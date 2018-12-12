Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie rallies to beat Houston 47-40

HOUSTON — Fort Loramie’s boys basketball squad pushed back its season opener two weeks due to the football team’s run state semifinal run and opened with a hard-fought 47-40 win over Houston on Tuesday.

The Redskins took an early 6-0 lead, but the Wildcats scored the next 18 points to take a 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter. Houston’s run was aided by four first quarter 3-pointers.

In the second quarter, Fort Loramie started to find its footing and went on a 13-5 run. Eli Rosengarten got the Redskins going with six second quarter points, and a Grant Albers right handed hook cut it to 23-19 at halftime.

The Redskins continued their comeback in the opening seconds of the third quarter as Albers got a steal and kicked it ahead to Eli Rosengarten, who hit a shot to bring the Redskins within two. Nick Brandewie then got a basket and a foul and tied the game for the Redskins.

After another defensive stop, Brandewie connected from deep, and on the following possession Damon Mescher drilled his own 3 to put Fort Loramie up by six.

The lead would not last, as Houston kept battling. A Peyton Arnold 3 cut the lead to five points at the end of the third.

Houston continued to battle in the fourth quarter and was aided by poor free throw shooting by the Redskins but could get no closer than three down the stretch.

Rosengarten led the Redskins with 16 points while Brandewie scored 13 and Mescher added eight. Mitchell Berning led the team with seven rebounds while Rosengarten had six.

Fort Loramie shot 34.7 percent (17-of-49) from the field and had 17 turnovers.

Tristin Freistuhler and John Leist each finished with 11 for the Wildcats.

“We played pretty well at times,” Houston coach Mark Platfoot said. “However, we didn’t get stops when we needed to and we turned the ball over too much. Give Loramie all the credit. They fought hard and found a way.”

Chaminade-Julienne 51, Versailles 46

No information was reported.

Anna at Russia, postponed

A power outage at Russia High School on Tuesday led to a highly-anticipated matchup between Anna and the Raiders being postponed.

The freshman game began as normal at 4:30, but power at the school was lost at a little before 6. School administrators decided about a half hour later to postpone the contest. Fans in attendance were issued vouchers that can be used when the game takes place.

The makeup date will be determined by the schools later this week.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Riverside 38, Jackson Center 25

The Pirates earned a nonconference win at home on Tuesday.

Riverside led 4-2 at the end of the first quarter but used a 17-11 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take a 21-13 halftime lead. The Pirates finished with a 12-9 scoring edge in the third and a 5-3 advantage in the fourth.

Courtnie Smith led Riverside with 13 points (10 in the second quarter) while Shelby Giles scored 11. Kalin Kreglow had seven points and 10 rebounds. The Pirates shot 12 for 37 (32 percent) from the floor and 12 for 20 (60 percent) from the free-throw line.

“Sometimes you have those nights, and I’m glad the girls picked up their defensive intensity because that’s what won us this game,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “We have a lot of things to work on in practice tomorrow as we prepare for another tough opponent Thursday when we face Ridgemont. Proud of the girls for picking up a tough win tonight against a good opponent.”

Katie Sosby led Jackson Center with 12 points.

Big defensive performance lifts Riverside girls over Jackson Center

