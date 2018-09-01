Area football roundup: Minster pulls away early from Covington

MINSTER — Four consecutive touchdowns helped Minster pull away from Covington in a 39-26 nonconference win on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Alex Schmitmeyer ran for four touchdowns and Jacob Niemeyer threw for two TDs in the win. The Wildcats had 266 yards of offense and intercepted Covington quarterback Cade Schmelzer four times.

Covington took an early 6-0 lead after a 5-yard touchdown run by Brayden Wiggins. Schmitmeyer scored a short touchdown run late in the first to put Minster ahead 7-6, then Niemeyer threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to August Boehnlein 30 seconds into the second quarter.

Schmitmeyer ran for a 6-yard touchdown with 9:36 left in the second and Niemeyer threw a 40-yard pass to Trent Roetgerman with 7:18 left.

Covington pulled within 27-12 late in the second quarter, but Schmitmeyer scored two 6-yard touchdown runs in the second half to push Minster’s lead to 39-12. The Buccaneers scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes to narrow the final score.

Schmitmeyer ran for 151 yards on 23 carries while Niemeyer completed 12-of-16 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

Mike Ketner had three interceptions for Minster while Roetgerman had one.

The Wildcats (2-0) will open Midwest Athletic Conference play next Friday at home against Fort Recovery (2-0).

Fort Loramie 28, Cincinnati Madeira 3 — 3rd quarter

The Redskins will return to Cincinnati Madeira on Saturday at 5 p.m. to finish the game, which was suspended early in the third quarter on Friday due to a thunderstorm.

Devin Wehrman scored on a 2-yard run with 10:52 left in the third quarter to increase Fort Loramie’s lead to 25 points.

Collin Moore threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Carter Mescher late in the first quarter to give the Redskins an early lead. After a field goal, Mescher returned the kickoff 99 yards to push the lead to 14-3. Moore scored on a 1-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to increase the lead to 21-3 at halftime.

New Bremen 28, Mississinawa Valley 8

The Cardinals scored four touchdowns in the first quarter to take an early lead in a dominating performance on Friday in a home nonconference contest.

New Bremen had 404 yards of offense, with 237 on the ground and 167 through the air.

Nolan Bornhorst accounted for all passing yards by completing 6 of 13 passes with four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 32 yards on three carries. Justin Tenkman led New Bremen rushing-wise with 79 yards on nine carries with one TD.

Bornhorst threw 16-yard and 28-yard touchdown passes to Grant Selby and a 58-yard yard TD pass to Logan Suchland in the first quarter. Tenkman also scored on a 28-yard run to help the Cardinals amass a 28-0 lead.

Mitchell Hays scored on a 29-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left in the second and Bornhorst threw a 47-yard TD pass to Bryce Blickle right before halftime to put a running clock on in the second half.

The Blackhawks had 197 yards of offense. Nicholas Wells led New Bremen with four tackles.

New Bremen (2-0) will host Anna (1-1) next Friday to open MAC play.

Miami East 52, Lehman Catholic 21

The Vikings scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to run away early. The Cavaliers scored all their touchdowns in the third quarter to pull within 45-21, but Miami East scored another TD in the fourth to push the final margin over 30 points.

Lehman (0-2) will travel to Graham (1-1) next Friday for a nonconference game. Statistics from Friday’s game will be added to this story when reported.

Mechanicsburg 42, Riverside 0

The Indians started slow but pulled away late against Riverside in a nonconference game on Friday.

Midway through the first quarter, a Riverside fumble led to a 68-yard touchdown pass from Logan Hurst to Keith Bebout.

Mechanicsburg’s Joey Mascadri scored on a one-yard run at 9:34 of the second quarter to make it 14-0. He added a six-yard scoring run with 2:19 left in the second quarter to give the Indians a 21-0 lead.

The Indians scored three more times in the second half.

Riverside (0-2) has been shut out in both its games this season. The Pirates will host Indian Lake (0-2) next Friday.

Versailles 47, Delphos Jefferson 14

The Tigers routed Jefferson to even their record to 1-1. More information about the game will be added on Saturday.

