Boys golf: Anna finishes 2nd in sectionals, earns district berth

SPRINGFIELD — Anna’s practice at Reid Park Golf Course paid off.

The Rockets played the course in the David Christoff Memorial last Saturday and shot a 372 — which wouldn’t have been good enough to earn the team a spot in the Division II districts.

But with a district berth on the line in the Div. II sectional tournament on Thursday at Reid Park, Anna lowered its team score by 22 strokes to finish second and earn one of four district berths.

The Rockets finished two strokes ahead of third-place Waynesville (352) and seven ahead of fourth-place Benjamin Logan (357). Graham won with 334.

Cole Maurer led the Rockets with an 85 and tied for 10th overall. Bryce Cobb shot 86, Spencer McClay shot 88 and Bryce Havenar shot 92. Maurer lowered his score five strokes from last Saturday’s tournament, while McClay dropped his score 12 strokes.

Anna will play in the D-II district tournament next Wednesday at Glenview Golf Course in Cincinnati.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

