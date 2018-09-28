Thursday roundup: Jackson Center beats Fort Loramie 3-0

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center stayed on pace with Russia for first place in Shelby County Athletic League standings on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Fort Loramie.

The victory improved the Tigers’ record to 8-1 in league play and 13-3 overall. Russia improved to 9-1 in league play with a 3-0 win over Botkins on Thursday. Anna is in third place at 7-3, while Fort Loramie is in fourth at 5-5.

Jackson Center won 25-15, 25-23, 25-20 on Thursday. Raquel Kessler had 13 kills and 12 digs for Jackson Center while Kate Sosby had 14 digs, Caroline Frieders had 19 assists, Elizabeth Hickey had five kills and Sarah Clark had four kills.

Marissa Meiring led the Redskins with 10 kills while Ava Sholtis had nine. Meiring had 12 digs, Maya Maurer had 18 assists and Aleah Frilling had 15 assists.

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division match 25-19, 25-10, 25-22 on Thursday.

Arielle Snider led the front line with 12 kills and Darien McBride added five. McBride scored two solo blocks and Snider tallied one. Faith Bockrath directed the offense with 21 assists, setting 72-of-74.

Payton Boshears battled for 16 digs and Abby Nuss contributed nine. Nuss and Alina Kindle each served an ace.

Russia 3, Botkins 0

The Raiders won a home SCAL match 25-7, 25-12, 25-10 on Thursday.

Laurissa Poling had 13 kills and five blocks for the Raiders while Morgan Wenrick had nine kills. Ashley Scott had five kills, seven digs and six aces and Kendall Monnin had seven digs. Jenna Cordonnier had 32 assists, five digs and two blocks.

Janell Greve had nine kills for Botkins.

Anna 3, Houston 0

The Rockets beat Houston 25-19, 25-15, 25-11 on Thursday in a road SCAL match.

Emma Meyer led Anna with 21 kills, Madison Roe had nine and Macy Wiktorowski had eight. Lexi Wells had 46 assists, Abby Counts had 14 digs and Sierra Williams had 10.

Kenzie Wenrick had six kills for Houston while Hayden Riesenbeck had three. Alyssa Kemp had two aces, seven digs and 10 assists, Allisen Foster had two aces, Olivia Bowser had 10 digs and Mariah Booher had seven digs and three blocks.

Versailles 3, Minster 0

The Tigers won a Midwest Athletic Conference match 25-23, 25-17 and 25-16 on Thursday in Versailles.

Ava Sharp had eight kills for Minster and Brynn Oldiges had five. Emily Stubbs had 15 digs, Danielle Barhorst had 11 digs and Brooke Wolf had 12 assists.

Versailles statistics were not reported.

New Bremen 3, Delphos St. John’s 0

New Bremen coach Diane Kramer picked up her 200th career win as the Cardinals beat St. John’s 25-11, 25-10, 25-17 on Thursday.

Josie Reinhart had nine kills, Rachel Kremer had eight, Taylor Paul had seven and Macy Puthoff and Claire Pape each had six. Blake Snider had eight digs, Paul had five aces and Madison Pape and Abbi Thieman each had 17 assists.

Marion Elgin 3, Riverside 0

Riverside lost a Northwest Central Conference match 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 on Thursday.

Lauryn Sanford had six kills and 10 assists and Allison Knight had 13 digs.

Coldwater 3, New Knoxville 2

The Rangers lost a MAC match 25-9, 21-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-9 on Thursday.

Tayler Doty had 18 kills and 28 digs for the Rangers while Tasia Lauth had 14 kills. Erin Scott had 20 digs and Carly Fledderjohann had 45 assists.

Cross country

Jackson Center sweeps Fairlawn Invitational

Jackson Center’s boys and girls cross country teams swept Fairlawn’s inaugural cross country invitational on Thursday. Aside from the Jets and Tigers, Riverside also competed.

Jackson Center won the boys race with 24 points while Fairlawn was second with 30.

Jackson Center’s Christopher Elchert finished first with a time of 17:47. TJ Esser was second in 18:02, Grant Lowry was sixth in 19:12, Elisha Burch was seventh in 19:27 and Ethan Pohlschneider was eighth in 19:56.

Davis Dominic was Fairlawn’s top runner. He finished third in 18:23. Jonah Brautigam was fourth in 18:47, Isaac Ambos was fifth in 19:02, Jordan Henman was ninth in 20:22 and Gauge Sharrock was 10th in 20:30.

Jackson Center won the girls race, while Fairlawn and Riverside had runners compete individually.

Fairlawn’s Myla Cox won the race in 22:16 while Elise Bell was sixth in 26:19.

Jackson Center’s Deanna Lowry was second in 22:50. Ariana Gross was third in 25:00, Jasci Baum was fourth in 25:52, Jesci Baum was fifth in 26:04 and Lennon Wise was seventh in 30:15.

Riverside’s Samantha Neeley was eighth in 30:30.

Boys soccer

New Knoxville 3, Lincolnview 1

The Rangers won a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Thursday in New Knoxville.

Patrick Covert scored two goals for New Knoxville and Joseph Baende scored one. All goals were scored in the first half.

Jackson Center 3, Lehman Catholic 1

No information reported.

Other games: Botkins at Twin Valley South, not reported.

Girls tennis

Sidney 4, Urbana 1

The Yellow Jackets won a nonconference match on Thursday in Urbana.

Hailey New won 6-1, 6-3 at first singles while Kara Mays won 6-0, 6-1 at second singles and Mara Hect won 6-1, 6-2 at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Ireland Ike lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (super tiebreaker) at first doubles and Allison Fultz and Avery Shreves won 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 at second doubles.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

