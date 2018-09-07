Sidney contains Belmont rushing attack in 38-6 win

DAYTON — It took three tries, but Sidney stopped a running opponent on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets contained Belmont’s rushing attack in a 38-6 nonconference win on Friday at Welcome Stadium. Belmont was able to move the ball at times, but Sidney forced several punts and three turnovers on downs, including a goal-line stand in the third quarter.

Sidney (2-1) had a 17-6 halftime lead and wasted no time extending it in the third quarter.

After Christian Retterer returned the half’s opening kickoff to the 49, Sidney junior quarterback Ryan Dunham threw a short pass to Ratez Roberts, who raced up the visiting sidelines 51 yards for a touchdown with 11:45 left to increase Sidney’s advantage to 24-6.

The Bison (0-3) drove into Sidney territory on their next drive and got a first-and-goal at the three. Sidney prevented any gains on Belmont’s next four rushing attempts, though, and got the ball back.

After a mishandled snap on a punt attempt by Belmont in the last minute of the quarter gave Sidney the ball at the Bison 10-yard line, senior running back Caleb Harris ran up the middle on the next play to push the lead to 31-6.

Quamir “Philly” Brown ran up the visiting sidelines 74 yards for a touchdown with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter to push Sidney’s advantage to 32 points. It was the first varsity touchdown for Brown, a freshman running back/receiver.

The rest of the game was played with a running clock.

Belmont faced a third-and-five on Sidney’s 20 on its first drive, but Rian Reaves ran right around the line 20 yards for a touchdown. After two Belmont penalties, Reaves threw an incomplete pass on a two-point conversion attempt, which limited the lead to 6-0 with 8:18 left in the first quarter.

Sidney quickly moved the ball on its first drive. Harris had a 31-yard run in which he shook off several defenders to give Sidney a first-and-goal.

The Yellow Jackets scored two plays later when Dunham threw a short pass to Darren Taborn, who dodged a defender and high-kicked his way into the end zone. Hallie Truesdale hit an extra point to give Sidney a 7-6 lead with 5:10 left in the first quarter.

Belmont turned the ball over on downs on its next drive, and Sidney followed with a punt, which pinned Belmont at its own 15. The Bison were forced to punt after three runs and only got the ball to their 32.

Hallie Truesdale hit a 29-yard field goal with 7:14 left in the second quarter to increase Sidney’s lead to four points. Taborn then ended Belmont’s next drive with an interception he returned to the 43.

The Yellow Jackets quickly drove 57 yards, thanks in part to a 12-yard pass from Dunham to Keith Lee and a 15-yard penalty by Belmont. Dunham threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Hudgins with 2:12 left to push Sidney’s lead to 17-6.

Sidney will begin Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover play next week at home against defending Division III state champion Trotwood-Madison.

Sidney senior wide receiver Keith Lee is brought down by Belmont’s Tavion Boykin during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818SidFB3-2.jpg Sidney senior wide receiver Keith Lee is brought down by Belmont’s Tavion Boykin during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior wide receiver Ratez Roberts reaches for a pass in the end zone over Belmont’s Keyon Morgan during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818SidFB2-2.jpg Sidney senior wide receiver Ratez Roberts reaches for a pass in the end zone over Belmont’s Keyon Morgan during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior wide receiver Keith Lee is brought down by Belmont’s Tavion Boykin during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818SidFB1-2.jpg Sidney senior wide receiver Keith Lee is brought down by Belmont’s Tavion Boykin during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior Darren Taborn high-steps into the end zone during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818SidFB4.jpg Sidney junior Darren Taborn high-steps into the end zone during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior Dylan "Tank" Vanderpool during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818SidFB5.jpg Sidney senior Dylan "Tank" Vanderpool during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior Caleb Harris runs while avoiding a Belmont defender during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818SidFB6.jpg Sidney senior Caleb Harris runs while avoiding a Belmont defender during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior Darren Taborn runs during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818SidFB7.jpg Sidney junior Darren Taborn runs during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior Darren Taborn goes up for a pass during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818SidFB8.jpg Sidney junior Darren Taborn goes up for a pass during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Braydon Dean grabs after a Belmont runner during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818SidFB9.jpg Braydon Dean grabs after a Belmont runner during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior Caleb Harris runs tries to grab a Belmont defender during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818SidFB10.jpg Sidney senior Caleb Harris runs tries to grab a Belmont defender during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Darren Taborn grabs an interception during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DarrenTaborn.jpg Sidney’s Darren Taborn grabs an interception during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior running back Caleb Harris jumps for extra yardage during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818SidFB12.jpg Sidney senior running back Caleb Harris jumps for extra yardage during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior Darren Taborn fights for extra yardage while being taken down by a Belmont defender during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818SidFB13.jpg Sidney junior Darren Taborn fights for extra yardage while being taken down by a Belmont defender during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman quarterback EJ Davis looks to throw with pressure from a Belmont defender during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818SidFB14.jpg Sidney freshman quarterback EJ Davis looks to throw with pressure from a Belmont defender during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Yellow Jackets force Belmont into 3 turnover on downs

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

