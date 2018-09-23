Football roundup: Anna loses early lead, game at Marion Local

MARIA STEIN — Anna couldn’t maintain a hot start in a Midwest Athletic Conference game at Marion Local on Friday.

The Flyers scored 37 unanswered points to rally and earn a 44-20 win on Friday. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Rockets (3-2, 2-1 MAC).

Riley Huelskamp scored on 12- and 6-yard runs and Bart Bixler scored on a one-yard run to give Anna a 20-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Nate Bruns threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Matt Rethman and Brandon Fleck scored a one-yard run to put the Flyers on top 21-20 at halftime, then Alex Klosterman opened the second half with a 26-yard field goal. Nolan Habodasz scored on a 26-yard run, Bruns threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Nick Tangeman and Isaac Eifert scored on a 1-yard run to finish the scoring.

Marion Local had 422 yards of offense while Anna had 240. The Rockets converted 7-of-16 third downs and 0-of-2 fourth downs.

Bixler completed 5-of-14 passes for 96 yards with two interceptions and ran for 19 yards on 12 carries. Huelskamp ran for 81 yards on 24 carries. Jeffrey Richards had 117 all-purpose yards, including a 68-yard reception. Brandon Shannon led the Rockets with six tackles and Luke Cantrell recovered a fumble.

Anna returns home next Friday for a MAC contest against Versailles (2-3, 1-2).

Lehman Catholic 63, Marion Elgin 44

Lehman won a shootout with Elgin in a Northwest Central Conference game in Marion on Friday.

Elliott Gilardi completed 9-of-18 pass attempts for 126 yards with four touchdowns. Bradly Haynes caught four passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns while Brendan O’Leary caught three passes for 34 yards and one touchdown and RJ Bertini caught two passes for 19 yards and one TD.

Gilardi ran for 143 yards on 13 carries and rushed for two touchdowns. Bertini gained 52 yards on four carries and Drew Barhorst gained 52 yards on seven carries.

Logan Bunker returned four kickoffs 186 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Lehman had 396 yards of offense.

The Cavaliers (3-2, 3-0 NWCC) will host Hardin Northern (2-3, 1-2) in conference action next Friday at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium.

Minster 62, Parkway 35

After a close first half, Minster dominated the second half to earn a big home MAC win against Parkway on Friday.

The teams were tied 21-21 at halftime, but Jacob Niemeyer ran for 45- and 24-yard touchdowns in the third quarter to give the Wildcats a 35-21 lead.

Niemeyer threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to August Boehnlein on the first play of the fourth quarter to boost the lead to three touchdowns, then Broc Miller scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Minster pull away.

Niemeyer completed 15-of-20 passes for 202 yards with one touchdown and also ran for 112 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries. Miller ran for 190 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Mike Ketner had four receptions for 87 yards and Austin Brown had seven catches for 82 yards.

Brown led the Wildcats with 243 all-purpose yards. He had two interceptions and 4.5 tackles and Ketner had one interception and two tackles. Noah Enneking led Minster with four tackles and had one forced fumble.

Minster had 566 total yards of offense while Parkway had 348. The Wildcats had 23 first downs and converted 5-of-7 third-down attempts.

Minster (4-1, 2-1 MAC) plays at Delphos St. John’s (1-4, 0-3) next Friday.

St. Henry 36, New Bremen 0

New Bremen couldn’t follow up its big win over Fort Recovery as St. Henry rebounded from a heartbreaking loss to Anna by holding the Cardinals scoreless in a lopsided MAC win last Friday in New Bremen.

The Redskins had 324 yards of offense with 23 first downs while New Bremen managed 47 yards and five first downs.

Nolan Bornhorst completed 5-of-10 passes for the Cardinals for 40 yards. Nicholas Wells led New Bremen with six rushes for 15 yards.

Zach Niekamp led St. Henry with 161 rushing yards on 28 carries and scored three touchdowns.

New Bremen (3-2, 1-2) travels to Coldwater (5-0, 3-0) next Friday.

Versailles 27, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Tigers bounced back from a disappointing loss to Parkway with a dominating MAC win against Delphos St. John’s.

The Tigers had 437 yards of offense and 13 first downs and held the Blue Jays to 90 yards and six first downs.

Ryan Martin completed 9-of-17 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown and ran for 139 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. Jake Poling ran for 112 yards and two TDs on 15 carries and Andrew DeMange caught two passes for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Evan Hiestand led Versailles with 11 tackles, two of which were for loss. Tyler Gigandet had eight tackles (two for loss) on defense and had one pancake block on offense.

The Tigers (2-3, 1-2) will travel to Anna on Friday.

Hardin Northern 34, Riverside 33

Riverside lost an NWCC heartbreaker on Friday as the Polar Bears rallied and score 20 points in the fourth quarter.

No statistics were reported.

Riverside (2-3, 2-1 NWCC) hosts Waynesfield-Goshen (3-2, 2-1) next Friday.

Week 5 Area Football Scores Sidney 40, Fairborn 12 | Game article Marion Local 44, Anna 20 F Fort Loramie 37, Ansonia 10 | Game article Lehman Catholic 63, Marion Elgin 44 Minster 55, Parkway 35 St. Henry 36, New Bremen 0 Versailles 27, Delphos St. John’s 0 Hardin Northern 34, Riverside 33

