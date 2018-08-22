Tuesday roundup: Sidney opens GWOC play with 5-0 win over West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Sidney picked up its first win in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American Division game on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets took an early lead over West Carrollton and pulled away to a 5-0 win.

Braden Guinther scored three goals for Sidney, while Damien Jones scored two. Freshman Carson Taylor had two assists, while Jones and Austin Kennedy each had one.

Sidney scored two goals in the first half and three in the second.

“The coaching staff was really proud of our boys tonight, considering that we came very slow and sluggish the first half,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “… Then (in) the second half, we started to wake up and played much better. It is nice to get a lead like that, so our supporting player got some work in as well. This win is good for building our confidence considering that we do have a young team.”

Sidney (1-1) will play next on Saturday at home against Urbana.

Volleyball

Fort Loramie 3, Minster 0

Fort Loramie beat Minster 25-17, 25-10 and 25-19 in a nonconference match on Tuesday in Minster.

Marissa Meiring led the Redskins with 15 kills. Kenzie Hoelscher had 11, Ava Sholtis had 10, Chloe Stand had six and Jada Drees had 3. Maya Maurer had 25 assists while Aleah Frilling had 18. Emily Austin led Fort Loramie with 16 digs.

“A great consistent effort by the team tonight,” Fort Loramie coach John Rodgers said. “A special thanks to our cheering section tonight. The girls enjoyed seeing the new haircuts and hearing you all through the match.”

Ava Sharp led Minster with six kills, Emily Stubbs had a team-high nine digs and two aces and Josie Winner and Brooke Wolf each had five assists.

Fairlawn 3, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

The Jets won a nonconference match 25-12, 25-10 and 25-19 on Tuesday.

Lauren Dudgeon led the Jets with 15 kills and had three blocks and six digs. Jessie Abke had eight kills and seven digs, Taylor Lessing had 30 assists and 10 digs, Kenedee Gallimore had 13 digs and MaCalla Huelskamp had nine digs and three aces.

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost their GWOC American North Division opener on Tuesday in Tipp City. The Red Devils won 25-11, 25-22 and 25-14.

Faith Bockrath set 54-of-58 with 14 assists for the Jackets. Arielle Snider hit 15-of-17 and had seven kills. Alina Kindle added five kills and also recorded a solo block.

Payton Boshears led the defense with 10 digs while Kindle and Abby Nuss each picked up four. Nuss served 9-of-9 with three aces and Snider fired off two.

Marion Local 3, Jackson Center 0

The Flyers beat Jackson Center 25-19, 25-19 and 25-21 in a nonconference match on Tuesday.

Raquel Kessler led the Tigers with 12 kills and 15 digs. Caroline Frieders had seven kills, 10 digs and 12 assists, Katie Sosby had 17 digs and Elizabeth Hickey had five blocks.

New Knoxville 3, Houston 0

The Rangers beat the Wildcats 25-19, 25-13 and 25-17 on Tuesday in Houston.

Tasia Lauth led New Knoxville with 15 kills. Tayler Doty had seven kills and seven digs, Erin Scott had 22 digs and Carly Fledderjohann had 34 assists.

Allisen Foster, Hannah Hollinger, Hayden Riesenbeck and Mariah Booher each had two kills for Houston. Alyssa Kemp had 10 assists. Olivia Bowser led the team with eight digs, while Hannah Bixler and Foster each had six.

New Bremen 3, Russia 2

Russia won the first set 26-24 and fourth 25-11, while New Bremen won the second 25-17, third 25-19 and fifth 15-11.

No other information was reported.

Girls soccer

Troy Christian 1, Botkins 0

Though the Trojans came up short, coach Kendra Berryman said the score is an improvement over previous season’s matchups between the two.

Boys golf

Anna 173, Fairlawn 191

The Rockets won a league match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Cole Maurer led Anna with a 41 while Bryce Cobb, Spencer McClain and Lukas Poeppelman each shot 44.

Jackson Jones and Skylar Piper led the Jets with 46. Chester Hughes shot 49 and Kyle Peters had 51.

Botkins wins tri-match

The Trojans won a tri-match with Lehman Catholic and Fort Recovery on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks. Botkins had a 181 team score, while Lehman was second with 194 and Fort Recovery was third with 192.

Nick Fischio led Botkins with 43. Alex Bajwa had 44, Jameson Meyer had 45 and Isaac Cisco shot 49.

Lehman’s Cole Gilardi led all golfers with a 38. Mike Rossman shot 47, Brandon Server shot 51 and Alex Keller shot 58.

Waynesfield-Goshen 189, Riverside 218

The Pirates lost a Northwest Central Conference match on Tuesday at Prairie View Golf Course. John Zumberger led the Pirates with 45. Brody Rhoads shot 49, Zane Rose shot 61 and Jayden Burchett shot 63.

Girls golf

Fort Loramie 197, Franklin-Monroe 248

The Redskins battled the rainy weather and earned a Cross County Conference win on Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. It’s the first league victory in program history.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with 40. Rheese Voisard shot 48, Amy Eilerman shot 54 and Rylee Poeppelman shot 55.

Girls tennis

Carroll 3, Lehman Catholic 2

The Cavaliers lost a close match against Carroll in Dayton on Tuesday.

Claire Larger lost 6-4, 7-5 at first singles. Sarah Gibson won 6-3, 6-4 at second singles and Angela Brunner lost 7-5, 6-0 at third singles.

Keira Burns and Ann Pannapara lost 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 at first doubles while Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling won 6-2, 6-3 at second doubles.

“This one hurts a little bit but I am proud of the way our kids battled tonight against a consistent, well-coached team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “I kept them positive afterwards and we will regroup.”

MONDAY RESULTS

Boys golf

Upper Scioto Valley 172, Riverside 215

The Pirates lost a home Northwest Central Conference match on Tuesday. John Zumberger and Zane Rose each shot 51 while Brody Rhoads had 56 and Jaxon Heath had 57.

Fort Loramie, Fairlawn volleyball earn wins

