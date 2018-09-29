Area football roundup: Anna, Fort Loramie earn big conference wins

ANNA — Anna scored the first three touchdowns of a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Versailles on Friday to jumpstart a 41-21 win.

The Tigers scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to narrow the Rockets’ halftime lead to 28-14, but Riley Huelskamp scored touchdowns on a 20-yard and 12-yard run in the third quarter to help secure the victory.

Huelskamp also scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Bart Bixler. Bixler ran for a 71-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put Anna up 21-0 and later threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jeffrey Richards.

Bixler completed 9-of-16 passes for 167 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and ran for 132 yards on six carries. Huelskamp ran for 137 yards on 23 carries.

Richards caught four passes for 77 yards, Huelskamp caught two passes for 49 yards and Isaac Lininger caught two passes for 33 yards.

Anna had 451 yards of offense while Versailles had 434. Bixler’s interception was Anna’s only touchdown, while Versailles lost two fumbles and threw three interceptions.

Richards accounted for all three of the interceptions, while Brandon Shannon recovered a fumble.

Anna (4-2, 3-1 MAC) will travel to Fort Recovery (3-3, 1-3) next Friday. Versailles (2-4, 1-3) will travel to Marion Local (6-0, 4-0).

Fort Loramie 56, Twin Valley South 6

Carter Mescher scored two early touchdowns as the Redskins earned a lopsided Cross County Conference win on Friday in West Alexandria.

Mescher scored two long touchdown runs in the first quarter to give the Redskins (5-1, 4-0 CCC) a 14-0 lead, then Collin Moore scrambled for a 33-yard touchdown before the end of the quarter to boost Loramie’s lead to 21-0.

Nick Brandewie ran a 10-yard score before the end of the second quarter, and Beltran Dorado Lafarga hit a 25-yard field goal to boost Loramie’s lead to 31-6 at halftime.

Statistics will be added to this story when they’re reported.

The Redskins, which are ranked No. 6 in Division VII in the state Associated Press poll, will host Mississinawa Valley (3-3, 2-2) next Friday.

Lehman Catholic 41, Hardin Northern 7

The Cavaliers earned a big Northwest Central Conference win on Friday.

Statistics will be added to this story when they’re reported.

Lehman (4-2, 4-0 NWCC) will travel to Waynesfield-Goshen (3-3, 2-2) next Friday.

Minster 35, Delphos St. John’s 14

After a close first half, Minster pulled away from Delphos St. John’s in the second half of a MAC game on Friday.

St. John’s Curtis Schwinnen scored on a 26-yard pass from Jared Wurst late in the second quarter to tie it 14-14, but Cody Frericks caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Niemeyer as time expired to give Minster a 21-14 halftime lead.

Broc Miller scored on a 10-yard in the third quarter and a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter to help the Wildcats pull away.

Miller scored on a 1-yard run with 10:29 left in the second, but the Blue Jays scored less than a minute later on a 4-yard run by Wurst. Niemeyer threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Mike Ketner with 8:28 left in the second to put the Wildcats up 14-7.

Minster had 453 yards of offense and 24 first downs while St. John’s had 342 yards and 13 first downs.

Miller led the Wildcats with 107 rushing yards on 20 carries while Alex Schmitmeyer ran for 78 yards on 10 carries. Niemeyer gained 81 rushing yards on six carries and completed 16-of-27 passes for 187 yards with two interceptions. Ketner had four catches for a team-high 75 receiving yards, and Jack Heitbrink caught five passes for 34 yards.

Heitbrink led Minster with 7.5 tackles while Joe Winner had six. Heitbrink and August Boehnlein each recovered a fumble and Winner forced two fumbles.

Minster (5-1, 3-1 MAC) will travel to St. Henry (4-2, 2-2) next Friday.

Coldwater 28, New Bremen 0

The Cavaliers scored one touchdown in each quarter of a MAC game on Friday.

New Bremen (3-3, 1-3 MAC) was held to 66 yards of offense.

