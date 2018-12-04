Monday roundup: Fairlawn girls earn biggest win since 2004

SIDNEY — Fairlawn broke a 17-game losing streak in big fashion on Monday. The Jets pulled away by halftime and soared to a 67-24 victory over Mississinawa Valley in a nonconference game.

Madison Pierce scored 17 points for Fairlawn while Lauren Dudgeon added 15 and Ashly Roush scored 10.

Pierce scored eight points and Dudgeon scored six in the first quarter to help Fairlawn take a 17-5 lead. Dudgeon added another eight in the second quarter to help the Jets take a 33-9 lead at halftime.

It’s the largest win for Fairlawn since a 64-35 win over Houston in 2004.

Russia 50, Newton 28

Russia bounced back from last Saturday’s lopsided loss to Fort Loramie with a big home nonconference win over Newton on Tuesday.

Jenna Cordonnier led the Raiders with 16 points while Laurissa Poling scored 14.

SATURDAY

Boys

Columbus Grove 37, Jackson Center 31

Columbus Grove outscored Jackson Center 19-13 in the second half to win a nonconference game on Saturday.

Trent Platfoot led the Tigers with 11 points while Aidan Reichert scored nine.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

