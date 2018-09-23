Saturday roundup: Minster 2nd, Russia 3rd at Minster Invitational

MINSTER — Minster came in second and Russia was third in the Minster Invitational on Saturday.

The Wildcats lost to Marion Pleasant 25-21, 25-21 in the championship game. They advanced to the championship game by beating Botkins 25-10, 25-12 and West Liberty Salem 26-24, 16-25, 25-21.

Danielle Barhorst and Ava Sharp had 21 kills over the three matches for the Wildcats while Brynn Oldiges had 13 and Lilly Pelletier and Averi Wolf each had 11. Barhorst had six blocks and 38 digs, Emily Stubbs had 45 digs and three aces, Sharp had 30 digs and three aces, Kaitlyn Wolf had 20 digs and 40 assists and Brooke Wolf had 35 assists.

Russia beat Ada 25-19, 25-12 and then lost to Pleasant 25-19, 25-16 before beating West Liberty-Salem 25-15, 25-18 in the consolation match.

Ashley Scott led the Raiders during the day with 25 kills, 14 digs and five aces. Laurissa Poling had 21 kills, 14 digs and two blocks while Jenna Cordonnier had 54 assists, 12 digs and eight kills. Sam Gaerke had five kills, Jess York had seven kills, Ava Daniel had five aces, Kendall Monnin had 30 digs and Morgan Wenrick had seven digs, seven kills and three aces.

Aside from losing to Minster, Botkins lost to West Liberty Salem 26-24, 19-25, 25-14 and Ada 25-12, 25-23.

Janell Greve had 30 digs, 21 kills and two solo blocks for the Trojans. Paige Doseck had 32 digs, 15 kills and four aces while Bella Ewry had 28 digs and 24 assists, Brielle Boroff had 22 assists and 20 digs and Meg Russell had 21 digs.

Fairlawn third at Piqua Invitational

Fairlawn finished third at Piqua’s invitational on Saturday.

Fairlawn beat Springfield Emmanuel Christian 2-0, lost to Greenville 2-0 and beat Springfield 2-1.

“I am very proud of the girls and how hard they worked today,” Fairlawn coach Jodi Hickman said. “We played some very tough competition and came home with two wins.”

The Jets started with a 25-16, 25-14 win over Emmanuel. Jessie Abke had five kills and four digs, Lauren Dudgeon had 11 kills and two digs and Taylor Lessing had 23 assists.

Fairlawn then lost to the Green Wave 25-17, 26-24. The Jets trailed 24-19 in the second set but scored six points to tie it before Greenville scored the last two. Abke had six kills and four digs, Dudgeon had three kills and 10 digs, Lessing had 10 assists, Dudgeon had three kills and 10 digs and Vaegus Gallimore had seven digs.

The Jets finished with a 25-15, 24-26, 25-16 win over Springfield. Abke had 12 kills, eight digs and five service points, Gallimore had three kills and nine digs, Dudgeon had 11 kills and 10 digs and Lessing had 20 assists.

“This was a great win for the girls, I wish they would play hard like this in our County,” Hickman said. “They came out and played fierce, worked hard and wanted the win.”

New Bremen sweeps tri-match with Fort Loramie, Troy

New Bremen swept a home tri-match with Fort Loramie and Troy on Saturday.

The Cardinals beat Fort Loramie 25-15, 25-23 and Troy 25-13, 25-18.

Josie Reinhart led New Bremen with 11 kills in Saturday’s matches while Rachel Kremer had 10. Claire Pape and Taylor Paul each had nine kills, Ashton Heitkamp had eight kills, Macy Puthoff had five kills, Madison Pape and Abbi Thieman each had 19 assists and Blake Snider had 11 digs.

Troy beat Fort Loramie 25-21, 25-19. Fort Loramie statistics were not reported.

Jackson Center wins Riverside tri-match

Jackson Center picked up a 25-8, 25-8 win over Covington and a 25-9, 25-7 win over Riverside in a tri-match on Saturday in De Graff.

Riverside lost to Covington 31-29 and 25-19.

