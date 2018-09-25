Lehman finishes 2nd at NWCC golf tournament

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic finished second in the Northwest Central Conference golf tournament, which was held last Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Upper Scioto Valley was first with 346, while the Cavaliers were second with 386. Riverside was sixth out of six schools with 456.

Lehman’s Cole Gilardi was the tournament medalist with 80. Mikey Rossman shot 89, Alex Keller shot 106 and Brandyn Sever shot 11.

John Zumberger led Riverside with 96. Brody Rhoads shot 111, Owen Holycross shot 123 and Jaxon Heath shot 126.

Final regular season NWCC standings were tabulated using match play and tournament results. Lehman finished second behind first-place Upper Scioto Valley, while Riverside tied with Marion Elgin and Ridgemont for fourth place.

Gilardi was the NWCC’s co-player of the year, along with Upper Scioto Valley’s Brady Hipsher. Rossman was on first team with Gilardi, while Zumberger was second team.

All-MAC golfers announced

All-Midwest Athletic Conference boys golfers were announced after the conference’s tournament last Saturday.

Minster’s Grant Voisard was named the MAC’s boys golfer of the year. Joseph Magoto, Grant Koenig and Ethan Lehmkuhl were also first team with Voisard while Logan Lazier and Jacob Wissman were second team.

Versailles’ Connor VanSkyock was first team and Ethan Kremer, Alex Keiser, Austin Pleiman and Will Eversole were third team.

New Knoxville’s Sam Anspach and Ray Newton were second team, as was New Bremen’s Cole Hemmelgarn.

Area golfers make all-NWCC, MAC teams

