Monday roundup: Fort Loramie, Sidney, Anna volleyball earn wins

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie earned a 3-0 victory over Benjamin Logan in a nonconference match on Monday.

After the Redskins won a close first game at 25-23, they won the second 25-18 and the third 25-15 to pull away.

Marissa Meiring led Fort Loramie with 10 kills while Alexis Fleckenstein had eight. Alyssa Wrasman had seven, Ava Sholtis had six and Chloe Stang had five. Maya Maurer had 19 assists and Aleah Frilling had 13. Meiring and Macy Imwalle each had 12 digs.

Sidney 3, Greenville 1

The Yellow Jackets earned a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division win on Monday in Greenville. After Sidney lost the first game 25-17, it beat the Green Wave 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 over the next three to claim the match.

Arielle Snider led the attack with 13 kills. Darien McBride followed up with six and Faith Bockrath totaled five. Bockrath dished out 24 assists. Snider scored three solo blocks and two assists and Cassidy Truesdale added two solo blocks and two assists.

At the serving line, Payton Boshears had five aces and Allie Herrick landed 3. Bockrath led the defense with 20 digs and Boshears followed with 18 while Abby Nuss chipped in seven.

Anna 3, Wapakoneta 0

The Rockets beat Wapakoneta 25-21, 25-14, 25-9 on Monday. No statistics were reported.

Girls soccer

Anna 2, Miami East 0

Taylor Noll and Mackensie Littlefield each scored one goal to lift the Rockets to a nonconference win on Monday.

Taylor Kauffmann had one assist for Anna, while Savanna Hostetler had one save in the shutout win.

SATURDAY RESULTS

Jackson Center sweeps tri-match

Jackson Center beat West Liberty-Salem and Urbana 2-0 in a tri-match on Saturday. The Tigers beat the Hillclimbers 25-14, 25-14 and West Liberty-Salem 26-24, 25-14.

Raquel Kessler led Jackson Center with 27 kills, 27 digs, four aces and three blocks over the course of the two matches. Katie Sosby had 17 digs, Caroline Frieders had 35 assists and 11 digs and Elizabeth Hickey had seven kills and three blocks.

Marissa Meiring https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/10/web1_DSC_1968-1.jpg Marissa Meiring

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.