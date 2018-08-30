Wednesday roundup: Sidney increases all-sports trophy lead over Piqua

SIDNEY — Wednesday was a successful night for Sidney in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition, as both the boys golf and cross country squads picked up wins.

The Yellow Jackets’ boys golf squad beat Piqua 183-198 at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Trey Werntz led Sidney with a 44, while Will Klepinger and Ben Spangler each shot a 46 and Brandan Rose shot a 47.

“I was really proud of the boys tonight, especially Will,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “Will had his best round ever at the varsity level. He has put in so much time and it really shows. I am extremely proud of him.

“Beating Piqua is always a good feeling. It was a little nerve-racking at the beginning. The course was extremely hard and our boys were struggling to hit the greens. After a few holes they were able to adjust and kick it into gear.”

The all-sports trophy winner is tabulated by a points system. In sports where Piqua and Sidney teams play once a season, one point is awarded. In sports where teams play twice (like golf), .5 points are awarded.

After Wednesday’s events, Sidney has a 2-1.5 lead over the Indians.

The boys golf squads will face off at Echo Hills in Piqua on Sept. 13.

“We will be going to their place in a few weeks, so I hope the guys don’t get too confident,” Rippey said. “As a whole team, I was very proud of all of the boys tonight.”

Cross country

Sidney splits with Piqua

The Yellow Jackets and Indians split a cross country meet on Wednesday at Piqua High School.

Wednesday’s race was a one-mile run. Sidney boys finished first with 23 points, while Piqua was second with 32. Piqua’s girls finished first with 22 points while Sidney was second with 35.

Gavin Bockrath won the boys race in 4:58. Eli Straman finished third (5:06.6), Ian Bonifas finished fourth (5:07), Noah Schwepe was seventh (5:35.1) and Grant Hoying was eighth (5:35.4).

Mariana Kellner was third in the girls race in 6:31. Montana Stephens was fifth (6:40), Sage Steinke was sixth (7:00), Nicole Siegel was 10th (7:12) and Maya Thompson was 13th (7:19).

Girls soccer

Sidney 8, Bellefontaine 0

The Yellow Jackets earned another lopsided win to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Yellow Jackets scored six goals in the second half to run away to a nonconference victory over the Chieftains on Wednesday in Sidney.

Elaine Wiesenmayer scored four goals while Khia McMillen and Jadah McMillen each scored two. Khia McMillen had two assists while Jadah McMillen had one. Morgan Heckler had three assists.

Sophomore goalkeeper MaKayla Hurey had seven saves in her third shutout of the season.

Yellow Jackets lead Piqua 2-1.5 in all-sports trophy competition

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

