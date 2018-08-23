Wednesday roundup: Lehman Catholic girls tennis beats Piqua

PIQUA — Lehman Catholic’s girls tennis squad picked up its first win of the season by beating Piqua 3-2 on Wednesday.

Claire Larger beat Alexa Knorr-Sullivan at first singles 6-4, 6-1. Sarah Gibson beat Alexis Gastelu at second singles by two 6-0 scores and Angela Brunner beat Izzy King at third singles 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Brunner’s victory clinched the match for Lehman.

Keira Burns and Ann Pannapara lost at first doubles to Skylar Cain and Cassie Arnett 5-7, 6-2 and 4-6. Brieanna Werling and Mary Lins lost at second doubles to Grace Ryan and Rikki Ramirez 6-4 and 6-0.

“Great team win for us tonight after the tough loss at Carroll (Tuesday) night,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Claire bounced back with a solid win over a scrappy girl and Sarah was just steady as a rock. She has won four out her last five matches and is playing the best for us.

“Close loss in a long match to a steady Piqua team for us at first doubles. Second dubs battled back after being down 4-0 in the first set but the Piqua girls were just too steady. I’m very proud of junior Angela Brunner. She battled back after losing the first set to win the last sets.”

Lehman improved to 1-1 with the win. The Cavaliers will play next on Monday at Sidney.

Lima Shawnee 5, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets struggled in a nonconference match on Wednesday at Lima Shawnee.

Hailey New lost 6-1, 6-0 at first singles. Kara Mays lost 6-1, 6-0 at second singles and Mara Hecht lost 6-0, 6-1 at third singles.

Sara Gibson and Jenna Allen lost 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Alison Fultz lost 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.

Sidney (1-3) will host Lehman on Monday.

Boys golf

Vandalia-Butler 160, Sidney 184

The Yellow Jackets lost a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division match at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Wednesday.

Trey Werntz led Sidney with a 43. Mitchell Larger shot 46, Brandan Rose shot 47 and Ben Spangler shot 49.

Girls soccer

Sidney 11, West Carrollton 0

No information was reported.

TUESDAY RESULTS

Boys golf

Sidney 188, Greenville 192

Sidney earned a GWOC American North win on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks.

Ben Spangler and Brandan Rose each led the Yellow Jackets with 46. Nick Zerkle shot 47 and Mitchell Larger finished with 49.

