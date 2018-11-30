Thursday roundup: Bad 4th dooms Lehman Catholic at Catholic Central

SPRINGFIELD — A monster game by Carly Edwards wasn’t enough in a nonconference contest on Thursday as Lehman Catholic lost to Catholic Central 57-50.

Edwards had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Grace Monnin also had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds and had four assists. Hope Anthony and Emma Kennedy both grabbed five rebounds.

Lehman led 6-5 after one quarter but trailed 24-23 at halftime. The game was tied at 38 after three quarters, but the Irish outscored the Cavs 19-12 in the final quarter.

Riverside 63, Upper Scioto Valley 32

The Pirates jumpstarted their first win of the season on Thursday by outscoring Upper Scioto Valley 21-0 in the first quarter. They followed with a 17-12 scoring advantage in the second quarter to put the game away before halftime.

“We got out to a fast start because of our great defensive effort,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “Proud of how the girls bounced back after a tough loss Tuesday. We had a great Wednesday practice, and the girls played the way they are capable of tonight and I’m beyond proud of them.”

Kalin Kreglow led Riverside with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Dana Jones scored 14 points and Shelby Giles added 10 points, nine steals and seven rebounds. Lauryn Sanford and Allison Knight had seven points apiece.

The Pirates had 27 steals as a team.

Minster 77, Celina 9

After taking an 18-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats used a 27-4 scoring advantage in the second quarter to put away a nonconference game quickly on Thursday.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 17 points while Courtney Prenger scored 14 and Demaris Wolf scored 13.

New Knoxville 32, St. Marys 21

The Rangers jumped out to a 12-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there to a road nonconference win on Thursday. Megan Jurosic led New Knoxville with 12 points while Erin Scott added seven.

Indian Lake 47, Fairlawn 40

No information was reported.

BOWLING

Sidney splits match at West Carrollton

Sidney’s boys squad beat West Carrollton in a road match on Thursday while the girls lost. It was the season opener for both teams.

Sidney’s boys won 2,159-1,462. Drake Cromes led the team with a 418 series. Jaxon Rickey had a 395 series and Logan Finke had a 349 series.

“I thought for our first match of the season we did a good job,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “I could see some early jitters in there, but we did a good job at battling that. Excited to see what this group can do throughout the season.”

The Pirates won the girls match 1,776-1,570. Camryn Smith led Sidney with a 311 series. Freshman Sarah Bell had a 283 series and freshman Emma Hurley had a 275 series.

“We only have two returning players in our lineup from last season right now,” Knoop said. “We have a lot of young girls on the team. I thought they did a good job tonight. The girls had a fun time, and we can see improvement already.”

Riverside picks up first win of season

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

