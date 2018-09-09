Botkins boys cross country 1st Spencerville Invite

SPENCERVILLE — Botkins’ boys cross country squad finished first in the Spencerville Invitational “Red” race for smaller schools while Houston was second and Jackson Center was fourth.

The Trojans were first out of 16 schools with 55 points, while Houston was second with 102. Jackson Center was fourth with 151 and New Knoxville was 16th with 346.

Freshman Collin Watterson led Botkins with a fourth-place finish in 18:50. Alan Fullenhamp was seventh in 19:00, Elliot Goubeaux was 13th in 19:21.2, Donovan Brown was 19th in 19:49 and R.J. Poeppelman was 24th in 20:14.

Houston junior Blake Jacobs was fifth in 18:53. Patrick Meiring was eighth in 19:05, Ryan Ely was 31st in 20:28.6, Brennen Arnold was 34th in 20:49 and Isaiah Schmitmeyer was 36th in 21:06.3.

T.J. Esser led Jackson Center with a fifth-place finish in 19:25. Christopher Elchert was 16th in 19:27, Grant Lowry was 33rd in 20:48, Elisha Burch was 51st in 21:35 and Xavier Esser was 57th in 21:54.

Jared Osborne was New Knoxville’s fastest. He finished in 70th in 22:27. Jonah Resor was 72nd in 22:30, Jakob Rollins was 77th in 22:47, Dylan Steinke was 93rd in 24:13 and Noah Katterheinrich was 101st in 24:51.

Lehman Catholic had four runners compete individually. Alex Vanderhorst was 59th in 21:56, Scott Petersen was 90th in 24:10.8, Casey Topp was 132nd in 31:26 and Andrew Wiseman was 133rd in 32:41.

Botkins’ girls squad finished third in the “Red” race while Houston was fourth, New Knoxville was eighth and Jackson Center was 10th.

Sophomore Emma Koenig led Botkins with an 11th-place finish in 22:24. Kelsie Burmeister was 16th in 22:56, Makenna Maurer was 24th in 23:54, Jill Greve was 29th in 24:12 and Maddie Koenig was 32nd in 24:27.

Houston senior Hollie Voisard was third in 21:14. Ava Knouff was seventh in 21:41, Danielle Stephenson was 31st in 24:26, Katrina Meiring was 35th in 24:44 and Amber Stangel was 42nd in 25:56.

Abigail Sniegowski led New Knoxville with a 52nd-place finish in 26:40. Rebecca Leffel was 62nd in 27:15, Lauren Blitch was 74th in 28:58, Lola Thompson was 75th in 29:00 and Dakota Kennedy was 81st in 29:28.9.

Deanna Lowry was Jackson Center’s stop runner with a 36th-place finish in 24:45. Ariana Gross was 67th in 27:44, Jesci Baum was 82nd in 29:49.2, Jasci Baum was 83rd in 29:49.5 and Lennon Wise was 88th in 33:39.

Lehman Catholic had three runners compete individually. Maria Schmiesing was 17th in 23:15, Agnes Schmiesing was 28th in 24:11 and Maggie Bezy was 58th in 27:08.

Russia girls 6th in Troy Invitational

Russia’s girls finished sixth out of 16 schools in Troy’s cross country invitational on Saturday while Anna was eighth.

Russia sophomore Becca Seger led the Raiders with a 10th-place finish in 20:57. Ella Hoehne was 38th in 22:35, Anna Fiessinger was 47th in 23:01, Emma DeLaet was 70th in 23:50 and Clare Caldwell was 82nd in 24:09.

Kayleigh Kipp was 17th for Anna in 21:37. Kaylie Brewer was 44th in 22:58, Hope Bixler was 58th in 23:26, Kaylie Kneer was 62nd in 23:40 and Bethany Althauser was 84th in 24:09.

Two Fairlawn runners competed individually. Myla Cox was 65th in 23:46 and Elise Bell was 153rd in 27:25.

Anna’s boys finished 10th, Russia finished 11th and Fairlawn finished 21st.

Lucas Smith led Anna with a fifth-place finish in 17:07. Jacob Robinson was 36th in 18:12, Caleb Gaier was 92nd in 19:17, Collin Frilling was 94th in 19:20 and Colton Nanik was 101st in 19:36.

Jonathan Bell, was Russia’s top racer with a 44th-place finish in 18:31. Gavin George was 49th in 18:35, Nicholas Caldwell was 57th in 18:43, Andrew DeLoye was 81st in 19:06 and Aiden Shappie was 88th in 19:13.

Dominic Davis led Fairlawn in 95th with 19:22. Jonah Brautigam was 133rd in 20:32, Isaac Ambos was 144th in 21:02, Cade Allison was 150th in 21:14 and Gauge Sharrock was 166th 21:55.

Fort Loramie boys 5th in Tiffin Carnival

Fort Loramie’s boys were fifth in the Division III race in the 50th annual Tiffin Carnival, while Minster was eighth. Versailles was 31st in the Division II race.

Jake Rethman led Fort Loramie with a third-place finish in 16:23 while Joe Ballas was fourth in 16:31. Colten Gasson was 47th in 17:38, Jordan Drees was 72nd in 18:03 and Colin Gasson was 74th in 18:04.

Luke Barga led Minster with a 20th-place finish in 17:00. Alex Albers was 26th in 17:05, Aaron Huwer was 66th in 17:55, Austin Felice was 70th in 17:59 and Brock Schulte was 101st in 18:30.

Brooks Blakeley led Versailles in the Div. II race with a 57th-place finish in 17:37. Stuart Baltes was 109th in 18:23, Jack Gehret was 175th in 19:15, Noah Barga was 203rd in 19:35.4 and Alex Brewer was 214th in 19:48.

Minster was first in the girls D-III race while Fort Loramie was second and Versailles was ninth.

Kaitlynn Albers led Minster with a ninth-place finish in 19:37. Ella Boate was 11th in 19:42, Gwendolyn Meiring was 13th in 19:57, Mackenzie Bohman was 16th in 20:03 and Mason Pohl was 20th in 20:13.

Olivia Borchers led Fort Loramie with a 10th-place finish in 19:41. Danielle Berning was 19th in 20:11, Corynn Heitkamp was 42nd in 21:02, Dani Eilerman was 46th in 21:14 and Claire Rethman was 50th in 21:20.

Madelyn Holzapfel led Versailles in 48th at 21:17. Emma Peters was 80th in 21:57, Maria Mangen was 91st in 22:13, Lauren Menke was 94th in 22:17 and Renea Schmitmeyer was 128th in 22:53.

Collin Watterson https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_Collin.jpg Collin Watterson

Minster, Fort Loramie girls finish 1st, 2nd at Tiffin Carnival

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.