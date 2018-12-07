Thursday roundup: New Bremen girls rally to beat Coldwater

COLDWATER — New Bremen outscored Coldwater by 10 points in the fourth quarter of a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday to earn a 42-37 victory.

Kelly Naylor scored five points in the fourth quarter while Madison Cordonnier, Abbi Thieman and Hanna Tenkman each scored four to help the Cardinals rally from a 30-25 deficit at the end of the third quarter.

New Bremen led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cavaliers used an 11-5 scoring advantage to take a 1-point lead at halftime. They outscored New Bremen 10-6 in the third to take a five-point lead heading into the fourth.

Naylor, Cordonnier and Tenkman each finished with nine points while Thieman scored seven.

Riverside 53, Hardin Northern 13

The Pirates stayed undefeated in Northwest Central Conference play with a dominating road win over Hardin Northern on Thursday.

Riverside took a 20-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 15-3 scoring advantage in the second to build a 35-10 halftime lead.

Shelby Giles led the squad with 12 points, while Lauryn Sanford scored nine and Kalin Kreglow, Leah Kelsey and Dana Jones each scored eight. The Pirates had 22 steals.

“I’m proud of the girls’ effort tonight,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “… Turnovers were a big point of emphasis this offseason, and our girls have bought in and are taking better care of the ball. We still have plenty of room for improvement, doing the little things better like boxing out on the defensive end, making better decisions with the ball, and not shooting it so quickly in our offensive possessions.

“I’m proud of the improvement we’ve made since late October, but we need to continue to get better daily so we can continue to accomplish our goals as a team.”

Minster 73, Parkway 7

The Wildcats built a 39-2 lead by halftime and cruised to a MAC road win on Thursday.

Ivy Wolf led the Wildcats with 14 points while Averi Wolf scored 12, Jessica Falk scored 11 and Courtney Prenger scored 10.

New Knoxville 59, Marion Local 33

After a close first half, the Rangers used a 25-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter to pull away to a home MAC win on Thursday.

New Knoxville led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime before taking a 23-point lead by the end of the third.

Megan Jurosic led New Knoxville with 18 points while Erin Scott scored 13.

Versailles 38, Fort Recovery 30

No information or statistics were reported.

BOWLING

Sidney boys, girls lose against Xenia

Sidney’s boys and girls bowling teams lost a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League match against Xenia on Thursday.

The boys lost 2,381-2,266 to fall to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Jaxon Rickey had a 437 series, Drake Cromes had a 412 series and Logan Finke had a 407 series.

“This was a not-so-good match tonight,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “Spare shooting was really bad tonight, and that’s why we lost. We really need to clean that up going forward to be a really good team. I think we will. I sure know we are capable. This may have been a good learning experience for the kids, and I look for us to go out Monday and perform much better.”

The girls lost 2,083-1,404 to drop to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Emma Hurley had a 289 series, Sarah Bell had a 259 series and Avonell Martin had a 231 series.

“We were without three of our main varsity bowlers tonight because of prior commitments,” Knoop said. “We used some of our JV girls in their place. The good news is they got some key experience from it. We just got to keep learning, and we will get better with time.”

Minster, Riverside, New Knoxville win in blowouts

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

