Thursday roundup: Sidney strengthens all-sports lead over Piqua

PIQUA — Sidney’s boys golf team completed a season sweep of Piqua on Thursday with a 181-189 win at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Mitchell Larger led Sidney with 43, while Ben Spangler had 45, Brandan Rose had 46 and Patrick McClain had 47.

The victory earned another half point for the Yellow Jackets in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy race. With the boys golf and girls tennis wins on Thursday, Sidney has a 3-1.5 lead over the Indians.

“It was nice to get a 1/2 point,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “I was a little nervous, because last year we lost to them at their place. Echo Hills can be tricky, but the guys played smart golf.

“We are peaking at the right time. We have the GWOC (tournament) in a few weeks, followed by sectionals. These next couple of weeks will be fun. Larger and Rose are really playing some good golf right now, and I hope that continues into tournament time.”

Sidney improved to 10-4 overall with the victory.

Minster 169, Parkway 208

The Wildcats picked up a big Midwest Athletic Conference win on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Grant Voisard, Joseph Magoto and Ethan Lehmkuhl each shot 42 for the Wildcats while Logan Lazier and Jacob Wissman each had 43.

Versailles 185, Fort Recovery 211

The Tigers earned a MAC win on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Connor VanSkyock led Versailles with 44 while Brayden Robinson had 46, Ethan Kremer had 47 and Austin Pleiman had 48.

Riverside 217, Troy Christian 220

Riverside earned a close win over Troy Christian in a nonconference match on Thursday.

Zane Rose led the Pirates with 51 while Brody Rhoads and Jayden Burchett each shot 53 and Jaxon Heath had 60.

Marion Local 198, New Knoxville 206

The Rangers lost a MAC match on Thursday. Ray Newton led New Knoxville with 46.

Girls golf

Riverside competes in Anna tri-match

Riverside played in a tri-match with Anna and Piqua at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Thursday.

Dana Jones led the Pirates with 41. Kalin Kreglow and Rachel Taylor each shot 55 and Mia Stallard had 63.

Anna was first with 182. Individual scores for the Rockets were not reported.

Girls tennis

Sidney 4, Piqua 1

The Yellow Jackets earned a road Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division win over Piqua on Thursday.

Hailey New won at first singles 6-1, 6-2. Kara Mays won 6-1, 6-2 at second singles and Mara Hecht won 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.

Sara Gibson and Jenna Allen won 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Alyssa Chavez lost 6-3, 6-7 (4-7 set tiebreaker), 10-6 (super tiebreaker).

Boys soccer

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a GWOC American North game against Tippecanoe on Thursday in Sidney.

“We played a great game tonight against a very good Tipp City team, but we could not find the back of the net tonight,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We changed our formation from a 4-2-1-3 to a 4-4-2 and tried to play more defensive against Tipp City’s very good striker and forwards, but our attack did suffer, since we only had five shots and four of them we on frame.

“I thought this was a mental win for us, because Tipp was blowing a lot of teams out. To hold them to a few goals was great for us.”

Lehman Catholic 5, New Knoxville 1

No other information was reported.

Benjamin Logan 2, Jackson Center 1

No information was reported.

Other games: Botkins at Fairlawn, not reported.

Girls soccer

Botkins 2, Coldwater 1

The Trojans battled back to earn a Western Ohio Soccer League win over Coldwater on Thursday.

Coldwater scored the first goal, but Botkins’ Sydney Meyer scored shortly after off an assist by Boston Paul. Paul later scored an unassisted goal. All goals were scored in the first half.

Volleyball

Russia 3, Houston 0

The Raiders won a road Shelby County Athletic League match 25-10, 25-14 and 25-21 on Thursday.

Laurissa Poling led Russia with 15 kills and had 12 digs. Ashley Scott had nine kills, eight digs and three aces. Morgan Wenrick had eight kills, Jenna Cordonnier had 34 assists, six digs and two aces and Ava Daniel had four aces.

Mackenzie Wenrick led the Wildcats with six kills and had 10 digs. Olivia Bowser had 13 digs, Alyssa Kemp had nine digs and 10 assists, Allisen Foster had two aces and Hayden Riesenbeck had two kills.

Jackson Center 3, Fairlawn 0

Jackson Center beat the Jets 25-5, 25-15 and 25-17 in a home SCAL match on Thursday.

Raquel Kessler led Jackson Center with 18 kills while Elizabeth Hickey had seven and Deja Wells had four. Kessler had eight digs, Caroline Frieders had 25 assists and Katie Sosby had 10 digs.

Lauren Dudgeon led the Jets with nine kills and had two kills while Jessie Abke had four kills and 11 digs and Taylor Lessing had 12 assists.

“Jackson Center has a strong hitting team,” Fairlawn coach Jodi Hickman said. “My girls need to realize they can come to play. I have a young team that works hard.”

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0

The Redskins won an SCAL match 25-16, 25-14 and 25-16 on Tuesday in Botkins.

Alyssa Wrasman and Jada Drees had 10 kills for Fort Loramie. Marissa Meiring had six kills and Ava Sholtis had five kills. Aleah Frilling had 33 assists and three aces. Alyssa Wrasman and Taylor Raterman also had three aces.

Meg Russell had eight digs for Botkins, Brielle Boroff had four kills and Emma McName had one ace.

St. Henry 3, New Bremen 1

The Cardinals lost a Midwest Athletic Conference match 25-22, 27-29, 25-21 and 25-23 on Thursday.

Josie Reinhart had 10 kills for New Bremen while Macy Puthoff had nine kills, nine digs and six blocks. Claire Pape had eight kills, Madison Pape had 22 assists and Blake Snider had 12 digs.

Coldwater 3, Minster 0

The Wildcats lost a MAC match 25-19, 26-24 and 27-25 on Thursday.

Ava Sharp led Minster with nine kills while Danielle Barhorst had six and Averi Wolf had four. Emily Stubbs had 17 digs, Barhorst had 16 and Sharp had 15. Kaitlyn Wolf had 15 assists and Brooke Wolf had 12.

Lehman Catholic 3, Upper Scioto Valley 0

The Cavaliers won a Northwest Central Conference match 25-5, 25-7 and 25-6 on Thursday.

Olivia Lucia had nine kills and eight aces while Lauren McFarland had nine kills and Abby Schutt had seven aces. Alexis Snipes had 19 assists.

Riverside 3, Lima Perry 0

Riverside won an NWCC match 25-14, 25-13 and 25-14 on Thursday.

Shelby Giles had seven kills and four aces for the Pirates while Lauryn Sanford had five aces and 11 assists.

Versailles 3, New Knoxville 0

The Tigers beat New Knoxville 25-21, 25-15 and 25-19 in a home MAC match on Thursday.

Tayler Doty and Tasia Lauth each had nine kills for the Rangers. Morgan Leffel and Erin Scott each had 13 digs and Carly Fledderjohann had 26 assists.

Versailles statistics were not reported.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

