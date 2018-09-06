Wednesday roundup: New win lifts Sidney tennis over Northmont

SIDNEY — Sidney’s Hailey New won a marathon match at first singles to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 3-2 win over Northmont on Wednesday in Sidney.
After lightning caused the start of the match to be delayed, New’s match took three sets to decide. She won 6-2, 6-6 (8-10 tiebreaker), 7-6.
Kara Mays won at second singles 6-0, 6-0 and Mara Hecht won 6-0, 6-2 at third singles. Sara Gibson and Jenna Allen lost 6-4, 6-3 at first doubles. Ireland Ike and Alyssa Chavez lost 6-1, 6-3 at second doubles.
The win improved Sidney’s record to 5-3 overall. The Yellow Jackets are 3-0 in GWOC American North Division play.
Greenville 5, Lehman Catholic 0
Lehman Catholic lost a road nonconference match on Wednesday to the Green Wave, which improved to 7-2.
In singles, Claire Larger lost 6-1, 6-0. Sarah Gibson lost 6-0, 6-1 at second singles and Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.
In doubles, Ann Pannapara and Keira Burns lost 6-1, 6-0 and Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling lost 7-5, 6-2.
“We (assistant coach John Brunner and I) told the kids after the match to keep their heads up,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We play a really tough schedule and we see improvement and that will help us be prepared for sectionals. Our second doubles team has played really well the last two nights against strong teams.”
Boys golf
Lehman Catholic 187, Waynesfield-Goshen 203
The Cavaliers earned a Northwest Central Conference win on Wednesday. Cole Gilardi led all golfers with a 40 while Mikey Rossman had 42, Brandyn Sever had 52 and Alex Keller had 53.
Girls soccer
Sidney 3, Fairborn 1
Sidney improved to 5-0-0 overall with the win and 3-0-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.
No statistics were reported.
TUESDAY RESULTS
Lehman Catholic 193, Lima Perry 215
Lehman picked up an NWCC win on Tuesday. Cole Gilardi led the Cavaliers with 41. Mikey Rossman shot 43, Alex Keller shot 43 and Brandyn Sever shot 58.
Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.