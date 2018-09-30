Cross country roundup: Botkins hosts Best in the West

BOTKINS — Tristin Freistuhler led Houston to a second-place finish in the Botkins Best in the West cross country meet on Saturday while Lucas Smith led Anna to a third-place finish.

Smith finished first individually in 16:52.4 while Freistuhler was second in 17:03.0.

Columbus Grove won the boys race with 62 points, while Houston was second with 100, Anna was third with 101 and Botkins was fourth with 111.

The rest of Houston’s top five were Ethan Knouff, 7, 17:19.8; Blake Jacobs, 14, 17:34.9; Patrick Meiring, 39, 18:39.6; and Ryan Ely, 47, 19:02.5.

The rest of Anna’s top five were Jacob Robinson, 8, 17:24.3; Collin Frilling, 33, 18:28.3; Caleb Gaier, 34, 18:29.2, and Colton Nanik, 35, 18:35.1.

Alan Fullenkamp led Botkins with a 13th-place finish in 17:33.5. The rest of Botkins’ top five were Collin Watterson, 18, 17:47.0; Elliot Goubeaux, 24, 18:05.9; Donovan Brown, 30, 18:19.1; and R.J. Poeppelman, 36, 18:37.7.

Versailles finished sixth. The Tigers’ top five included Don Juan, 16, 17:37.4; Stuart Baltes, 25, 18:09.4; Noah Barga, 44, 18:55.4; Brooks Blakeley, 45, 18:56.9; and Alex Brewer, 50, 19:08.1.

Sidney finished eighth. The Yellow Jackets’ top five included Gavin Bockrath, 9, 17:27.8; Ian Bonifas, 20, 17:47.9; Eli Straman, 37, 18:38.2; Grant Hoying, 98, 20:30.0; and Noah Schwepe, 122, 20:42.0.

Jackson Center finished ninth. The Tigers’ top five included T.J. Esser, 23, 18:05.9; Christopher Elchert, 26, 18:09.4; Elisha Burch, 83, 19:46.7; Grant Lowry, 90, 19:49.5; and Ethan Pohlschneider, 102, 20:12.4.

Fairlawn finished 10th. The Jets’ top five included Jonah Brautigam, 31, 18:23.9; Dominic Davis, 42, 18:53.9; Isaac Ambos, 55, 19:18.7; Cade Allison, 106, 20:24.0; and Jordan Henman, 130, 21:06.8.

Lehman Catholic finished 17th. The Cavaliers’ top five included Elias Bezy, 84, 19:46.7; Alex Vanderhorst, 103, 20:15.9; Scott Petersen, 174, 22:31.6; Andrew Wiseman, 193, 24:24.5; and Aaron Topp, 196, 24:36.8.

New Knoxville finished 18th. The Rangers’ top five included Jared Osborne, 127, 20:58.4; Jakob Rollins, 131, 21:06.8; Jamiel Bucher, 146, 21:28.2; Zach Kuck, 148, 21:28.7; Dylan Steinke, 176, 22:37.5.

Versailles’ girls squad finished with 72 points, while Botkins finished third with 107 and Anna finished fourth with 120 points. Columbus Grove finished first with 52 points.

The Tigers’ top five were Liz Watren, 8, 21:12.5; Madelyn Holzapfel, 9, 21:20.1; Maria Mangen, 13, 21:34.3; Lauren Menke, 20, 22:04.1; and Emma Peters, 29, 22:31.8.

Botkins’ top five included Emma Koenig, 5, 20:54.3; Liza Aselage, 21, 22:06; MaKenna Maurer, 23, 22:14.7; Kelsie Burmeister, 24, 22:18.3; and Jill Greve, 47, 23:11.2.

The Rockets’ top five included Kaylie Kipp, 15, 21:51.4; Kayli Brewer, 18, 22:02.4; Kayleigh Kneer, 25, 22:19.4; Bethany Althauser, 32, 22:39.1; and Hope Bixler, 45, 23:04.9.