Minster junior quarterback Jacob Niemeyer throws during a nonconference game against Covington on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Niemeyer threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090318FNL4.jpg Minster junior quarterback Jacob Niemeyer throws during a nonconference game against Covington on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Niemeyer threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns. David Pence | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Alex Schmitmeyer runs through Covington defenders during a nonconference game on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Schmitmeyer ran for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090318FNL5.jpg Minster’s Alex Schmitmeyer runs through Covington defenders during a nonconference game on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Schmitmeyer ran for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries. David Pence | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Mitchell Hays hurdles a defender during a kickoff return in a nonconference game against Mississinawa Valley on Friday in New Bremen. Hays scored on a 29-yard touchdown run on Friday for the Cardinals. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090118BremenFB.jpg New Bremen’s Mitchell Hays hurdles a defender during a kickoff return in a nonconference game against Mississinawa Valley on Friday in New Bremen. Hays scored on a 29-yard touchdown run on Friday for the Cardinals. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Justin Tenkman avoids Mississinawa Valley defenders during a nonconference game on Friday in New Bremen. Tenkman ran for 79 yards on nine carries on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090318FNL1.jpg New Bremen’s Justin Tenkman avoids Mississinawa Valley defenders during a nonconference game on Friday in New Bremen. Tenkman ran for 79 yards on nine carries on Friday. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Grant Selby catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississinawa Valley’s Trent Collins during a nonconference game on Friday in New Bremen. Selby caught two touchdown passes in the first quarter. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090318FNL2.jpg New Bremen’s Grant Selby catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississinawa Valley’s Trent Collins during a nonconference game on Friday in New Bremen. Selby caught two touchdown passes in the first quarter. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News New Bremen players run onto the field before a nonconference game against Mississinawa Valley on Friday in New Bremen. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090318FNL3.jpg New Bremen players run onto the field before a nonconference game against Mississinawa Valley on Friday in New Bremen. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Bart Bixler runs during a nonconference game against Brookville on Friday in Anna. Bixler ran for 116 yards and threw for 73 yards and two touchdowns. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090318AnnaFBpg10.jpg Anna’s Bart Bixler runs during a nonconference game against Brookville on Friday in Anna. Bixler ran for 116 yards and threw for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Riley Huelskamp runs during a nonconference game against Brookville on Friday in Anna. Huelskamp ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns in the Rockets’ 48-27 win. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090318AnnaFBpg11.jpg Anna’s Riley Huelskamp runs during a nonconference game against Brookville on Friday in Anna. Huelskamp ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns in the Rockets’ 48-27 win. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Bart Bixler runs during a nonconference game against Brookville on Friday in Anna. Bixler also had sick tackles on defense for the Rockets. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090318AnnaFBpg6.jpg Anna’s Bart Bixler runs during a nonconference game against Brookville on Friday in Anna. Bixler also had sick tackles on defense for the Rockets. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Riley Huelskamp runs during a nonconference game against Brookville on Friday in Anna. Huelskamp had four tackles on defense for the Rockets. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090318AnnaFBpg9.jpg Anna’s Riley Huelskamp runs during a nonconference game against Brookville on Friday in Anna. Huelskamp had four tackles on defense for the Rockets. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Memorial Stadium was packed on Thursday for a televised game between Sidney at Bellefontaine. The Yellow Jackets won 31-28. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090318SidFB2.jpg Sidney Memorial Stadium was packed on Thursday for a televised game between Sidney at Bellefontaine. The Yellow Jackets won 31-28. Caven Risk | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Joe Winner drags down a Covington runner during a nonconference game on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Winner had three tackles in Friday’s game. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_CC3I5139.jpg Minster’s Joe Winner drags down a Covington runner during a nonconference game on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Winner had three tackles in Friday’s game. David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Week 2 Area Scores Anna 48, Brookville 27 Fort Loramie 28, Cincinnati Madeira 3 3Q lighting delay Miami East 52, Lehman Catholic 21 Minster 39, Covington 26 New Bremen 48, Mississinawa Valley 8 Mechanicsburg 42, Riverside 0 Versailles 47, Delphos Jefferson 14 Thursday final Sidney 31, Bellefontaine 28

