Saturday roundup: Lehman Catholic beats Russia 3-1 in volleyball

SIDNEY — Russia got off to a great start in a nonconference match at Lehman Catholic on Saturday but collapsed down the stretch.

After beating the Cavaliers 25-7 in game 1, Lehman won the last three 25-22, 25-19 and 25-22 to earn a nonconference win in Sidney.

Olivia Lucia led Lehman with 15 kills and 15 digs while Alexis Snipes had 34 assists and 12 digs. Lauren McFarland had six kills and 15 digs, Reese Geise had 11 kills, Abby Schutt had 13 digs and Pyper Sharkins had 10 digs.

Laurissa Poling broke Russia’s career blocks record on Saturday. She now has 253, which tops the previous record of 252 held by Claire Sherman.

Poling had eight kills while Ashley Scott led the Raiders with 14 and had 12 digs and two aces. Jenna Cordonnier had 32 assists and eight digs, Morgan Wenrick had nine kills, Sam Greve had six kills, Jess York had five kills and Ava Daniel had 10 digs and two aces.

“Frustrating day for us,” Russia coach Aaron Watkins said. “Started really strong but just couldn’t find ways to finish the last three sets.”

Marion Local 3, Fort Loramie 0

The Redskins lost a road nonconference match on Saturday 25-9, 25-23 and 25-23.

Marissa Meiring had nine kills for Fort Loramie while Ava Sholtis had five. Aleah Frilling had eight assists and Maya Maurer had seven. Emily Austin had 16 digs and Meiring had 15.

New Bremen 3, Anna 0

The Cardinals won a nonconference match against Anna on Saturday 25-20, 25-16 and 25-18.

Rachel Kremer and Claire Pape each had seven kills for New Bremen. Ashton Heitkamp, Taylor Paul, Macy Puthoff and Josie Reinhart each had six kills. Abbi Thieman had 15 assists and Madison Pape had 14 assists. Blake Snider added 10 digs.

Statistics for Anna were not reported.

Botkins splits tri-match with Waynesfield, Wapakoneta

Botkins beat Waynesfield-Goshen 25-11, 25-11 and 25-15 and lost 25-17 and 25-12 against Wapakoneta in a tri-match on Saturday.

Janell Greve had 11 digs and nine kills for Botkins. Brielle Boroff had eight kills and Paige Doseck had seven kills, eight digs and two solo blocks.

Indian Lake 3, Riverside 2

The Pirates lost a nonconference match 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 10-25 and 18-16 on Saturday.

Lauryn Sanford had 16 kills for Riverside while Jenna Woods had seven. Allison Knight had 27 digs and Sierra Snow had 17 assists.

Girls soccer

Botkins 1, Urbana 1

The Trojans tied Urbana in a nonconference match on Saturday in Botkins.

The Hillclimbers scored in the first half and Botkins freshman Aleah Johnson scored in the second half off an assist from freshman Carmen Heuker to tie the score.

Lehman Catholic 1, Miami East 0

The Cavaliers earned a nonconference road win on Saturday. Samantha Edwards scored Lehman’s goal.

Sidney 3, Miamisburg 2

No information was reported.

Boys soccer

Miamisburg 3, Sidney 0

No information was reported.

Other scores: Milton-Union 0, Lehman Catholic 0.

Cross country

Versailles girls 2nd, Russia 3rd at Friendship Invitational

Versailles’ girls cross country squad finished second and Russia’s finished third in the 28-team Division II-III race on Saturday in the Friendship Invitational at Cedarville University.

Versailles finished second with 150 points, behind No. 1 Springfield Shawnee (128).

The Tigers’ top five included Maria Mangen, 11, 22:02.0; Emma Peters, 27, 22:42.7; Madelyn Holzapfel, 31, 22:49.7; Liz Watren, 36, 23:01.6; and Renea Schmitmeyer, 62, 23:53.8.

Russia finished third with 169 points.

The Raiders’ top five included Becca Seger, 6, 21:35.5; Claire Meyer, 10, 22:00.9; Ella Hoehne, 34, 22:56.4; Anna Fiessinger, 43, 23:13.4; and Emma DeLaet, 93, 24:47.4.

Botkins finished fifth.

The Trojans’ top five included Emma Koenig, 29, 22:43.8; Kelsie Burmeister, 47, 23:26.4; Makenna Maurer, 59, 23:48.4; Jill Greve, 64, 23:56.9; and Adriana Jutte, 67, 23:58.1.

Houston finished 11th.

The Wildcats’ top five included Ava Knouff, 18, 22:23.3; Hollie Voisard, 25, 22:38.3; Danielle Stephenson, 79, 24:24.7; Katrina Meiring, 89, 24:38.7; and Addie White, 146, 26:18.9.

Anna finished 15th.

The Rockets’ top five included Kayleigh Kipp, 41, 23:11.6; Kaylie Kneer, 55, 23:43.4; Kaylie Brewer, 70, 24:13.8; Hope Bixler, 100, 25:01.0; and Bethany Althauser, 105, 25:08.8.

Minster finished second out of 33 teams in the boys Div. II-III race on Saturday in Cedarville.

