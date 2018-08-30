Caleb Harris TD helps Sidney beat Bellefontaine 31-28

SIDNEY — After Caleb Harris’ apparent go-ahead touchdown run was called back by a holding penalty, he didn’t waste another chance.

Harris scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:41 left and later had a big run on a third down to help the Yellow Jackets earn a 31-28 win over Bellefontaine in a nonconference game on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Down by four points, Sidney drove 80 yards in the middle of the fourth quarter to take the lead.

Harris appeared to score a touchdown with about seven minutes left, but a holding penalty negated the play and moved Sidney back to the 13-yard line.

After a few runs by Sidney freshman quarterback EJ Davis and a Bellefontaine facemask penalty, Harris ran it in from four yards out to with 5:41 left to put the Yellow Jackets up 31-28.

Josh Harlett intercepted a Bellefontaine pass deep in Sidney territory with about 1:40 left. On a third down, Harris ran up the middle 84 yards for a touchdown, which was called back due to a penalty. Even though the penalty negated the TD, Sidney still had the first down it needed to run out the clock, as Bellefontaine was out of timeouts.

Sidney led 17-14 at halftime and got the ball to start the second half. The Yellow Jackets drove 70 yards on seven plays, and Davis capped it off with a 23-yard touchdown run with 9:15 left. It was the first career TD for Davis, who split time at quarterback with Sidney starter Ryan Dunham.

The Chieftains scored the next two touchdowns to take a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

On Bellefontaine’s next drive after Davis’ touchdown, several big runs quickly moved the ball deep into Sidney territory. Bellefontaine junior quarterback Grant Smith ran around the right side of the line for a 2-yard score with 5:57 left to close the gap to 24-21.

Sidney turned the ball over on downs on its next drive on Bellefontaine’s 13. The Chieftains moved to midfield but faced a third-and-four at their own 44. Garrett Gross ran up the middle on a fourth down conversion try, broke through and ran up the field toward the home sideline. He cut back against a pursuing defensive back near the 5 and went into the endzone on a 56-yard TD run that put Bellefontaine up 28-24 with 10:32 left.

Bellefontaine opened the game with a 10-play, 65-yard drive which Grant Smith capped off with a 4-yard touchdown run with 7:18 left in the first quarter. The Yellow Jackets responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a 25-yard touchdown pass from Dunham to Lathan Jones with 4:40 left.

The Yellow Jackets took a 14-7 lead on Bellefontaine’s next drive when senior defensive back Josiah Hudgins stepped in front of a pass on a third down and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown with 3:00 left.

The Chieftains tied it 14-14 on the next drive after Smith ran two yards for a touchdown with 9:45 left in the second.

Sidney answered on its next drive. Hallie Truesdale made a 20-yard field goal with 4:35 left to put the Yellow Jackets up 17-14.

The game was the third time Sidney has been featured on Fox 45’s Thursday Night Lights since 2016. The Yellow Jackets lost to Piqua in 2016 in a televised game and beat Tippecanoe last year.

The game will be rebroadcast on Sunday at noon on ABC 22.

Sidney freshman Quamir “Philly” Brown runs during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN083118SidFB3-1.jpg Sidney freshman Quamir “Philly” Brown runs during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Taking down Bellefontaine’s Grant Smith are, left to right, Sidney’s Josiah Hudgins, Christian Retterer and Darren Taborn during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN083118SidFB2-1.jpg Taking down Bellefontaine’s Grant Smith are, left to right, Sidney’s Josiah Hudgins, Christian Retterer and Darren Taborn during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior quarterback Ryan Dunham, left, hands off to senior running back Caleb Harris during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN083118SidFB11.jpg Sidney junior quarterback Ryan Dunham, left, hands off to senior running back Caleb Harris during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior running back Christian Retterer runs with pressure from Bellefontaine defenders during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN083118SidFB12.jpg Sidney senior running back Christian Retterer runs with pressure from Bellefontaine defenders during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior quarterback Ryan Dunham is wrapped up by a Bellefontaine player during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN083118SidFB4.jpg Sidney senior quarterback Ryan Dunham is wrapped up by a Bellefontaine player during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior quarterback Ryan Dunham, right, hands off to senior running back Caleb Harris during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN083118SidFB5.jpg Sidney junior quarterback Ryan Dunham, right, hands off to senior running back Caleb Harris during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior wide receiver/safety Keith Lee reaches for a pass during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN083118SidFB7.jpg Sidney senior wide receiver/safety Keith Lee reaches for a pass during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman quarterback EJ Davis fights for extra yards while be taken down by a Bellefontaine defender during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN083118SidFB8.jpg Sidney freshman quarterback EJ Davis fights for extra yards while be taken down by a Bellefontaine defender during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior running back Caleb Harris runs with pressure from Bellefontaine defenders during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN083118SidFB9.jpg Sidney senior running back Caleb Harris runs with pressure from Bellefontaine defenders during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman receiver Quamir Brown runs during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN083118SidFB10.jpg Sidney freshman receiver Quamir Brown runs during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Caleb Harris runs while dragging Bellefontaine’s Isaac Williams during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN083118SidFB1-1.jpg Sidney’s Caleb Harris runs while dragging Bellefontaine’s Isaac Williams during a nonconference game against Bellefontaine on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Late touchdown run by Caleb Harris lifts Yellow Jackets

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

