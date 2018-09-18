Monday roundup: Fairlawn volleyball beats Covington

SIDNEY — Fairlawn won the fourth game against Covington 25-17 on Monday to claim a nonconference match.

The Jets won the first set 25-11 and the second 25-18, but Covington won the third 25-18.

Lauren Dudgeon led Fairlawn with 21 kills and 10 digs while Jessie Abke had 10 kills and 11 digs. Taylor Lessing had 25 assists and 11 digs and Allison Roush had 16 service points.

Vandalia Butler 3, Sidney 2

The Sidney Yellow Jackets staged a huge comeback after losing the first two sets in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division match on Monday but dropped a five-set heartbreaker to Butler 22-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21, 11-15.

Arielle Snider smashed down 19 kills, while Alina Kindle followed up with 12 and Darien McBride drilled nine. Faith Bockrath dished out 33 assists, setting 80-of-84. Kindle tallied three solo blocks and Snider added two.

Payton Boshears fired off four aces from the serving line and Kindle and Abby Nuss each added two. Boshears led the defense with 13 digs, while Kindle, Nuss, and Allie Herrick each scrapped for 11 digs.

New Knoxville 3, Anna 1

The Rockets dropped a nonconference match on Monday in New Knoxville. The Rangers won the first set 25-18, third 25-21 and fourth 25-21. Anna won the second 26-24.

Tasia Lauth led New Knoxville with 17 kills while Tayler Doty had 10 kills and 17 digs. Megan Jurosic added 13 kills, Erin Scott had 27 digs and Carly Fledderhohann had 49 assists.

Emma Meyer led Anna with 11 kills while Macy Wiktorowski had 10 and Lauren Barhorst had seven. Lexi Wells had 35 assists and 12 digs, Abby Counts had 24 digs and Lindsey Barhorst had 14.

St. Marys 3, Botkins 1

Botkins lost a nonconference match 25-17, 20-25, 25-11, 25-21 on Monday.

Janell Greve led Botkins with 10 kills, two aces and 13 digs, Bella Ewry had 12 digs, six assists and three kills, Paige Doseck had 12 digs and six kills and Brielle Boroff had five kills, two aces and 11 assists.

Benjamin Logan 3, Riverside 1

The Pirates lost a nonconference match 25-15, 17-25, 25-11, 25-13 on Monday.

Shelby Giles led Riverside with seven kills, Sierra Snow had 13 assists and Courtnie Smith had 11 digs.

Girls tennis

Sidney 5, Xenia 0

Sidney won a road GWOC American League match on Monday.

Hailey New won at first singles 6-2, 6-1. Kara Mays won at second singles 6-0, 6-0 and Mara Hecht won 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.

Sara Gibson and Jenna Allen won 7-5, 6-4 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Allison Fultz won 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 8-5 overall and 6-1 in conference play with the win.

Troy 4, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers dropped a match on Monday.

At first singles, Katie Sherrick defeated Claire Larger 6-2, 6-0. At third singles, Mackenzie Nosker defeated Angela Brunner 6-3, 6-0. At first doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke defeated Ann Pannaparra and Keira Burns 6-3, 6-4. At second doubles, Esha Patel and Ainsley Savard defeated Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling 7-5, 6-1.

At second singles, Lehman’s (3-11) Sarah Gibson defeated Hailey Taylor 6-7 (6), 6-2, 1-0.

“Troy is a very well-coached team who will make you play,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We were very competitive with them tonight and Sarah pulled a good come from behind win to get us a team point against them which is great. She has won five of her last six matches to lead our team win 10 wins so far this season.”

Boys golf

Minster wins tri-match against Fairlawn, Riverside

Minster won a tri-match on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Club. The Wildcats were first with 166, Fairlawn was second with 201 and Lehman Catholic was third with 208.

Joseph Magoto led Minster with 38. Grant Voisard shot 42 and Logan Lazier, Grant Koenig and Jacob Wissman each shot 43.

Kyle Peters led Fairlawn with 45, Garrett shot 52, Jackson Jones shot 51 and Chester Hughes shot 53.

Cole Gilardi led Lehman with 41. Mikey Rossman shot 47, Brandyn Sever shot 59 and John Gagnet shot 61.