Alli Knight had 14 digs on the day for the Pirates while Lauryn Sanford had nine kills.

Girls soccer

Troy 2, Sidney 1

Sidney’s Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title hopes took what may have been a knockout punch on Saturday night. The Trojans, which Sidney beat 2-1 in a tournament match last year, turned the score around on Saturday.

Julianna Williams scored both goals for the Trojans and Ciena Miller and Megan Malott each had an assist. Megan Heckler scored Sidney’s goal.

The win kept Troy tied with Tippecanoe atop the GWOC American North standings at 7-0 and moved its overall record to 8-2.

The loss moves Sidney (7-3, 4-2) to fourth place. Butler (5-3-3, 5-0-1) is in third behind the Trojans and Red Devils.

Botkins 5, Lima Senior 0

The Trojans won a nonconference match at Lima Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

Botkins scored three goals in the first half, with two from Boston Paul and one from Madison Wendel. Cameron Heuker scored a goal in the second half and Lindsey Okuley scored a goal on a penalty kick.

Averie Thorpe, Kinley Topp and Lindsey Okuley each had an assist.

Boys soccer

New Knoxville 3, Fort Jennings 2

The Rangers won a nonconference match on Saturday.

Josie Maria Rabadan, Patrick Covert and Zach Davis scored New Knoxville’s goals. Goalkeeper Josh Deitsch had 10 saves.

Girls tennis

Tippecanoe 5, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Greater Western Ohio Conference match on Saturday in Tipp City.

Hailey New lost 6-3, 6-0 at first singles while Kara Mays lost 6-3, 6-0 at second singles and Alyssa Chavez lost 6-0, 6-1 at third singles. Jenna Allen and Ireland Ike lost 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles and Avery Shreves and Allison Fultz lost 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.

Sidney (9-8) finishes GWOC American League play with a 6-4 record, good for fifth in the American North. Tippecanoe, Greenville and Butler tied for first at 9-1.

Boys golf

Minster wins MAC tournament, regular-season title

Minster finished first in the Midwest Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday at Arrowhead Golf Club and also wrapped-up a first place finish in regular-season standings.

The Wildcats finished first with 316, 26 strokes ahead of second-place St. Henry. Versailles finished tied fourth with 360, New Knoxville was sixth with 389 and New Bremen was 10th with 416.

Grant Koenig led Minster with 76. Grant Voisard shot 78, Joseph Magoto shot 80 and Ethan Lehmkuhl shot 82.

Connor VanSkyock led Versailles with 84. Isaac White shot 90 and Alex Keiser and Ethan Kremer each shot 93.

New Knoxville shot it lowest round of the season on Saturday. Sam Anspach led the Rangers with 86 while Ray Newton shot 96, Trent Lehman shot 102 and Brandon Smith shot 105.

Cole Hemmelgarn had the lowest score for New Bremen at 92. Preston Hoehne shot 106, Jared Bergman shot 107 and Devon Thieman shot 111.

The conference’s regular season standings combined match play and tournament scores. Minster finished first, Versailles finished tied for third, New Bremen finished tied for seventh and New Knoxville finished tied for ninth.

Girls golf

Versailles 2nd, New Bremen 3rd at MAC tournament

Versailles finished second and New Bremen finished third in the MAC tournament on Saturday at Mercer County Elks.

The Tigers had 397, four strokes behind first-place St. Henry. New Bremen was third with 400 and Minster was seventh with 442.

Morgan Heitkamp led the Tigers with 97. Morgan Barlage shot 98, Maddie Durham shot 99 and Alexis Jay shot 103.

Sarah Parker led New Bremen with 90. Amy Balster shot 92, Caylie Hall shot 106 and Cassie Stachler shot 112.

Taylor Homan led the Wildcats with 87. Layne Voisard shot 103, Hayley Prenger shot 124 and Claire Lamm shot 128.

The conference’s regular season standings combined match play and tournament scores. New Bremen and Versailles tied for second place while Minster was eighth.

Fairlawn finishes third in Piqua Invitational, Jackson Center wins Riverside tri-match

By Bryant Billing

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

