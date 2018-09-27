Girls golf: Versailles, three area individuals qualify for districts

WEBSTER — Some big contributions from some unexpected sources led to Versailles extending its season at the Division II sectional golf tournament on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles shot 396 to finish third and is the only area team to qualify for districts after Anna was edged for fourth place. Three area golfers qualified as individuals.

The top four teams qualify for the district tournament. Anna and Miami East each had a 405 team score, and the Vikings earned the final district spot on a fifth-man tiebreaker.

Alexis Jay, Versailles’ No. 4 player, had the team’s low score for the day with a 92. Morgan Heitkamp shot 99, Morgan Barlage shot 101 and Maddie Durham shot 104.

“I feel like we showed we were a real team today,” Versailles coach Nicci Keiser said. “We always talk about being a team. And having our fourth girl shoot a score like that shows we are a team.”

Keiser was not surprised by Jay’s performance.

“I knew she had it in her,” she said. “She is just a sophomore. That is a career low round for her in a match. She had been working hard on her swing. Her dad had been working hard with her on her swing the last couple weeks and she was ready today.”

Breah Kuck led Anna with 94 while Olivia Pulfer shot 96, Maura Rose shot 105 and Maddie McEldowney shot 110.

It came down to a fifth score tiebreaker between Miami East and Anna. The Vikings’ Maci Krites (115) bested Anna’s Riley Thobe (132).

Fort Loramie finished sixth with 422. Eva Bolin shot 86, Amy Eilerman shot 106, Riley Middendorf shot 114 and Rylee Poeppelman shot 116.

Riverside was 14th with 477. Dana Jones shot 94, Kalin Kreglow shot 119, Rachel Taylor shot 129 and Mia Stallard shot 135.

Russia freshman McKenna Borchers shot 119.

The top four individuals not on a qualifying team earned a district berth. Bolin finished second overall and earned a district berth, while Kuck and Jones tied for eighth and earned berths.

The district tournament will be played Wednesday at Pipestone Golf Course.

Boys golf

Versailles’ VanSkyock advances

Versailles junior Connor VanSkyock shot 81 in the Div. II sectional at Pipestone Golf Course to advance to next week’s district tournament as an individual.

The Tigers just missed getting one of the four team spots at district, finishing fifth with a 358 total.

Other Versailles scores were Alex Keiser with 87, Austin Pleiman with 94 and Will Eversole with 96.

Fort Loramie’s Eva Bolin, Anna’s Breah Kuck, Riverside’s Dana Jones earn individual berths

By Rob Kiser rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

Sidney Daily News sports editor Bryant Billing contributed to this article. Reach Billing at bbilling@aimmediamidwest.com.

