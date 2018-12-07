Boys basketball: Career night from Hudgins helps Sidney beat Troy 67-48

TROY — Sidney got off to an extremely quick start and took a 15-point lead in the first quarter of a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game against Troy on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center.

The Yellow Jackets coasted from there to a 67-48 win, which improves their overall record to 3-1 and conference record to 2-0.

The Trojans faced the tough task of playing close to the defending GWOC North champs, but a depleted roster and a career night from Sidney senior guard Josiah Hudgins worked against them.

Troy was without inside forward Jacob Martinez and guard Shaeden Olden. The Trojans missed Martinez’s presence inside on both sides of the ball. Ratez Roberts and all of Sidney’s guards dominated the boards and prevented Troy from finding many inside shots.

“We wore them down,” Sidney coach John Willoughby said. “That is what we wanted to do and it worked. We played a lot of kids tonight and found them minutes to excel.”

Hudgins helped lead Sidney’s effort by scoring a career-high 23 points. He was 4-of-4 from two-point range and was almost as good making 3-pointers, as he finished 5-of-7.

“Josiah is capable of nights like this and we have other guys who can score as well,” Willoughby said. “I thought Ratez Roberts had a solid game tonight as well.”

Roberts scored just five points, but he had 15 rebounds and six blocked shots. The Yellow Jackets finished with 51 team rebounds and eight blocked shots.

Sidney took a 16-1 lead and led 16-4 by the end of the quarter. The Yellow Jackets used a 15-11 scoring advantage in the second to take a 31-15 halftime lead. Sidney held Troy to a poor shooting output in the first half. The Trojans were 5 for 23 from the field and also had 12 turnovers.

Sidney standout guard Andre Gordon had only three points in the first half but scored 12 in the second half to help the Yellow Jackets stave off any comeback attempt. He had two slam dunks after stealing the ball from Troy guards.

“Things got sloppy at times for us,” Willoughby said. “We left at least 20 points on the floor by missing open shots that would normally go in. We played a lot of kids some good minutes and they need to understand they have to play well to continue playing.”

In the fourth quarter, Hudgins drilled another wide-open 3 to boost the lead to 19 points as the Trojans’ defense lacked pressure on the ball.

Trey Werntz and Devin Taborn each finished with six points while Keith Lee scored five. Dominick Durr, Jace Conrad and Darren Taborn each scored two and Lathan Jones finished with one.

Austin Stanaford, who missed last season with a knee injury, played tough in the paint for Troy. He had five points and led the team with eight rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets have a week off before their next game. They will travel to archrival Piqua next Friday.

Tre’Vone Archie led Troy with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Caillou Monroe scored eight points and also had seven rebounds. Sophomore Caleb Fogerty scored 10 points.

Troy drops to 1-1 on the season and next plays Vandalia-Butler on the road in a week.

Sidney’s Josiah Hudgins shoots during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_besttraoy3-6.jpg Sidney’s Josiah Hudgins shoots during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Andre Gordon dribbles during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_besttraoy2-6.jpg Sidney’s Andre Gordon dribbles during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Lathan Jones gets the rebound ahead of Troy’s Austin Stanaford during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_besttraoy4-6.jpg Sidney’s Lathan Jones gets the rebound ahead of Troy’s Austin Stanaford during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ratez Roberts shoots with pressure from Troy’s Austin Stanaford during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_besttraoy5-6.jpg Sidney’s Ratez Roberts shoots with pressure from Troy’s Austin Stanaford during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ratez Roberts shoots during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_besttraoy6-6.jpg Sidney’s Ratez Roberts shoots during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Andre Gordon drives against Troy’s Caillou Monroe during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_besttraoy7-6.jpg Sidney’s Andre Gordon drives against Troy’s Caillou Monroe during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Andre Gordon goes for a dunk during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN120818SidBbb1-6.jpg Sidney’s Andre Gordon goes for a dunk during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Keith Lee shoots as Troy’s Austin Stanaford defends during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN120818SidBbb2-6.jpg Sidney’s Keith Lee shoots as Troy’s Austin Stanaford defends during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ratez Robert works to get the ball away from Troy’s Brayden Siler during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_Troiy4Sid2-6.jpg Sidney’s Ratez Robert works to get the ball away from Troy’s Brayden Siler during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Josiah Hudgins and Troy’s Austin Stanaford reach for a rebound during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_besttraoy1-6.jpg Sidney’s Josiah Hudgins and Troy’s Austin Stanaford reach for a rebound during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Robert Billing For the Sidney Daily News