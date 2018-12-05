Tuesday roundup: New Knoxville beats Houston to keep up hot start

HOUSTON — New Knoxville kept its hot start going by beating Houston 51-24 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.

Megan Jurosic scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter to help the Rangers take a 15-10 lead. New Knoxville then used a 14-4 scoring advantage in the second quarter to pull away before halftime.

Erin Scott added 15 points for the Rangers and Tasia Lauth scored seven. Hollie Voisard and Hayden Riesenbeck each scored five for Houston.

Minster 54, Wapakoneta 31

Ivy Wolf hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Minster take a 16-4 lead by the end of the first quarter in a blowout nonconference home win on Tuesday.

Wolf led the Wildcats with 19 points while Demaris Wolf scored 10 and Courtney Prenger added eight.

Jackson Center 38, Waynesfield-Goshen 35

No statistics or other information was reported.

BOWLING

Sidney splits match against Lima Shawnee

Sidney’s boys won while its girls squad was defeated in a match against Lima Shawnee on Tuesday.

The boys beat Lima Shawnee 2,412-1,659 to improve to 3-0. Drake Cromes had a 472 series, Jaxon Rickey had a 438 series and Kaden Abbott had a 436 series.

“It was a good match for us,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “Spare shooting wasn’t the greatest, but we made up for it with strikes. Overall it was good.”

The girls lost 1,998-1,334 and dropped to 0-3. Camryn Smith had a 332 series and Emma Hurley had a 282 series.

“I think our mental games weren’t the strongest today,” Knoop said. “It led to a lot of opens. But we just need to keep fighting and bounce back against Xenia on Thursday.”

Riverside sweeps Fairbanks

Riverside’s boys and girls bowling teams won a match against Fairbanks on Tuesday at Dragon Lanes in Marysville.

Riverside’s boys won 2,362-1,672. The Pirates were led by Bailey Gammell with a 239 series and a 130 game. Hannah Asbury added a 130 game.

The girls won 1,940-1,553. Mereana Steely led the Pirates with a 299 series and 167 game. Angela Walters added a 296 series.

