 and 1970 yield similar results for a total of 30 straight wins. I was on both of those teams and will always cherish the experience. However, 1968 was also quite special to sit in the stands on game night and just be around town to feel the excitement grow each week.

I still drive into the parking area above our former stadium to look around and think about those amazing days that began 50 years ago. Our fight song says “never let that spirit die” and I still feel that spirit when our current team takes the field at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

The retired Dayton Journal Herald big school ratings trophy from 1968-70 recently received a facelift with improved graphics. It's now on display outside the athletic director's office at Sidney High School.

By Dave Ross Contributing columnist

Dave Ross is a periodic contributor to the Sidney Daily News and authored a book on the first century of SHS football that is available at the Ross Historical Center.

