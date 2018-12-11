Monday roundup: Fairlawn beats Piqua for 3rd win in a row

PIQUA — A big early lead helped Fairlawn beat Piqua 73-63 in a nonconference game on Monday at Garbry Gymnasium. It’s the third consecutive win for the Jets, which lost their first five games.

Fairlawn took a 17-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and had to fend off the Indians from there. Piqua was within 10-8 before Fairlawn scored the final seven points of the first quarter, including a 3-pointer by Lauren Dudgeon.

The Indians started the second quarter with four freshmen on the floor and scored the first eight points. Reagan Toopes had three points and Karley Johns and Kenzie Anderson each had a basket during the run.

But Fairlawn recovered. Dudgeon hit a shot from just inside midcourt at the halftime buzzer to increase the lead to 31-23.

Johns hit a three to get Piqua within 49-43 with 6:40 to go in the game. After Fairlawn opened the lead back up, Johns hit a three and scored off a steal by Hailey McPherson to get Piqua within 61-55 with 3:45 remaining.

Tylah Yeomans hit a free throw to get Piqua within 61-56 at the 3:35 mark. Izzy Kidwell made free throws to make it 65-60 with 2:32 to go, but Piqua came no closer.

Dudgeon led all scorers with 25 points for Fairlawn. The Jets made 33-of-43 free throws in the contest. MaCalla Huelskamp scored 11, Madison Pierce netted 10, Ashley Roush scored nine and Lona Heath added eight all from the foul line.

Johns led Piqua with 18 points while Kidwell scored 15.

West Liberty-Salem 44, Fort Loramie 43

West Liberty-Salem took its first lead of the game with less than eight seconds left on a pair of Gabby Hollar free throws and held on to beat Fort Loramie in a nonconference game on Monday in West Liberty.

After Hollar’s free throws, Fort Loramie got the ball to Dana Rose, but a last-second shot attempt was off.

The Tigers got into the bonus with more than 6:30 remaining in the final quarter and used that to their advantage.

Collectively, the Tigers were 10-of-11 from the line in the fourth quarter and 14-of-17 for the game. Fort Loramie hit 6-of-11 foul shots.

Fort Loramie took a 9-0 lead before Emily Hollar scored. She led the Tigers with 15 points.

The Tigers evened the score at 17-17 in the second quarter before a free throw and late 3-pointer gave the Redskins a lead going into the locker room.

In the second half, the Tigers would close the gap, only to have Fort Loramie extend the lead once more.

Rose led the Redskins with 10 points while Marissa Meiring scored eight. Fort Loramie shot 48 percent from the field while West Liberty shot 32 percent. The Redskins had 13 turnovers and the Tigers had 11.

Botkins 63, Ridgemont 38

The Trojans ran away in the second half of a road nonconference game on Monday.

Botkins led 27-19 at halftime and then used a 24-9 scoring advantage in the third to take a 52-28 lead. Carmen Heuker scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the quarter.

Grace Homan and Janell Greve each added 10 points while Boston Paul and Aleah Johnson each scored eight.

Indian Lake 40, Sidney 23

After a slow first quarter, Indian Lake pulled away from Sidney in the second quarter of a nonconference game on Monday.

The Lakers led 4-2 at the end of the first quarter, but used an 11-4 advantage in the second to take a 15-6 halftime lead. They then used a 19-2 scoring advantage in the third to put the game away.

Samantha Reynolds led the Yellow Jackets with seven points. Sidney shot 8 for 32 (25 percent) from the field and committed 26 turnovers.

New Bremen 51, Lincolnview 40

New Bremen built a 24-15 halftime lead and used an 18-11 advantage in the fourth quarter to secure a nonconference home win on Thursday.

Madison Cordonnier led the Cardinals with 19 points while Kelly Naylor scored 18. New Bremen made 19-of-27 free-throw attempts while Lincolnview made 13-of-22.

Tri-Village 58, Houston 32

Tri-Village built a 15-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a nonconference win over Houston on Monday.

Jess Monnier led the Wildcats with 11 points while Amber Stangel scored nine. Meghan Downing led Tri-Village with 17 points while Maddie Downing scored 14.

BOWLING

Sidney squads sweep Trotwood

Sidney’s boys and girls bowling squads beat Trotwood-Madison in a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover match on Monday.

The boys team beat Trotwood 2,392-985 to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in GWOC American League play.

Drake Cromes had a 472 series, Kaden Abbott had a 435 series and Jaxon Rickey had a 400 series.

“This was a good bounce-back performance from us tonight,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “Started out shaky the first game with a 912. But we bounced back the second game with a 1,122. Spares still seem to be an issue, and we definitely need to get that corrected. But it was good overall tonight.”

The girls squad defeated Trotwood 1,351-904 to improve to 1-4 and 1-2. Emma Hurley had a 265 series, Sarah Bell had a 222 series and Alyssa Epley had a 216 series.

“First victory of the year. That was a good thing for the girls. Good morale boost,” Knoop said. “We were proud of the girls tonight. They’ve worked hard to get better, and they definitely deserved this win.”

SWIMMING

Sidney wins weekend meets

Sidney’s boys and girls swimming teams were undefeated in meets on Saturday and Sunday at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA.

The boys beat Alter 106-38 on Saturday while the girls won 74.5-66.5.

“Good first meet,” Sidney coach Tammi Johnson said. “Alter is always a great team to compete against. Their sportsmanship is impressive, cheering on each other and congratulating our team as well.”

Both Sidney squads won in a tri-match against Lehman Catholic and Botkins on Sunday.

The boys beat Lehman 167-17 and defeated Botkins 165-41. The girls were victorious over Lehman 142-84 and beat Botkins 134-64.

“New swimmers getting more comfortable with meet procedure,” Johnson said. “Great team spirit. Ready for the next weekend of meets.”

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