Coldwater (6-0, 4-0 MAC) dominated the first downs 23-3 and were led by quarterback Jake Hemmelgarn’s 19-of-24 passing for 169 yards and two scores, one to Cole Frilling and the second to Noah Miller. Ben Wenning ran 16 times for 96 yards and a score and Frilling caught six passes for 63 yards.

Statistics will be added to this story when they’re reported.

The Cardinals will host Parkway (1-5, 1-3) next Friday.

Riverside 34, Waynesfield-Goshen 8

The Pirates improved to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the NWCC with Friday’s lopsided home win over the Tigers.

Riverside will travel to Upper Scioto Valley (2-4, 1-3) next Friday.

Sidney Homecoming king Colin Freistuhler performs with the Sidney High School marching band before Sidney’s Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game against Piqua on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_2315-3.jpg Sidney Homecoming king Colin Freistuhler performs with the Sidney High School marching band before Sidney’s Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game against Piqua on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News 11 vs. 11: Sidney’s Caleb Harris blocks Piqua’s Micah Karn during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_2428-10.jpg 11 vs. 11: Sidney’s Caleb Harris blocks Piqua’s Micah Karn during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Darren Taborn, left, and Quamir Brown celebrate after Taborn scored a touchdown in the second quarter of a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_2728-10.jpg Sidney’s Darren Taborn, left, and Quamir Brown celebrate after Taborn scored a touchdown in the second quarter of a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney fans cheer during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game against Piqua on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_2840-10.jpg Sidney fans cheer during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game against Piqua on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Bradly Haynes runs during a Northwest Central Conference game against Hardin Northern on Friday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_Lehman-v-Hardin-Northern-026-3.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Bradly Haynes runs during a Northwest Central Conference game against Hardin Northern on Friday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Elliott Gilardi runs runs during a Northwest Central Conference game against Hardin Northern on Friday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_Lehman-v-Hardin-Northern-037-3.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Elliott Gilardi runs runs during a Northwest Central Conference game against Hardin Northern on Friday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Noah Young runs runs during a Northwest Central Conference game against Hardin Northern on Friday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_Lehman-v-Hardin-Northern-071-3.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Noah Young runs runs during a Northwest Central Conference game against Hardin Northern on Friday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Riley Huelskamp shakes off Versailles’ Tyler Henry during a 51-yard touchdown run runs in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN092918AnnaFB4-3.jpg Anna’s Riley Huelskamp shakes off Versailles’ Tyler Henry during a 51-yard touchdown run runs in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Versailles’ Nathan Wagner runs during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN092918AnnaFB5-3.jpg Versailles’ Nathan Wagner runs during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna cheerleaders and fans do touchdown pushups during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN092918AnnaFB6-3.jpg Anna cheerleaders and fans do touchdown pushups during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Elliott Gilardi runs during a Northwest Central Conference game against Hardin Northern on Friday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_Lehman-v-Hardin-Northern-007-2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Elliott Gilardi runs during a Northwest Central Conference game against Hardin Northern on Friday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Quamir Brown runs while trying to avoid Piqua’s Owen Toopes during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_2370-9.jpg Sidney’s Quamir Brown runs while trying to avoid Piqua’s Owen Toopes during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Kam Stewart forces a fumble of Versailles’ Ryan Martin during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN092918AnnaFB2-2.jpg Anna’s Kam Stewart forces a fumble of Versailles’ Ryan Martin during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Versailles quarterback Ryan Martin runs during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN092918AnnaFB3-2.jpg Versailles quarterback Ryan Martin runs during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Jeffery Richards intercepts a pass meant for Versailles’ Adam Kremer during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN092918AnnaFB1-2.jpg Anna’s Jeffery Richards intercepts a pass meant for Versailles’ Adam Kremer during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic, Riverside win lopsided NWCC games

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Week 6 Area Scores Piqua 14, Sidney 12 | Game article Anna 41, Versailles 21 F Fort Loramie 56, Twin Valley South 6 F Lehman Catholic 41, Hardin Northern 7 F Minster 35, Delphos St. John’s 14 F Coldwater 28, New Bremen 0 F Riverside 34, Waynesfield-Goshen 8 F

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

