Saturday roundup: New Knoxville wins Van Wert volleyball invitational

VAN WERT — New Knoxville finished first at the Van Wert Invitational on Saturday by beating Versailles 2-1 in the championship game.

The Rangers advanced to the championship game by beating Elida 25-10, 25-8 and MAC rival New Bremen 25-13, 25-19.

Tayler Doty led New Knoxville with eight kills against New Bremen while Megan Jurosic and Tasia Lauth each had seven. Carly Fledderjohann had 23 assists and Morgan Leffel had 16 digs.

New Knoxville lost the first set to Versailles 25-18 but won the last two 25-20 and 26-24.

Jurosic had 10 kills against the Tigers while Morgan Leffel had eight. Erin Scott had 16 digs and Fledderjohann had 30 assists.

Aside from losing to New Knoxville, New Bremen beat St. Marys 21-12, 21-20 and Lima Shawnee 25-15, 25-13.

Macy Puthoff and Claire Pape each had 15 kills over the course of the day for New Bremen while Josie Reinhart had 12 and Taylor Paul and Rachel Kremer each had 10. Blake Snider had 17 digs, Abbi Thieman had 34 assists and Madison Pape had 32 assists.

Versailles statistics were not reported.

Houston, Riverside split at tri-match

The Wildcats lost to Newton and beat Riverside in a tri-match on Saturday morning in Houston.

After winning the first game against Newton 25-10, Houston lost the last two 25-20 and 25-21 to drop the match.

The Wildcats then beat Riverside 25-13, 25-17. The Pirates opened the day with a 25-13, 25-19 win over Newton.

Anna 3, Lehman Catholic 1

Lehman Catholic won the first set of a nonconference match 28-26 on Saturday in Anna, but the Rockets won the last three 25-20, 26-24 and 25-11 to win the match.

Madison Roe led Anna with 15 kills while Emma Meyer had 12 and Macy Wiktorowski had eight. Lexi Wells had 40 assists and 10 digs, Abby Counts had 23 digs and Mary Landis had 14 digs.

Olivia Lucia had 24 kills, four blocks and 11 digs for the Cavaliers. Lauren McFarland had 16 kills and 19 digs and Alexis Snipes had 45 assists and nine digs. Abby Schutt had four blocks and 14 digs and Heidi Schutt had eight digs.

Fort Recovery 3, Fort Loramie 0

The Redskins lost a nonconference match on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie with nine kills while Marissa Meiring had five kills. Maya Maurer had 17 assists, while Sholtis had 13 digs and Meiring had nine.

Girls soccer

Anna 7, St. Marys 1

The Rockets won a nonconference match against St. Marys on Saturday.

Taylor Noll scored two goals while Taylor Kauffman scored two and Kelsi McKinney scored one. Noll had one assist while goalie Savanna Hostetler had seven saves.

Summit Country Day 3, Lehman Catholic 0

No information was reported.

Boys soccer

Continental 3, New Knoxville 1

Continental scored two goals in the second half to beat the Rangers in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Joseph Baende scored New Knoxville’s goal on an assist by Jose Maria Rabadan.

Megan Jurosic https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_2983-1.jpg Megan Jurosic

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