The Wildcats were second with 114 points behind No. 1 Lee Fairfield (74).

Minster’s top five included Alex Albers, 5, 17:19.3; Luke Barga, 21, 17:59.5; Jon Albers, 22, 18:01.0; Austin Felice, 36, 18:34.9; and Aaron Huwer, 38, 18:39.2.

Houston finished seventh.

The Wildcats’ top five included Tristin Freistuhler, 10, 17:39.2; Ethan Knouff, 16, 17:48.6; Blake Jacobs, 30, 18:25.4; Patrick Meiring, 74, 19:11.0; and Jacob Slater, 100, 19:36.5.

Botkins finished eighth.

The Trojans’ top five included Collin Watterson, 37, 18:36.3; Donovan Brown, 41, 18:41.2; Elliot Goubeaux, 49, 18:48.4; Alan Fullenkamp, 61, 19:00.9; and RJ Poeppelman, 65, 19:03.9.

Anna finished 11th.

The Rockets’ top five included Lucas Smith, 14, 17:45.9; Jacob Robinson 43, 18:42.3; Collin Frilling, 82, 19:20.0; Colton Nanik, 84, 19:21.6, and Caleb Gaier, 102, 19:39.9.

Russia finished 12th.

The Raiders’ top five included Andrew DeLoye, 53, 18:52.3; Gavin George, 54, 18:53.8; Jonathan Bell, 67, 19:04.6; Nicholas Caldwell, 78, 19:15.0; and Aiden Shappie, 85, 19:21.9.

Versailles finished 14th.

The Tigers’ top five included Brooks Blakeley, 24, 18:12.1; Stuart Baltes, 68, 19:04.7; Noah Barga, 72, 19:07.3; Alex Brewer, 81, 19:18.4; and Jack Gehret, 117, 19:52.9.

Jackson Center, Fairlawn, Riverside compete at Graham Invitational

Jackson Center, Fairlawn and Riverside raced at the Graham Invitational on Saturday.

The Tigers’ boys finished ninth out of 13 teams, while Fairlawn was 13th.

Jackson Center’s top five included Christopher Elchert, 8, 18:45.1; TJ Esser, 34, 20:16.4; Elisha Burch, 43, 20:41.0; Grant Lowry, 55, 21:17.5; and Ethan Pohlschneider, 65, 21:42.8.

The Jets’ top five included Dominic Davis, 32, 20:15.0; Jonah Brautigam, 49, 20:57.4; Isaac Ambos, 62, 21:32.6; Jordan Henman, 77, 22:50.3; and Gauge Sharrock, 87, 23:40.1.

Jackson Center’s girls were sixth out of six teams.

The Tigers’ top five included Deanna Lowry, 17; 24:37.6; Jasci Baum, 41, 28:34.7; Arianna Gross, 44, 29:28.6; Jesci Baum, 45, 29:47.4; and Lennon Wise, 54, 33:53.5.

Myla Cox was Fairlawn’s lone runner. She was eighth in 23:02.6.

Riverside had two runners compete. Aradia Roth was 24th in 25:55 and Samantha Neeley was 49th in 31:03.7.

Fort Loramie girls win Eaton Invitational

The Redskins boys and girls were first out of seven schools in the Div. III races at the Eaton Invitational on Saturday.

Fort Loramie’s top five in the boys race included Joe Ballas, 1, 16:45.6; Jake Rethman, 2, 16:51.3; Colten Gasson, 4, 17:44.4; Colin Gasson, 5, 17:44.6 and Jordan Drees, 13, 18:42.3.

Fort Loramie’s top five in the girls race included Olivia Borchers, 1, 20:28.2; Danielle Berning, 3, 20:43.8; Corynn Heitkamp, 4, 21:25.0; Claire Rethman, 5, 21:36.7; and Danielle Eilerman, 6, 21:48.9.

FRIDAY RESULTS

Boys golf

Minster 171, New Knoxville 214

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Grant Voisard and Grant Koenig led Minster with 41. Jacob Wissman shot 43 and Joseph Magoto had 48.

Sam Anspach led New Knoxville with 47 while Ray Newton shot 49, Trent Lehman shot 54 and Max Henschen shot 64.

Russia’s Kendall Monnin gets under a ball during a nonconference match against Lehman Catholic on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091718LehVolly2-1.jpg Russia’s Kendall Monnin gets under a ball during a nonconference match against Lehman Catholic on Saturday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Olivia Lucia spikes during a nonconference match against Russia on Saturday in Sidney. Lucia led the Cavaliers with 15 kills and 15 digs. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091718LehVolly1-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Olivia Lucia spikes during a nonconference match against Russia on Saturday in Sidney. Lucia led the Cavaliers with 15 kills and 15 digs. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_1242-1.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Jenna Cordonnier sets during a nonconference match on Saturday in Sidney. Cordonnier had 32 assists and eight digs. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_1185-1.jpg Russia’s Jenna Cordonnier sets during a nonconference match on Saturday in Sidney. Cordonnier had 32 assists and eight digs. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Olivia Lucia spikes during a nonconference match against Russia on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_0849-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Olivia Lucia spikes during a nonconference match against Russia on Saturday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

