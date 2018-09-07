Thursday roundup: Sidney boys soccer beats Lehman Catholic 6-1

SIDNEY — Braden Guinther scored three goals to help Sidney beat Lehman Catholic 6-1 in a nonconference boys soccer match on Thursday.

Jaden Humphrey scored one goal, as did Landon Davis and Carson Taylor. Alijah Jackson, Trey Werntz, Josh Webster, Noah Houts and Taylor each had had one assist.

“We played much better tonight than Tuesday,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “The game went about how I expected. We held possession and controlled the tempo.

“I was without a couple of players that are nursing injuries. Damien Jones and John Holloway and our supporting players stepped in and played well. We also got some of our JV players, Badin Brewer and Matt Gomez, some fill time, and they also did very well.”

Girls soccer

Anna 9, Coldwater 0

The Rockets picked up a Western Ohio Soccer League win on Thursday.

Taylor Kauffman scored three goals while Taylor Noll, Michaela Ambos, Bre Tribbett, Amber Stewart, Brielle Collier and Sarah Ham each scored one. Noll had four assists while Claire Bensman, Marissa VanGorden and Amber Stewart each had one.

Savanna Hostetler had four saves in the shutout win.

Botkins 5, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Trojans picked up a WOSL win on Thursday.

Boston Paul scored two goals in the first half off assists from Sydney Meyer and Ellie Steinke. Madison Gerstner scored an unassisted goal in the second half, while Madison Wendel scored one on an assist from Sydney Steinke and Lindsey Okuley scored one shortly after a corner kick on an assist from Meyer.

Volleyball

Sidney 3, West Carrollton 0

The Yellow Jackets beat West Carrollton 25-15, 25-11 and 25-13 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League game on Thursday in their first time on the court in over a week.

Arielle Snider let the front line with 10 kills, hitting 17-of-20. Alina Kindle followed up with eight kills and Abby Nuss chipped in four. Snider tallied two solo blocks, and Nuss, Darien McBride, and Cassidy Truesdale each recorded a solo block. Faith Bockrath set up the hitters with 21 assists, setting 61-of-62.

Nuss led the defense with seven digs, followed by Kindle with six and Payton Boshears with five. Sidney was on fire at the serving line, led by Boshears with eight aces. Allie Herrick had seven aces and Bockrath had six.

Russia 3, Fairlawn 0

The Raiders earned a home Shelby County Athletic League win on Thursday. They beat Fairlawn 25-14, 25-11 and 25-13.

Laurissa Poling had 13 kills and three blocks while Morgan Wenrick had seven kills. Ashley Scott had four kills, nine digs and three aces. Kendall Monnin had 12 digs and three aces and Jenna Cordonnier had 25 digs and four aces.

“We came out balls of fire at the start of each game and then let up,” Fairlawn coach Jodi Hickman said. “We have to keep pushing and finish. I am proud of our girls, they worked hard and need to know they can finish the game.”

Lehman Catholic 3, Riverside 0

The Cavaliers won a Northwest Central Conference match 25-14, 25-11 and 25-15 on Thursday in De Graff.

Alexis Snipes led Lehman with 31 assists while Olivia Lucia had 11 kills, three blocks and nine digs. Lauren McFarland had a team-high 12 kills and 10 digs. Reese Geise had seven kills and 14 digs and Abby Schutt had five kills and six digs.

Shelby Giles led the Pirates with nine kills while Sierra Snow had nine assists.

Houston 3, Botkins 0

The Wildcats beat Botkins 25-16, 25-10, and 26-24 in a home SCAL match on Thursday.

Mariah Booher and Allisen Foster had five kills while Hayden Riesenbeck had three. Alyssa Kemp had 25 assists and 10 digs, Hannah Bixler had six digs and two aces, Olivia Bowser had nine digs and one ace and Kate Garber had three aces.

Janell Greve had 10 kills, 10 digs and two aces for Botkins. Paige Doseck had 13 digs and Brielle Boroff had nine assists.

New Bremen 3, Versailles 2

The Cardinals beat Versailles 23-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15 and 15-7 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday.

Josie Reinhart had 11 kills and four aces for New Bremen while Taylor Paul had 10 kills. Macy Puthoff had eight kills and eight digs, Abbi Thieman had 20 assists, Rachel Kremer had seven kills, Claire Pape had six kills, Elli Roetegerman had four kills and a Madison Pape had 17 assists.

Versailles statistics were not reported.

New Knoxville 3, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Rangers beat Delphos St. John’s 25-16, 25-14 and 29-27 in MAC play on Thursday.

No statistics were reported.

Boys golf

Versailles 164, Coldwater 172

Connor VanSkyock shot a one-under par 34 on the front nine at Stillwater Valley Golf Course on Thursday to lead Versailles to a MAC win in the only area boys golf match that wasn’t postponed because of storms that moved through the area.

Alex Keiser had 41, Ethan Kremer had 44 and Will Eversole and Austin Pleiman had 45 for the Tigers.

Anna, Botkins girls soccer earn lopsided WOSL wins

