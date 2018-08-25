Football roundup: 3 early TDs help Minster beat Fort Loramie

FORT LORAMIE — Minster scored the first three touchdowns of a nonconference game to earn a 34-14 win in a season opener at Fort Loramie on Friday.

Junior Jacob Niemeyer threw for three touchdown passes and junior Alex Schmitmeyer ran for two to help the Wildcats win. Both are in their first years as starters.

Niemeyer threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Cody Frericks midway through the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead and followed with a 41-yard touchdown pass midway through the second to push the lead to 14-0. Schmitmeyer ran for an 8-yard run late in the quarter, which gave Minster a 20-0 lead after a missed extra point.

Fort Loramie’s Collin Moore threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mason Kemper right before halftime to cut the deficit to 20-7, but Niemeyer threw a short touchdown pass early in the fourth to extend the lead back out to 20.

Minster had 382 yards of offense, while Fort Loramie had 310.

Niemeyer completed 9-of-12 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 81 yards on 10 carries. Trent Roetgerman led the squad with two catches for 59 yards and one touchdown. Schmitmeyer ran for 107 yards on 20 carries.

Moore started at quarterback for Fort Loramie and completed 22-of-36 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown. Nick Brandewie led the squad with 16 carries for 51 yards, while Carter Mescher gained 49 yards on three carries. Mescher also led the team receiving-wise with eight catches for 83 yards.

Joe Winner had an interception for Minster, while CJ Billing recovered a fumble for the Redskins and Jake Ratermann intercepted a pass.

Middletown Fenwick 42, Anna 27

Fenwick scored the first two touchdowns of the second half to take control and earn a win over Anna in a season opener on Friday in Middletown.

Bart Bixler completed 11-of-17 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns and had 72 rushing yards on 14 carries. Riley Huelskamp led the Rockets with 124 rushing yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Isaac Lininger caught both of Bixler’s touchdown passes. He finished with four catches for 42 yards. Jeffrey Richards had four catches for 91 yards.

Fenwick led 21-13 at halftime but took a 35-13 lead by the 4:00 mark of the third quarter.

Fort Recovery 23, Lehman Catholic 6

Fort Recovery outscored the Cavaliers 16-0 in the second half to earn a win in a nonconference game at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday.

This story will be updated with stats from the game when they’re reported.

New Bremen 27, Benjamin Logan 12

The Cardinals scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from Ben Logan on Friday in a road season opener.

Nolan Bornhorst scored a 5-yard touchdown run with 7:05 left in the fourth to boost the lead to 20-12, then Zach Bertke scored a 44-yard run with 4:42 left.

Bornhorst opened the game with a 1-yard run with 5:50 left in the first, but Ben Logan cut the lead to 7-6 after a touchdown pass late in the quarter. Bornhorst threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Blickle with 4:06 left in the second that increased the lead to 13-6, but the Raiders scored on a short touchdown pass just before halftime to come within 13-12.

Bornhorst completed 10-of-17 passes for 122 yards and ran for 3 yards on 12 carries. Bertke led the team with 44 rushing yards, all on his touchdown run. Blickle led the team in receiving with 83 yards on four receptions.

Jacob Rindler had 7.5 tackles (4.5 for loss) and one sack for New Bremen.

The Cardinals had 257 yards of total offense, while Ben Logan had 214.

Ansonia 28, Riverside 0

The Tigers scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from Riverside in a season opener on Friday in De Graff.

Riverside had 231 yards of offense but lost five fumbles and had two interceptions. Luke Roby led Riverside with 108 rushing yards on 16 carries while Joel Cotterman ran for 45 yards on seven carries. Cotterman completed 3-of-8 passes for 24 yards and had two interceptions.

Roby led Riverside with nine tackles, with three for loss. Ethan Burrows also had nine tackles Kaden Burk had seven tackles and one fumble recovery.

Celina 41, Versailles 12

Kyle Zizelman ran 18 times for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help the host Bulldogs start the season with a win over Versailles.

Versailles stats will be added when reported.

Fort Loramie’s Noah Guillozet grabs onto Minster’s Alex Schmitmeyer during a nonconference game on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_DDP11215-4.jpg Fort Loramie’s Noah Guillozet grabs onto Minster’s Alex Schmitmeyer during a nonconference game on Friday in Fort Loramie. David Pence | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Collin Moore prepares to throw during during a nonconference game against Minster on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_DDP11060-4.jpg Fort Loramie’s Collin Moore prepares to throw during during a nonconference game against Minster on Friday in Fort Loramie. David Pence | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Cody Frericks hauls in a pass during a nonconference game on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_CC3I3821-4.jpg Minster’s Cody Frericks hauls in a pass during a nonconference game on Friday in Fort Loramie. David Pence | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Collin Moore prepares to throw during during a nonconference game against Minster on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_CC3I3743-4.jpg Fort Loramie’s Collin Moore prepares to throw during during a nonconference game against Minster on Friday in Fort Loramie. David Pence | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Nick Brandewie runs during a nonconference game against Minster on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_CC3I3755-4.jpg Fort Loramie’s Nick Brandewie runs during a nonconference game against Minster on Friday in Fort Loramie. David Pence | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Brendan O’Leary, right, breaks up a Fort Recovery pass in the end zone in the first quarter at Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_Lehman-v-Ft-Recovery-056-4.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Brendan O’Leary, right, breaks up a Fort Recovery pass in the end zone in the first quarter at Sidney. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic takes the field before a season opener against Fort Recovery on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_Lehman-v-Ft-Recovery-007-4.jpg Lehman Catholic takes the field before a season opener against Fort Recovery on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Bradly Haynes makes a catch during a season opener against Fort Recovery on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_Lehman-v-Ft-Recovery-081-4.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Bradly Haynes makes a catch during a season opener against Fort Recovery on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News The Sidney Yellow Jackets listen to coach Adam Doenges after a season opener on Friday at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN082518SidFB1-4.jpg The Sidney Yellow Jackets listen to coach Adam Doenges after a season opener on Friday at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney fans cheer on the Yellow Jackets in the second half of a season opener on Friday at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN082518SidFB2-4.jpg Sidney fans cheer on the Yellow Jackets in the second half of a season opener on Friday at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The Sidney High School marching band performs during halftime of a season opener on Friday at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN082518SidFB3-4.jpg The Sidney High School marching band performs during halftime of a season opener on Friday at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Christian Townsend, left, and Josiah Hudgins help bring down a St. Marys in the first half of a season opener on Friday at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN082518SidFB4-4.jpg Sidney’s Christian Townsend, left, and Josiah Hudgins help bring down a St. Marys in the first half of a season opener on Friday at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ryan Dunham dives for a loose ball at St. Marys in the first half of a season opener on Friday at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN082518SidFB5-4.jpg Sidney’s Ryan Dunham dives for a loose ball at St. Marys in the first half of a season opener on Friday at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Quamir Brown runs in the first half of a season opener on Friday at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN082518SidFB6-4.jpg Sidney’s Quamir Brown runs in the first half of a season opener on Friday at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Nick Brandewie runs during a nonconference game against Minster on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_DDP11091-4.jpg Fort Loramie’s Nick Brandewie runs during a nonconference game against Minster on Friday in Fort Loramie. David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Two early second-half TDs hurt Anna at Fenwick

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 1 AREA SCORES St. Marys 35, Sidney 7 F Middletown Fenwick 42, Anna 27 F Minster 34, Fort Loramie 14 F Fort Recovery 23, Lehman Catholic 6 F New Bremen 27, Benjamin Logan 12 F Ansonia 28, Riverside 0 F Celina 41, Versailles 12 F

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.