Area football roundup: Anna rallies to beat St. Henry in overtime

ANNA — Anna rallied from a two-touchdown halftime deficit to force overtime and stopped a two-point conversion try late to earn a 28-27 Midwest Athletic Conference win over St. Henry.

Junior running back Riley Huelskamp scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in overtime to give Anna a 28-21 lead. The Redskins scored on a 5-yard run by Zach Niekamp, but his two-point conversion run was stopped by a gang of Anna tackles a few feet from the goal line.

Anna trailed 14-0 at halftime. Junior quarterback Bart Bixler scored on an 11-yard run in the third quarter and Huelskamp scored on a 2-yard to tie it 14-14.

Niekamp scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter, but Huelskamp responded with a 39-yard touchdown run to tie it 21-21.

Huelskamp ran for 144 yards on 21 carries and scored 3 TDs while Bixler ran for 27 yards on 18 carries and had one touchdown. Bixler completed 7-of-11 passes for 85 yards.

Jeffrey Richards led Anna receiving-wise with three catches for 45 yards and also ran for 27 yards on four carries. Huelskamp caught three passes for 20 yards and Justin Murray caught one pass for 20 yards.

Anna had 287 yards of offense while St. Henry (3-1, 1-1 MAC) had 255.

Niekamp ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns for the Redskins, while Sam Lefeld ran for 10 yards on eight carries. He had a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Niekamp followed with a 43-yard run in the second.

Anna (3-1, 2-0 MAC) will travel to Marion Local (4-0, 2-0) next Friday.

Coldwater 31, Minster 20

Four consecutive Coldwater touchdowns in the first half was too much for Minster to overcome in a MAC game on Friday.

Jake Hemmelgarn threw an 11-yard and 42-yard touchdown pass to Mitch Niekamp and a 35-yard and 16-yard TD pass to Cole Frilling to put the Cavaliers up 28-7 with 5:25 left in the second quarter.

Alex Schmitmeyer scored on a 1-yard before halftime to pull Minster within 28-13 after a missed extra point and returned a fumble 63 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers prevented any further damage and kicked a late field goal to secure the win.

Coldwater had 462 yards of offense, while Minster had 263.

Schmitmeyer ran 14 times for 59 yards with two touchdowns while junior quarterback Jacob Niemeyer ran 12 times for 59 yards. Niemeyer completed 10-of-20 passes for 145 yards. Austin Brown led the Wildcats receiving corps with 67 yards on two catches.

Hemmelgarn completed 22-of-29 passes for 245 yards and ran 21 times for 148 yards.

Joe Winner led the Wildcats with 9.5 tackles while Cody Frericks had 8.5.

Minster (3-1, 1-1) will host Parkway (1-3, 1-1) next Friday.

New Bremen 19, Fort Recovery 15

Nolan Bornhorst threw a late touchdown pass to Bryce Blickle to lift New Bremen to a marquee MAC win on Friday.

Clay Schmitz threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Thobe with five minutes left in the fourth to give Fort Recovery a 15-12 lead, but Bornhorst threw a 30-yard TD pass to Blickle with 1:49 left in the fourth to put the Cardinals ahead for good.

Ryan Bertke hit 39-, 27- and 38-yard field goals in the first 17 minutes of the game to put New Bremen up 9-0. Schmitz threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Clayton Pearson with 46 seconds left to bring the Indians within 9-7. Bertke hit a 21-yard field goal before halftime to put the Cardinals up 12-7.

New Bremen had 336 yards of offense, while Fort Recovery had 222.

Bornhorst completed 11-of-18 passes for 177 yards and also ran for 109 yards on 19 carries. Blickle caught three passes for 80 yards and Nicholas Wells caught five passes for 64 yards. Wells also had 27 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Schmitz completed 12-of-24 passes for Fort Recovery (2-2, 0-2) for 209 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Zach Bertke led New Bremen with seven tackles (two for loss) and had one sack. Bornhorst picked off one pass.

The Cardinals (3-1, 1-1) will host St. Henry next Friday.

Parkway 21, Versailles 7

Versailles’ offense struggled in a road MAC game on Friday as Parkway picked up its first MAC win since 2016.

All points were scored in the first half. Versailles’ touchdown came on a 65-yard pass from Ryan martin to Evan Hiestand, which tied it 7-7 early in the first.

Versailles statistics will be added to this article when they’re reported.

The Tigers (1-3, 0-2) will host Delphos St. John’s (1-3, 0-2) next Friday.

Riverside 48, Marion Elgin 44

No information has been reported.

The Pirates (2-2, 1-0 Northwest Central Conference) will travel to Hardin Northern (1-3, 0-1) next Friday.

Anna takes the field before a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091518AnnaFB6.jpg Anna takes the field before a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Brandon Shannon and Isaac Lininger push St. Henry’s Zach Niekamp out-of-bounds during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091518AnnaFB2.jpg Anna’s Brandon Shannon and Isaac Lininger push St. Henry’s Zach Niekamp out-of-bounds during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna junior quarterback Bart Bixler fights for extra yards as a host of St. Henry players pull him down during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091518AnnaFB3.jpg Anna junior quarterback Bart Bixler fights for extra yards as a host of St. Henry players pull him down during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News A host of St. Henry defenders pull down Anna junior running back Riley Huelskamp during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091518AnnaFB4.jpg A host of St. Henry defenders pull down Anna junior running back Riley Huelskamp during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna junior quarterback Bart Bixler jumps over St. Henry’s Daylen Froning during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091518AnnaFB5.jpg Anna junior quarterback Bart Bixler jumps over St. Henry’s Daylen Froning during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna players hold up their helmets after beating St. Henry in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_5134.jpg Anna players hold up their helmets after beating St. Henry in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Minster loses at Coldwater, New Bremen beats Fort Recovery

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Week 4 Area Scores Trotwood-Madison 41, Sidney 7 F Anna 28, St. Henry 27 OT F Fort Loramie 21, Miami East 7 F Coldwater 31, Minster 20 F New Bremen 19, Fort Recovery 15 F Parkway 21, Versailles 7 F Riverside 48, Marion Elgin 44 F Ridgemont at Lehman Catholic, Saturday

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

