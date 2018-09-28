Sidney homecoming king Colin Freistuhler performs with the Sidney High School marching band during Sidney’s game against Piqua at Sidney.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
11 vs 11 Sidney’s Caleb Harris tries to get away from Piqua’s Micah Karn at Sidney.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sidney’s Darren Taborn, left, and Quamir Brown celebrate after Taborn scored a touchdown.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sidney fans cheer for their team.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Lehman Catholic’s Bradly Haynes runs the ball against Hardin Northern at Piqua.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Lehman Catholic’s Elliott Gilardi runs the ball against Hardin Northern at Piqua.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Lehman Catholic’s Noah Young runs the ball as Hardin Northern’s Nick Adams defends a Piqua.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Riley Huelskamp of Anna ditches Tyler Henry of Versailles for 51 yard touchdown run.
Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News
Nathan Wagner of Versailles looks for an opening in Annaճ defensive line.
Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News
Anna cheerleaders and fans do touchdown pushups at Anna.
Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News
