Russia grad Emily Borchers breaks UD’s all-time 5K record

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Emily Borchers, a Russia High School graduate, broke the University of Dayton women’s cross country all-time 5K record with her performance on Friday at Notre Dame’s 63rd annual Joe Piane Invitational.

Borchers, a senior, finished in a school-record time of 17:16.9. She took 32 seconds off her previous personal best.

Borchers was Dayton’s top finisher at 19th place of 157 runners in a race with 18 nationally and regionally-ranked teams competing. The Flyers placed 13th of 19 teams.

Dayton will compete at the NCAA Pre-Nationals 6K Saturday, Oct. 13 in Madison, Wisconsin.