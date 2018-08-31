Thursday roundup: Russia’s Jenna Cordonnier sets assists record

RUSSIA — Russia earned another five-set Shelby County Athletic League win on Thursday. The Raiders won the fifth game 15-11 to beat Anna 3-2 at Claire C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Anna won the first set 25-17, but Russia won the second 25-23 and third 25-16. The Rockets won the fourth 25-20 to force the fifth game.

Jenna Cordonnier set a school record with 56 assists. The previous record was 52 and held by Kristin Drees.

Ashley Scott led the Raiders with 25 kills and had 18 digs. Laurissa Polling had 17 kills, nine digs and six blocks. Jess York had eight kills, Morgan Wenrick had five kills and Kendall Monnin had a team-high 27 digs. Cordonnier also had 15 digs and three blocks.

“Girls played awesome tonight,” Russia coach Aaron Watkins said. “Everyone was involved. It was a great match to be a part of!”

Emma Meyer led Anna with 23 kills while Lauren Barhorst had nine and Madison Roe had eight. Lexi Wells had 50 assists and 19 digs. Abby Counts led the team with 28 digs and Liz Michael had 13. Meyer had eight blocks and Barhorst had six.

Fairlawn 3, Botkins 0

The Jets beat Botkins 25-18, 25-20 and 25-10 on Thursday.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn with 17 kills while Lauren Dudgeon had 10. Dudgeon had 11 digs and MaCalla Huelskamp had seven digs, three kills and two aces. Taylor Lessing had 25 assists, Allison Roush had three kills and one ace and Kylee Ginter had six kills.

Botkins stats were not reported.

Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0

The Redskins won a road SCAL match 25-15, 25-10 and 25-18 on Thursday.

Marissa Meiring led Fort Loramie with nine kills while McKenzie Hoelscher had seven and both Ava Sholtis and Jada Drees had five. Aleah Frilling had 16 assists and Maya Maurer had 12. Emily Austin had nine digs and both Frilling and Meiring had eight.

Allisen Foster had three kills for Houston while Alyssa Kemp, Catryn Mohler, and Mariah Booher each had two. Kemp had nine assists, Hayden Riesenbeck had five digs and two blocks and Hannah Bixler and Olivia Bowser each had 10 digs.

Jackson Center 3, Lima Central Catholic 0

The Tigers earned a 25-12, 25-19, 25-21 nonconference win on Thursday.

Raquel Kessler led Jackson Center with 23 kills and nine digs, while Caroline Frieders had seven kills, 12 assists and six digs. Katie Sosby had 14 digs and Ashley Mullenhour had 17 assists.

Marion Elgin 3, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers won the first game of a road Northwest Central Conference match 25-15 on Thursday, but Elgin won the last three 30-28, 25-22 and 25-19.

Olivia Lucia had 21 kills, 24 digs and five blocks for Lehman. Alexis Snipes had 41 assists, Reese Geise had 10 kills and 16 digs and Lauren McFarland had 20 digs.

Riverside 3, Ridgemont 1

The Pirates earned an NWCC win on Thursday. Ridgemont won the second game 25-23, but Riverside won the first 25-12, third 25-23 and fourth 25-23.

Shelby Giles had 11 kills, five aces and 12 digs for Riverside. Lauryn Sanford had two solo blocks and seven kills and Sierra Snow had 13 assists.

New Bremen 3, New Knoxville 0

The Cardinals picked up a 25-21, 25-7, 25-23 Midwest Athletic Conference win on Thursday in New Bremen.

Taylor Paul, Macy Puthoff and Josie Reinhart each had six kills. Puthoff had eight blocks while Claire Pape had six blocks. Rachel Kremer had 18 service points and Blake Sider had 10 digs.

New Bremen had 21 block assists and 11 aces as a team.

New Knoxville statistics were not reported.

Minster 3, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Wildcats earned a 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 MAC win on Thursday.

Danielle Barhorst led Minster with six kills while Averi Wolf and Lilly Pelletier each had five. Barhorst had four blocks and 12 digs. Kaitlyn Wolf had five aces and Emily Stubbs had 17 digs.

Girls soccer

Anna 11, Spencerville 0

The Rockets earned a big Western Ohio Soccer League win on Thursday.

Taylor Noll and Taylor Kauffman each scored three goals for Anna. Kelsie McKinney scored two goals and Amber Stewart, Megan Dieckmann and Breelyn Berner each scored one goal.

Noll had three assists, while Kauffmann, Sarah Ham, Ella Doseck and Dieckmann each had one. Savanna Hostetler had three saves in the shutout win.

Botkins 2, Franklin-Monroe 0

Botkins earned a home nonconference win on Thursday.

Both the team’s goals were scored in the first half. Sophomore Sydney Meyer scored the first and sophomore Sydney Steinke scored the second.

Boys soccer

New Knoxville 6, Spencerville 1

The Rangers scored five goals in the first half to spark a WOSL win on Thursday at Spencerville.

Joseph Baende and Jose Maria Rabadan each scored two goals while Zach Davis and Chris Covert each scored one. Baende and Carson Bierlein had one assist apiece.

Other scores: West Liberty-Salem 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Boys golf

Anna 173, Jackson Center 182

The Rockets earned a Shelby County Athletic League win at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Thursday.

Bryce Cobb led Jackson Center with 39, while Cole Maurer had 42, Bryce Havenar had 45 and Carter Gordon had 47.

Trent Platfoot led the Tigers with 43. Jordan Rizzo had 44, Christopher Elchert had 46 and TJ Esser had 49.

Botkins 179, Houston 184

The Trojans beat Houston in an SCAL match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Nick Fischio led Botkins with 40. Alex Bajwa shot 45 and both Jameson Meyer and Jack Dietz shot 47.

Cole Pitchford led the Wildcats with 44. Collin Walker shot 45, Nathan Stangel shot 47 and Jon Steiner shot 48.

Fairlawn 190, Russia 204

The Jets picked up an SCAL win on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Doug Wright and Kyle Peters each had 47 for Fairlawn while Jackson Jones and Skylar Piper each had 48.

Jordan Meyer and Grant Saunders each had 50 for Russia. Christian Stueve shot 51 and Drew Sherman shot 53.

Minster 165, Versailles 177

Minster beat Versailles in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday at Stillwater Valley.

Grant Voisard led Minster with 40 while Grant Koenig shot 41 and Joseph Magoto and Jacob Wissman each shot 42.

Ethan Kremer led the Tigers with 40. Connor VanSkyock shot 43 and Will Eversole and Austin Pleiman each had 47.

Coldwater 180, Newton 208

Ray Newton led the Rangers with 49.

Fairlawn, Fort Loramie volleyball pick up SCAL wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.