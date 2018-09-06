Wednesday roundup: New win lifts Sidney tennis over Northmont

SIDNEY — Sidney’s Hailey New won a marathon match at first singles to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 3-2 win over Northmont on Wednesday in Sidney.

After lightning caused the start of the match to be delayed, New’s match took three sets to decide. She won 6-2, 6-6 (8-10 tiebreaker), 7-6.

Kara Mays won at second singles 6-0, 6-0 and Mara Hecht won 6-0, 6-2 at third singles. Sara Gibson and Jenna Allen lost 6-4, 6-3 at first doubles. Ireland Ike and Alyssa Chavez lost 6-1, 6-3 at second doubles.

The win improved Sidney’s record to 5-3 overall. The Yellow Jackets are 3-0 in GWOC American North Division play.

Greenville 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Lehman Catholic lost a road nonconference match on Wednesday to the Green Wave, which improved to 7-2.

In singles, Claire Larger lost 6-1, 6-0. Sarah Gibson lost 6-0, 6-1 at second singles and Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

In doubles, Ann Pannapara and Keira Burns lost 6-1, 6-0 and Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling lost 7-5, 6-2.

“We (assistant coach John Brunner and I) told the kids after the match to keep their heads up,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We play a really tough schedule and we see improvement and that will help us be prepared for sectionals. Our second doubles team has played really well the last two nights against strong teams.”

Boys golf

Lehman Catholic 187, Waynesfield-Goshen 203

The Cavaliers earned a Northwest Central Conference win on Wednesday. Cole Gilardi led all golfers with a 40 while Mikey Rossman had 42, Brandyn Sever had 52 and Alex Keller had 53.

Girls soccer

Sidney 3, Fairborn 1

Sidney improved to 5-0-0 overall with the win and 3-0-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

No statistics were reported.

TUESDAY RESULTS

Lehman Catholic 193, Lima Perry 215

Lehman picked up an NWCC win on Tuesday. Cole Gilardi led the Cavaliers with 41. Mikey Rossman shot 43, Alex Keller shot 43 and Brandyn Sever shot 58.

Sidney's Sara Gibson plays a No. 1 doubles match against Northmont on Wednesday in Sidney. Gibson's partner was Jenna Allen. Sidney's Mara Hecht returns the ball against Northmont's Ali Ullery during a #3 singles match at Sidney Wednesday. Sidney's Jenna Allen plays a #1 doubles match against Northmont at Sidney Wednesday. Sidney's Sara Gibson was her partner. Playing for Northmont were Hailey Jenkins and Athaiah Peters. Sidney's Hailey New returns the ball against Northmont's Aubrey Ferrell during a No. 1 singles match on Wednesday in Sidney. New won a marathon match to give Sidney a 3-2 win.

Lehman Catholic girls tennis loses at Greenville

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

