Sidney homecoming king Colin Freistuhler performs with the Sidney High School marching band during Sidney’s game against Piqua at Sidney.

11 vs 11 Sidney’s Caleb Harris tries to get away from Piqua’s Micah Karn at Sidney.

Sidney’s Darren Taborn, left, and Quamir Brown celebrate after Taborn scored a touchdown.

Sidney fans cheer for their team.

Lehman Catholic’s Bradly Haynes runs the ball against Hardin Northern at Piqua.

Lehman Catholic’s Elliott Gilardi runs the ball against Hardin Northern at Piqua.

Lehman Catholic’s Noah Young runs the ball as Hardin Northern’s Nick Adams defends a Piqua.

Riley Huelskamp of Anna ditches Tyler Henry of Versailles for 51 yard touchdown run.

Nathan Wagner of Versailles looks for an opening in Annaճ defensive line.

Anna cheerleaders and fans do touchdown pushups at Anna.