Cross country roundup: Sidney boys 2nd, girls 3rd at Sidney Invitational

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys cross country team finished second at the Sidney Invitational on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets were second with 95 points behind first-place Vandalia-Butler, which had 25 points and five runners in the top 10. Fairlawn was fifth and Lehman Catholic was 11th.

Gavin Bockrath was Sidney’s fastest runner. He finished second in 16:40.5. The rest of Sidney’s top five included Ian Bonifas, 5, 16:58.1; Eli Straman, 12, 17:56.2; Grant Hoying, 28, 19:04.5, and Noah Townsend, 54, 20:14.9.

Fairlawn’s runners included Dominic Davis, 16, 18:11.0; Jonah Brautigam, 18, 18:23.4; Issac Ambos, 22, 18:42.9; Cade Allison, 41, 19:42.9; and Jordan Henman, 59, 20:27.6.

Lehman’s runners included Elias Bezy, 36, 19:27.4; Alex Vanderhorst, 39, 19:39.0; Scott Petersen, 80, 21:59.1; Aaron Topp, 88, 22:36.9; Andrew Wiseman, 102, 27:04.1; and Casey Topp, 103, 27:11.2.

Sidney’s girls finished third, while both Fairlawn and Lehman had runners compete individually.

Mariana Kellner led Sidney with an eight-place finish in 22:03.5. The rest of Sidney’s top five included Montana Stephens, 17, 22:49.7; Nicole Siegel, 22, 23:15.9, Sage Steinke, 26, 23:31.1; and Camryn Smith, 29, 23:36.1.

Lehman had two girls compete individually: Maggie Bezy, 30, 23:36.3; and Sophie Flood, 50, 25:15.4.

Fairlawn had one girl compete individually: Myla Cox, 19, 22:54.2.

Versailles girls, Botkins boys win Tour De Sewer

Versailles’s girls won the Tour De Sewer on Saturday.

Versailles had 32 points and all its top five runners in the top 10. Botkins was second with 68.

Versailles’ top five included Liz Watren, 5, 20:59.4; Madelyn Holzapfel, 6, 21:01.8; Maria Mangen, 7, 21:05.6; Emma Peters, 9, 21:40.1; and Lauren Menke, 10, 21:47.8.

Botkins’ runners included Emma Koenig, 2, 20:35.2; Kelsie Burmeister, 11, 21:52.3; Liza Aslage, 14, 22:07.4; Makenna Maurer, 19, 22:29.8 and Arica Jutte, 28, 22:43.5.

Botkins boys finished first with 70 points while Versailles was second with 96.

Alan Fullenkamp led the Trojans with a fifth-place finish in 17:23.8. The rest of Botkins’ top five included Collin Watterson, 6, 17:27.4; Elliot Goubeaux, 8, 17:51.1; Donovan Brown, 14, 18:13.9; and RJ Poeppelman, 39, 18:56.9.

Versailles’ runners included Brooks Blakeley, 7, 17:36.2; Stuart Baltes, 11, 17:5.1; Jarrett Barga, 23, 18:32.8; Jack Gehret, 25, 18:33.1 and Alex Brewer, 32, 18:47.5.

Four area schools race in Centerville’s Saturday Night Lights

Minster, Fort Loramie, Houston and Russia’s boys and girls cross country teams participated in Saturday Night Lights at Centerville on Saturday.

Fort Loramie and Minster and competed in “Championship” races that featured schools of a variety of sizes while Houston and Russia competed in “Varsity A” races with other small schools.

Minster’s girls were sixth in the Championship race while Fort Loramie was 23rd out of 28 schools.

Minster’s Emma Watcke finished seventh overall in 17:50.8. The rest of the Wildcats’ top five included Kaitlynn Albers, 48, 19:06.4; Gwen Meiring, 55, 19:14.7; Ella Boate, 59, 19:17.1; and Madeline Magoto, 64, 19:24.4.

Fort Loramie’s runners included Olivia Borchers, 69, 19:27.9; Danielle Berning, 79, 19:41.0; Claire Rethman, 98, 19:56.0; Corynn Heitkamp, 148, 20:34.7; and Paige Rethman, 161, 20:42.0.

Fort Loramie’s boys were 12th while Minster was 22nd out of 24 teams.

Fort Loramie’s Joe Ballas finished fifth overall in 15:38.6. The rest of Fort Loramie’s top five included Jake Rethman, 19th, 16:01.0; Colten Gasson, 74, 16:55.1; Colin Gasson, 132, 17:32.9; and Jordan Drees, 157, 17:44.1.

Minster’s runners included Jon Albers, 86, 17:00.8; Alex Alberts, 93, 17:03.5; Luke Barga, 95, 17:06.3; Aaron Huwer, 143, 17:38.4; and Austin Felice, 154, 17:43.0.

Russia’s girls finished ninth and Houston finished 27th in the Varsity A race.

The Raiders’ top five included Becca Seger, 40, 20:38.3; Ella Hoehne, 79, 21:09.2; Claire Meyer, 93, 21:20.6; Anna Fiessinger, 105, 21:32.7; and Emma DeLaet, 152, 22:06.5.

Houston’s top five included Hollie Voisard, 30, 20:32.4; Ava Knouff, 31, 20:32.9; Danielle Stephenson, 179, 22:32.0; Katrina Meiring, 230, 23:07.4; and Addie White, 295, 24:04.5.

Houston’s boys finished 14th and Russia finished 28th.

Houston’s top five racers were Tristin Freistuhler, 9, 16:33.9; Ethan Knouff, 28, 16:59.4; Blake Jacobs, 54, 17:25.2; Patrick Meiring, 146, 18:19.7; and Brennan Arnold, 218, 19:05.9.

Russia’s runners included Nicholas Caldwell, 107, 17:59.4; Jonathan Bell, 123, 18:06.64; Gavin George, 134, 18:12.1; Andrew DeLoye, 149, 18:20.9; and Aiden Shappie, 183, 18:39.3.

Anna boys, girls 6th at Dublin Jerome Celtic Clash

Both Anna’s boys and girls squads finished sixth in the Dublin Jerome Celtic Clash on Saturday.

The boys finished sixth out of 11 teams. Anna’s top five runners included Lucas Smith, 7, 16:40.6; Jacob Robinson, 16, 17:09.8; Collin Frilling, 44, 18:04.7; Colton Nanik, 50, 18:08.5; and Nick Fry, 64, 18:36.6.

The Rockets’ girls squad finished sixth out of nine teams. The top five runners were Kaylie Kipp, 8, 20:07.3, Kayleigh Kneer, 35, 21:32.2; Kayli Brewer, 36, 21:36.3; Bethany Althauser, 39, 21:43.6; and Hope Bixler, 51, 22:36.9.

Sidney’s Gavin Bockrath runs during the Sidney Invitational on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_Cross-Country-9-22-18-047-1.jpg Sidney’s Gavin Bockrath runs during the Sidney Invitational on Saturday. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Running, left to right, are Sidney’s Eli Straman, Ian Bonifas and Noah Schwepe during the Sidney Invitational on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_Cross-Country-9-22-18-032-1.jpg Running, left to right, are Sidney’s Eli Straman, Ian Bonifas and Noah Schwepe during the Sidney Invitational on Saturday. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Botkins boys, Versailles girls win Tour de Sewer

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.