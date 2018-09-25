Monday roundup: Jackson Center volleyball beats New Knoxville

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center rallied to win a nonconference match against New Knoxville on Monday 3-2.

After the Tigers won the first set 25-21, New Knoxville won the next two 27-25 and 25-14. Jackson Center won the fourth 25-20 and ran away to a 15-4 win in the fifth to win the match.

Raquel Kessler led Jackson Center with 25 kills and had 12 digs and two aces. Kate Sosby had 20 digs, Caroline Frieders had 26 assists, five kills and eight digs, Elizabeth Hickey had seven kills and three blocks and Deja Wells had three blocks.

Lehman Catholic 3, Covington 0

Lehman Catholic beat Covington 25-14, 25-10, 25-12 in a road nonconference match on Monday.

Alexis Snipes dished out 34 assists for the Cavaliers. Olivia Lucia had 12 kills and 10 digs, while Lauren McFarland had 13 kills and 10 digs. Abby Schutt had five kills, four aces and 10 digs while Reese Geise had six kills and Pyper Sharkins added seven digs.

Minster 3, Mississinawa Valley 1

The Wildcats won a nonconference match against Mississinawa Valley 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 25-13 on Monday.

Brynn Oldiges and Danielle Barhorst each had nine kills while Averi Wolf had eight and Lilly Pelletier had six. Emily Stubbs had 23 digs, Barhorst had 16 digs and three aces, Ava Sharp had 15 digs, Kaitlyn Wolf had 32 assists, Brooke Wolf had 14 assists and Pelletier had three blocks.

Boys soccer

Lehman Catholic 4, Franklin-Monroe 0

Lehman Catholic earned a road nonconference win in a downpour of rain on Monday.

Matthew McDonald had two goals and one assist, while Joshua George and Ethan Potts had one goal each.

Elijah Jock had two assists and Michael Denning had one. Goalie Will Voisard got the shutout with 10 saves.

New Knoxville 3, Allen East 2

After Allen East scored two goals in the first half, the Rangers scored three in the second half of a road nonconference match on Monday.

Joseph Baende, Patrick Covert and Zach Davis each scored goals for the Rangers while Covert and Jose Maria Rabadan each had assists. Goalie Josh Dietsch had 11 saves.

Girls soccer

Sidney 6, Fairmont 0

The Yellow Jackets won a nonconference match in lopsided fashion on Monday in Kettering.

No statistics were reported.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

