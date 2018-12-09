Saturday roundup: Russia pulls away early against Arcanum

RUSSIA — Russia built a 21-point lead by halftime and cruised to a nonconference victory over Arcanum on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Evan Monnier scored five points in the first quarter to help Russia build a 15-11 lead. The Raiders then ran away with a 21-4 scoring advantage in the second quarter to put the game away before halftime.

Jordan York and Daniel Kearns each scored eight points in the second quarter, and both had big third quarters to help Russia take a 57-30 lead into the fourth. York scored nine points in the third, while Kearns scored six.

York led the Raiders with 20 points while Kearns finished with 18. Monnier scored nine and Carter Francis added eight.

Carter Gray led Ansonia with 13 points.

Jackson Center 58, Coldwater 56

Coldwater rallied late, but Jackson Center held on to earn a nonconference win at home on Saturday.

The Tigers trailed 17-15 at the end of the first quarter but used a 15-12 scoring advantage in the second to take a 1-point halftime lead. They outscored the Cavaliers 14-8 in the third to take a 44-37 lead into the fourth.

Coldwater hit five 3-pointers in the fourth but fell short of a comeback, though they owned a 19-14 advantage in the quarter. Jackson Center made 7-of-10 free throws in the quarter.

Trent Platfoot led the Tigers with 16 points while Christopher Elchert added 14 and Aidan Reichert scored 11.

Cole Frilling led Coldwater with 19 points, including three 3s. Ten of the Cavaliers’ 12 field goals were 3-pointers.

Anna 78, New Knoxville 39

The Rockets built a 41-19 lead by halftime and cruised to a big victory. Carter Elliott led Anna with 14 points while Andrew Poppe led the Rangers with 10.

No other information was reported.

Fairlawn 67, Triad 39

Fairlawn ran away in the fourth quarter to earn a nonconference victory in its home opener on Saturday.

The Jets led 29-19 at halftime and 46-33 heading into the fourth quarter. They then made nine free throws in the fourth to help aid a 21-6 scoring advantage.

Skyler Piper led Fairlawn with 23 points and made 9-of-9 free-throw attempts. Ashton Piper scored 17 and Isaac Ambos added eight. Seven others players scored for the Jets.

Minster 68, Botkins 42

The Wildcats built a 32-21 halftime lead and used a 21-7 scoring advantage in the third quarter to pull away in a nonconference game in Botkins on Saturday.

Noah Enneking led the Wildcats with 18 points while Jarod Schulze scored 12 and Mike Ketner added 10. Cody Frericks added seven points and had a team-high 10 rebounds.

Tyler Free led Botkins with 13 points.

Minster shot 27 for 52 (51.9 percent) from the field and outrebounded Botkins 32-14. The Trojans shot 13 for 39 (33.3 percent) and had 15 turnovers.

Riverside 63, Bradford 29

The Pirates built a 25-6 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a nonconference road win over the Railroaders on Saturday.

Kameron Schlumbohm led Riverside with 16 points while Kyle Knight added 14. Lane Willoby scored nine and brought down a team-high six rebounds. The Pirates made 25-of-52 (48.1 percent) field goal attempts.

“I was very pleased with the amount of energy that we came out with tonight,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “This was our first time playing back-to-back games this season, so I wasn’t sure if everyone would have their legs back from the night before.

“The rest of our schedule is almost completely Friday/Saturday games, so I was proud of our initial effort and hope we will be able to continue to do that on Saturday nights as the season goes on.”

Franklin-Monroe 92, Houston 80

Franklin-Monroe’s Ethan Conley broke the school’s single-game scoring record in a win over Houston on Saturday. He scored 54 points to help the Jets win the high-scoring game.

Franklin Monroe led 45-30 at halftime.

No other information was reported.

GIRLS

Fairlawn 49, Botkins 46 OT

Fairlawn won its first Shelby County Athletic League game in three seasons by beating the team it last beat.

The Jets lost a big halftime lead but pulled ahead in overtime to beat the Trojans on Saturday in Botkins. Fairlawn’s last SCAL win came on Feb. 2, 2016 in a 57-48 defeat of Botkins.

Fairlawn led 27-14 at halftime, but Botkins used a 16-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter and a 12-6 advantage in the fourth to force overtime with a 42-42 tie.

But the Jets used a 7-4 scoring advantage in overtime to earn the win. The team made 5-of-7 free-throw attempts in overtime (despite shooting 12 for 29 from the line overall) and Lona Heath added basket.

Heath, a freshman guard, scored 10 points. Senior forward Lauren Dudgeon led Fairlawn with 13 while Kennedy Spicer added nine.