Houston finished seventh. The Wildcats’ top five included Ava Knouff, 4, 20:46.6; Hollie Voisard, 10, 21:20.1; Danielle Stephenson, 55, 23:23.8; Katrina Meiring, 58, 23:36.6; and Amber Stangel, 81, 24:42.9.

Sidney finished 11th. The Yellow Jackets’ top five included Mariana Kellner, 33, 22:38.5; Montana Stephens, 73, 24:18.6, Nicole Siegel, 75, 24:20.3; Camryn Smith, 76, 24:29.2; and Sage Steinke, 89, 25:00.

Jackson Center finished 12th. The Tigers’ top five included Denna Lowry, 44, 23:04.8; Ariana Gross, 113, 26:16.5; Jasci Baum, 127, 27:25.8; Jesci Baum; 128, 27:28.8; and Lennon Wise, 153, 32:24.7.

New Knoxville finished 13th. The Rangers’ top five included Rebecca Leffel, 83, 24:43.3; Abigail Sniegowski, 84, 24:45.6; Lola Thompson, 116, 26:33.6, Dakota Kennedy, 146, 30:12.1; and Meta Hoge, 148, 31:03.7.

Lehman, Riverside and Fairlawn had runners compete individual.

Lehman runners included Maria Schmiesing, 16, 22:00.4; Agnes Schmiesing, 85, 24:47.9; Maggie Bezy, 92, 25:11.4; and Sophia Flood, 103, 25:54.6.

Fairlawn’s Myla Cox finished 50th in 23:14.0 and Elise Bell finished 108th in 26:06.2.

Riverside’s Aradia Roth finished 80th in 24:39.8 and Samantha Neeley finished 154th in 32:26.1.

Fort Loramie girls 1st Woodridge CVNP Invite

Fort Loramie’s girls finished first and boys finished fourth Woodridge’s CVNP Invitational on Saturday at Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Brecksville.

Fort Loramie’s girls finished first out of 17 schools with 56 points. The Redskins’ top five were Olivia Borchers, 8, 21:37.9; Danielle Berning, 13, 22:23.1; Dani Eilerman, 14, 22:35.9; Caitlyn Gasson, 18, 22:59.2; and Paige Rethman, 20, 23:03.5.

The Redskins’ boys finished fourth out of 28 schools. Their top five included Jake Rethman, 4, 17:43.5; Joe Ballas, 7, 17:49.5; Colten Gasson, 33, 18:57.6; Colin Gasson, 55, 19:26.9; and Gavin Schulze, 73, 19:57.7.

Botkins’ Emma Koeing runs in the girls race in Botkins’ Best in the West cross country meet on Saturday. Koenig finished fifth in the girls race with a time of 20:54.3. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118BotkinsCross2.jpg Botkins’ Emma Koeing runs in the girls race in Botkins’ Best in the West cross country meet on Saturday. Koenig finished fifth in the girls race with a time of 20:54.3. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Tristin Freistuhler runs in the girls race in Botkins’ Best in the West cross country meet on Saturday. Freistuhler placed second in the boys race with a time of 17:03.0. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118BotkinsCross1.jpg Houston’s Tristin Freistuhler runs in the girls race in Botkins’ Best in the West cross country meet on Saturday. Freistuhler placed second in the boys race with a time of 17:03.0. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Dominic Davis, left to right, Anna’s Collin Frilling, Anna’s Caleb Gaier Fairlawn’s Jonah Brautigam and Anna’s Colton Nonik run in Botkins’ Best in the West cross country meet on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118BotkinsCross3.jpg Fairlawn’s Dominic Davis, left to right, Anna’s Collin Frilling, Anna’s Caleb Gaier Fairlawn’s Jonah Brautigam and Anna’s Colton Nonik run in Botkins’ Best in the West cross country meet on Saturday. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Houston boys, Versailles girls finish 2nd

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

