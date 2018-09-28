Posted on by


Sidney homecoming king Colin Freistuhler performs with the Sidney High School marching band during Sidney’s game against Piqua at Sidney.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

11 vs 11 Sidney’s Caleb Harris tries to get away from Piqua’s Micah Karn at Sidney.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney’s Darren Taborn, left, and Quamir Brown celebrate after Taborn scored a touchdown.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney fans cheer for their team.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic’s Bradly Haynes runs the ball against Hardin Northern at Piqua.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic’s Elliott Gilardi runs the ball against Hardin Northern at Piqua.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic’s Noah Young runs the ball as Hardin Northern’s Nick Adams defends a Piqua.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Riley Huelskamp of Anna ditches Tyler Henry of Versailles for 51 yard touchdown run.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Nathan Wagner of Versailles looks for an opening in Annaճ defensive line.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Anna cheerleaders and fans do touchdown pushups at Anna.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

