Saturday roundup: New Bremen beats Jackson Center

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen beat Jackson Center 25-7, 25-16, 25-18 in a nonconference volleyball match on Saturday.

Rachel Kremer led the Cardinals with 11 kills while Claire Pape had nine kills and seven digs. Macy Puthoff had nine kills and nine digs, Blake Snider had 12 digs, Madison Pape had 19 assists and Taylor Paul had three aces.

Raquel Kessler led the Tigers with 12 kills and 12 digs. Katie Sosby had 10 digs and Caroline Frieders had 10 assists and five kills.

Fairlawn 3, Riverside 2

The Jets earned a hard-fought nonconference win over Riverside on Saturday.

Fairlawn won the first and third sets 25-20 and the fifth 15-6. Riverside won the second and fourth sets 25-20.

Lauren Dudgeon had 15 kills, 18 digs, two blocks and four aces for Fairlawn. Kylee Ginter had 10 kills, Taylor Lessing had 39 assists and 20 digs, Jessie Abke had 13 digs and 12 kills and MaCalla Huelskamp had four kills and eight digs.

Riverside statistics were not reported.

Russia goes 1-2 at St. Henry Invite

Russia lost two matches and won one in the St. Henry Invitational on Saturday. The Raiders lost to St. Henry and Fort Recovery 2-0 and beat Buckeye Central 2-0.

Jenna Cordonnier broke Russia’s career assists record during the Invitational. She had 33 assists over the day and now has 1,578 in her career, surpassing Kristin Drees, who had 1,548. Cordonnier now holds the school’s career, single season and single match assists records.

Cordonnier also had 19 digs and four aces on Saturday. Laurissa Poling had 12 kills, 10 digs, five aces and six blocks. Ashley Scott had 11 kills, 13 digs and four blocks, Morgan Wenrick had seven kills and Kendall Monnin had 36 digs.

“We played in a loaded Invite Saturday with three of the top teams in the state,” Russia coach Aaron Watkins said. “The girls competed and we learned what we need to improve going forward!”

Anna wins Lehman Catholic invitational

Anna beat Minster 25-16, 25-21 in the championship match of Lehman Catholic’s invitational on Saturday.

Anna beat Lima Central Catholic 2-0 and Bellbrook 2-0 to advance to the championship game.

Minster beat Lehman by two 25-20 scores to advance to the match and also beat Adena 25-15, 25-14.

Danielle Barhorst had 20 kills and 25 digs over the course of the day for Minster while Averi Wolf had 14 kills and Ava Sharp had 13 kills and 13 digs. Brooke Wolf and four aces, 11 digs and 26 assists. Emily Stubbs had 26 digs and Kaitlyn Wolf had a team-high 40 assists.

Anna and Lehman Catholic statistics were not reported.

Boys soccer

Sidney 3, Bellefontaine 2

Damien Jones, Matt Joos and Landon Davis scored goals to lift the Yellow Jackets to a nonconference win on Saturday in Sidney. Braden Guinther and Josh Webster each had assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Sidney jumped out 3-0, but the Chieftains battled back to narrow the final score.

“We still are not where we want to be, but we are really close,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said.

Lehman Catholic 2, Allen East 2

The Cavaliers and Allen East played to a tie on Saturday night. Conor O’Leary and Joshua George scored Lehman’s goals, while Ethan Potts and Elijah Jock had assists.

Girls soccer

St. Marys 5, Botkins 0

Botkins lost a nonconference game on Saturday. The Trojans held St. Marys scoreless until right before halftime. The Roughriders scored four in the second half after Botkins lost two players to injuries.

Lehman Catholic at Preble Shawnee canceled

Lehman’s nonconference game at Preble Shawnee was canceled due to lightning.

Boys golf

Minster wins Versailles Invitational

Minster finished first in the Versailles Invitational on Saturday at Stillwater Golf Club.

The tournament was delayed almost two hours and later shortened to eleven holes due to inclement weather. Final results are based on the number over par for the first eleven holes played by the top four players of each team. Individual finishes had ties determined by scorecard tiebreaker.

Minster won at 22 over par. Anna was sixth at +38, Versailles was seventh at +43, New Bremen was 11th at +75, Russia was 14th at +86 and Lehman Catholic was 15th at +90.

Anna’s Cole Maurer was first individually at -1. Minster’s Ethan Lehmkuhl was second at +3 and Joseph Magato was fourth at +3. Versailles’ Connor VanSkyock was tied for eighth at +6.

Cross country

Russia girls 1st at Covington FOE Invitational

Russia’s girls team was first out of seven teams and the boys were fourth out of 11 teams in the Covington FOE Invitational on Saturday.

Beeca Seger led Russia’s girls squad. She was second in 20:46. Ella Hoehne was eighth (22:13), Claire Meyer was ninth (22:17), Anna Fiessinger was 13th (22:51) and Emma Delaet was 22nd (24:18).

Nicholas Caldwell led the boys squad by finishing 16th in 18:46. Andrew DeLoye was 19th (18:54), Aiden Shappie was 20th (19:04), Gavin George was 21st (19:10) and Jonathon Bell was 36th (19:54).

FRIDAY RESULTS

Boys golf

Jackson Center 179, New Knoxville 211

The Tigers picked up a nonconference win on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Jordan Rizzo led all golfers with 39. Trent Platfoot and Carson Regula had 45 for the Tigers while Christopher Elchert had 50.

Ray Newton led New Knoxville with 44. Trent Lehman and Sam Anspach had 55 and Brandon Smith had 57.

Jenna Cordonnier breaks Russia’s career assists record