Boston Paul hit four 3-pointers and led Botkins with 14 points while Carmen Heuker scored 11, all in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Trojans made 4-of-11 foul shots.

Versailles 38, Miami East 34

Versailles survived another close call in a home nonconference game on Saturday. But Miami East didn’t make it easy.

And not until Morgan Haney’s jumper bounced off the rim in the closing seconds could Versailles fans breathe a sigh of relief.

“I don’t know that we shot our free throws that well today (11 for 17),” Versailles coach Jacki Stonebraker said. “But, we made them down the stretch when we needed them.”

Miami East allowed the Tigers to overcome making just two field goals in the second half — the last a 3-pointer by McEldowney late in the third quarter.

And that last two minutes were a lot more exciting than it appeared they would be.

Versailles led 25-14 at halftime and was still up 30-21 going to the fourth quarter. But Miami East’s 3-2 zone did not allow a field goal in the final quarter.

Camryn Miller, who scored 10 of her 11 points in the final eight minutes, hit two free throws with 5:13 remaining and Rori Hunley followed with a three to make it 30-26 with 4:36 remaining.

Late in the quarter, McEldowney was fouled and hit both free throws to put the Tigers up 34-29. Then, Miller hit an amazing off-balance three from NBA range to get East within 34-32 with 31.4 seconds to go.

McEldowney was fouled again with 25 seconds to go and was perfect again to make it 36-32. Miller was fouled shooting a three and converted two of the free throws to make it 36-34 with 17.3 seconds left.

After Versailles missed two free throws, Miami East had a chance for the tie.

With a foul to give, Versailles fouled with 7.5 seconds to go forcing East to inbound again. Haney got a good look, but the shot was just off the mark.

McEldowney was the lone Tiger in double figures with 12 points. Haney had a game-high 15 for Miami East.

Fort Loramie 83, Houston 22

The Redskins were on all cylinders in a road SCAL win on Saturday. They connected on 35-of-61 (57 percent) shots from the field, dished out 22 assists and forced Houston into 25 turnovers.

Kennedi Gephart finished with 16 points and five assists. Caitlyn Gasson had 16 points off the bench. Kenzie Hoelscher scored 15 points with three steals and three assists. Taylor Ratermann had 12 points and five steals. Marissa Meiring scored seven points and had four assists as well.

Amber Stangel led Houston with eight points.

Minster 55, Jackson Center 18

After taking an 11-3 lead by the end of the first quarter, Minster used a 27-3 scoring advantage in the second quarter to pull away before halftime in a nonconference road game on Saturday.

Janae Hoying led the Wildcats with 10 points while Jessica Falk scored nine and Courtney Prenger added eight.

Elizabeth Hickey and Ashley Mullenhour led the Tigers with five points apiece.

Russia’s Daniel Kearns drives as Arcanum’s Lane Byrne defends during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121018RusBbball1-4.jpg Russia’s Daniel Kearns drives as Arcanum’s Lane Byrne defends during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Mason Dapore dribbles by Arcanum’s Wade Meeks during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121018RusBbball3-4.jpg Russia’s Mason Dapore dribbles by Arcanum’s Wade Meeks during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Jordan York shoots as Arcanum’s Evan Atchley defends during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121018RusBbball2-4.jpg Russia’s Jordan York shoots as Arcanum’s Evan Atchley defends during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Mason Dapore shoots as Arcanum’s Wade Meeks defends during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121018RusBbball5-4.jpg Russia’s Mason Dapore shoots as Arcanum’s Wade Meeks defends during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Adam Dapore looks to pass at Arcanum’s Lane Byrne defends during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121018RusBbball6-4.jpg Russia’s Adam Dapore looks to pass at Arcanum’s Lane Byrne defends during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The Russia fan section shows cheers during a nonconference game against Arcanum on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121018RusBbball8-4.jpg The Russia fan section shows cheers during a nonconference game against Arcanum on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Jordan York shoots over Arcanum’s Evan Atchley during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121018RusBbball7-4.jpg Russia’s Jordan York shoots over Arcanum’s Evan Atchley during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Evan Monnier advances followed by Arcanum’s Evan Atchley during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121018RusBbball9-4.jpg Russia’s Evan Monnier advances followed by Arcanum’s Evan Atchley during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Jordan York puts the ball in as Arcanum’s Evan Atchley defends during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121018RusBbball4-4.jpg Russia’s Jordan York puts the ball in as Arcanum’s Evan Atchley defends during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fairlawn girls win first SCAL game since 2016

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.