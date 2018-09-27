Tuesday roundup: Sidney earns 3rd straight 3-0 win over GWOC South opponent

SIDNEY — Sidney earned its third consecutive 3-0 win over a Greater Western Ohio Conference American South Division team with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 win over Trotwood-Madison on Tuesday.

Arielle Snider drilled 14 kills to lead the Jacket front line. Alina Kindle added seven, Darien McBride followed with four and Cassidy Truesdale chipped in three. Faith Bockrath directed the offense with 28 assists.

Kindle fired off five service aces and Bockrath rallied three. Bockrath also led the defense with five digs while Kindle and Abby Nuss each added four.

Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0

The Redskins beat Houston 25-12, 25-11, 25-14 in Shelby County Athletic League action on Tuesday.

Marissa Meiring had 10 kills for Fort Loramie while Jada Drees and Ava Sholtis each had nine. Maya Maurer had 17 assists and seven digs, Aleah Frilling had 13 assists, Sholtis had 10 digs and Taylor Raterman had six digs.

Hayden Riesenbeck had four kills for Houston while Catryn Mohler had three and Kenzie Wenrick had two. Alyssa Kemp had six digs and 12 assists, Allisen Foster had five digs, and Olivia Bowser had 10 digs.

Fairlawn 3, Botkins 2

Fairlawn won the fifth set of an SCAL match on Tuesday 15-11 to beat Botkins.

The Jets won the first two games 25-20 and 25-19, but Botkins won the next two 25-22 and 25-20 to force a fifth game.

Lauren Dudgeon had 20 kills, 10 service points and 11 digs for Fairlawn while MaCalla Huelskamp had five kills, 24 digs and 12 service points. Jessie Abke had eight kills and 15 digs, Taylor Lessing had 42 assists and Allison Roush had 18 service points.

Janell Greve led Botkins with 17 kills and had 15 digs. Bella Ewry had 15 assists and 12 digs and Brielle Boroff had six kills, eight aces, 16 digs and eight assists. Meg Russell had seven aces and 20 digs and Paige Doseck had seven kills and 19 digs.

Riverside 3, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

The Pirates won a Northwest Central Conference match on Tuesday by beating Waynesfield-Goshen 25-13, 25-10 and 25-13.

Lauryn Sanford had seven kills for Riverside while Jenna Woods had four kills and Sierra Snow had 10 assists.

Boys soccer

Sidney 3, Piqua 1

The Yellow Jackets scored two goals in the second half to win a GWOC American North match on Tuesday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

The team’s win picked up another point for Sidney in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy race. Sidney has a 4.5-2 lead over Piqua.

Braden Guinther scored two goals for the Yellow Jackets while Damien Jones scored one. Landon Davis and Austin Kennedy each had one assist.

“We played pretty good tonight and got the win against a feisty Piqua squad,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We did good considering that we are still banged up from our last three games against really quality teams in Tipp City, Miamisburg and Troy, so we had to move a lot of players around. So, we had players playing out of position most of the game.

“Damien Jones, one of our seniors and captains, got us started with the scoring when he made a penalty kick in the first half. We made adjustments at half and Braden Guinther put two in the second half. The game was physical, it always is between two rival schools, and plus they got us last season, so we really wanted this win.”

Lima Central Catholic 9, Fairlawn 0

No information was reported.

Botkins 1, Kalida 1

No information was reported.

Other scores: Allen East at Jackson Center, not reported.

Girls soccer

Anna 14, Franklin-Monroe 0

The Rockets won a nonconference game in lopsided fashion on Tuesday.

Kelsie McKinney, Taylor Noll and Taylor Kauffmann each scored three goals for Anna. Sarah Ham scored two goals and Amber Stewart, Tanner Spangler and Breelyn Berner each scored one.

Noll had two assists while Ella Doseck, Amber Stewart, Kiplyn Rowland and Breelyn Berner each had one. Savanna Hostetler had five saves in the shutout win.

West Liberty-Salem 3, Lehman Catholic 2

No information was reported.

Fairlawn beats Botkins, Fort Loramie beats Houston in SCAL action

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

