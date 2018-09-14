Turnovers doom Sidney in 41-7 loss to Trotwood

SIDNEY — After two relatively clean weeks, multiple turnovers led to Sidney being on the losing end of a lopsided score on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets had seven turnovers in a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game at Sidney Memorial Stadium and lost 41-7 to Trotwood-Madison. Sidney falls to 2-2 with the loss, while Trotwood improves to 2-2.

Trotwood led 21-0 at halftime, with all three of its first half touchdowns coming on drives after Sidney turnovers. The Rams capitalized on three of Sidney’s four turnovers in the second half, one of which came early in the third.

After Trotwood was forced to punt on the first drive of the second half, Sidney junior quarterback Ryan Dunham had a partially deflected pass intercepted by Trotwood linebacker Jarrell Sanders at Sidney’s 14-yard line.

Trotwood sophomore quarterback Cooper Stewart scored on a 2-yard run two plays later to push the lead to 28-0 with 9:11 left in the second quarter.

Sidney scored a bit later. After a 63-yard run by senior running back Caleb Harris moved the ball into Trotwood territory, Dunham threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Lathan Jones. The TD pass — which came on a fourth-and-16 — cut Trotwood’s lead to 21 points after Hallie Truesdale kicked an extra point.

Trotwood fumbled on its next drive, and senior linebacker Christian Retterer recovered at Sidney’s 14.

It didn’t cost the Rams, though, as Keon Hamilton intercepted a Dunham pass three plays later and returned it about 20 yards up the visitor’s sidelines for a touchdown. Harris blocked Trotwood’s extra point, but the Rams took a 34-7 lead with 3:12 left in the third.

Carl Blanton Jr. picked up his second interception of the game when he picked off a pass from Sidney freshman QB EJ Davis, which ended the Yellow Jackets’ next drive.

The Rams picked off another pass from Dunham early in the fourth and scored on their resulting drive on a 5-yard touchdown run by Ke’Shawn Hughley. The TD run gave Trotwood a 41-7 lead with 9:12 left.

The rest of the game was played with a running clock.

Sidney had one turnover in its last two games, but Friday was similar to the team’s season opener at St. Marys. The Yellow Jackets had five turnovers against the Roughriders and lost 35-7.

Sidney and Trotwood were forced to punt on their first two drives of Friday’s game after each managed just one first down in that time.

Sidney got two first downs on its third drive, but a handoff between Dunham and Harris was fumbled at Sidney’s 44-yard line. The Rams scored several plays later on a 5-yard touchdown run by Keon Hamilton to take a 7-0 lead with 1:25 left.

Blanton Jr. intercepted a Dunham pass early in the second quarter and returned it six yards to Trotwood’s 46. The Rams scored eight plays later on a 22-yard pass from Stewart to tight end Justin Stephens, which Stephens caught along the visitor’s sideline. The touchdown gave Trotwood a 14-0 lead with 8:34 left in the second.

Kwaelinn Kirk intercepted a pass from Harris on a trick play late in the second quarter, which was Sidney’s third turnover of the first half. Just like the previous two turnovers, Trotwood made Sidney pay.

The Rams found success running up the middle on their drive after the interception. Stewart scrambled 12 yards for a first down at Sidney’s 17 and threw a touchdown pass two plays later to George Anderson with 12 seconds left in the second to boost Trotwood’s lead to 21-0.

Sidney continues GWOC crossover play at Fairborn, which dropped to 0-4 with a loss at Piqua on Friday.

Sidney's Landon Johnson and Josiah Hudgins bring down Trotwood's Daevontay Latimer during a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday. Sidney's Ryan Dunham runs the ball as Trotwood's Christian Retterer lunges at him during a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday. Sidney's Darren Taborn runs as Trotwoods Jashawn Young closes in on him during a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Six of Sidney’s 7 turnovers lead to Trotwood touchdowns

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

