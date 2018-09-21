Sidney bounces back with 40-12 win over Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A week after a lopsided loss to Trotwood, Sidney made quick work of Fairborn and improved to 3-2 heading into conference play.

The Yellow Jackets scored the first three touchdowns to spark a 40-12 victory over Fairborn in a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game on Friday at Buschemeyer Field. They can now turn their attention to rival Piqua (3-2), who will travel to Sidney Memorial Stadium next Friday.

Sidney (3-2) led 27-6 at halftime. Fairborn scored on the first drive of the second half when quarterback Garison Secrest threw a dart through traffic along the visitor’s sidelines 9 yards into the end zone to Richard Peterson for a touchdown. The Skyhawks missed a two-point conversion try and trailed 27-12 with 7:09 left.

The Yellow Jackets scored on the next drive.

Shortly after Christian Retterer returned the kickoff to Fairborn’s 29-yard line, Darren Taborn took a short pass toward the home sideline, reversed direction, and ran into the end zone along the visitor’s sideline for a 5-yard touchdown. The extra point was missed, but Sidney increased its lead to 33-12 with 5:54 left in the third.

The teams traded interceptions on the next two drives, and Sidney turned the ball over on downs early in the fourth. Fairborn (0-5) later turned the ball over on downs, and Caleb Harris scored a 16-yard touchdown run with 6:19 left in the fourth to boost Sidney’s lead to 28 points after an extra point from Hallie Truesdale.

Harris scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:47 left in the first quarter to give the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead. Sidney fumbled on its next drive, but Fairborn turned the ball over on downs on the Yellow Jackets’ 21.

After receptions by Taborn and Ratez Roberts and a run by Harris moved the ball to Fairborn’s 43, Dunham ran for a first down to the 27.

EJ Davis came in at quarterback for the first time in the game on the next play and threw a short pass to Josiah Hudgins, who maneuvered along the home sideline for a touchdown with 4:24 left in the second quarter.

Sidney then recovered an onside kick at its own 49 and scored two plays later when Quamir “Philly” Brown picked up a lateral pass off the ground and ran around and through defenders 51 yards for a touchdown to give Sidney a 21-0 lead.

Fairborn scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Garison Secrest to OJ Person with 48.4 seconds left in the second to pull within 21-6 after a missed extra point. The Yellow Jackets got the points back before halftime, though.

Sidney started its next drive on its own 46, but a 20-yard run and 16-yard pass reception by Harris moved the ball to the 18. Dunham then threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Hudgins, which put Sidney up 27-6 after a missed extra point with 2.7 seconds left.

Sidney begins GWOC American North Division next Friday against the Indians, who lost 48-13 on Friday to Trotwood-Madison.

Sidney’s Lathan Jones hauls in a pass in the end zone while covered by Fairborn’s Richard Peterson during a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game on Friday in Fairborn. Jones was ruled out-of-bounds on the play, but the Yellow Jackets scored a short time later. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_7640-2.jpg Sidney’s Lathan Jones hauls in a pass in the end zone while covered by Fairborn’s Richard Peterson during a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game on Friday in Fairborn. Jones was ruled out-of-bounds on the play, but the Yellow Jackets scored a short time later. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Quamir Brown outruns Fairborn’s Brody Munger and Cam Hamilton during a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game on Friday in Fairborn. Brown picked up a lateral pass and ran 51 yards for a touchdown to give the Yellow Jackets a 21-0 lead with about four minutes left in the second quarter. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_7440-2.jpg Sidney’s Quamir Brown outruns Fairborn’s Brody Munger and Cam Hamilton during a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game on Friday in Fairborn. Brown picked up a lateral pass and ran 51 yards for a touchdown to give the Yellow Jackets a 21-0 lead with about four minutes left in the second quarter. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Darren Taborn dodges a tackle attempt from Fairborn’s Cam Hamilton during a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game on Friday in Fairborn. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_7380-2.jpg Sidney’s Darren Taborn dodges a tackle attempt from Fairborn’s Cam Hamilton during a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game on Friday in Fairborn. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Yellow Jackets take a 21-0 lead and never look back against Skyhawks

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.