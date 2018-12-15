Friday roundup: Lehman Catholic beats Marion Elgin in season opener

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic won its season opener by defeating Marion Elgin 39-28 in a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday.

The Cavaliers built a 14-7 lead by the end of the first quarter but Elgin used a 12-7 scoring advantage in the second to narrow the halftime score to 21-19. Lehman used a 9-5 advantage in the third and a 9-4 advantage in the fourth to pull away.

Luke Frantz led the Cavaliers with 15 points while Brendan O’Leary scored eight. Bryce Kennedy and Elliott Gilardi each added six points.

Jackson Center 40, Fort Loramie 34

Jackson Center’s big third quarter was the difference in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday in Fort Loramie. The Tigers outscored the Redskins 13-1 in the quarter to pull away to the win.

Fort Loramie built a 10-8 lead by the end of first quarter. The good start continued the Redskins in the second quarter as they were able to push their lead out to as many as seven. Jackson Center made a quick run to cut it to four, but the Redskins finished the half on a 4-0 run to take a 20-13 halftime lead.

It was the last time Fort Loramie felt comfortable, as Jackson Center took control in the third. The Redskins were able to get as close as three points down the stretch, but the Tigers hit free throws late to secure the win.

Aiden Reichert led Jackson Center with 15 points while Trent Platfoot scored 13. The Tigers made 12-of-15 free-throw attempts in the game.

Eli Rosengarten led Fort Loramie with 22 points. The Redskins shot 12 for 39 (30.8 percent) from the field and 6 for 14 from the free-throw line.

Anna 91, Houston 40

The Rockets built a 27-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a home SCAL win on Friday.

Bart Bixler scored 11 of his 20 points in the first quarter to help Anna build its big early lead, then Griffin Doseck scored eight in the second to help boost the lead to 47-16.

Riley Huelskamp scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter to help the Rockets put away the win.

Doseck finished with 14 points, all of which came in the first half. Bryce Meyer also finished with 14 and Carter Elliott finished with eight. Anna made 37 field goals in the game, all but two of which were from two-point range.

Jairon Douglas led the Wildcats with 13 points while Peyton Arnold added eight.

Russia 65, Botkins 60

After Botkins forced a late tie, Russia finished an SCAL game on a 10-5 run on Friday to earn an SCAL road victory.

The Raiders led 25-23 at the end of the first quarter and 38-34 at halftime. They had a 51-47 lead at the end of the third, but the Trojans came back to tie it 55-55. Russia held on down the stretch to earn the victory.

Daniel Kearns led Russia with 19 points while Jordan York scored 18 and Mason Dapore added 10.

Jaydon Wendel led Botkins with 15 while Zane Paul added 14 and Spencer Heuker added 10.

New Bremen 57, New Knoxville 30

The Cardinals built a 19-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and had no problems putting away New Knoxville from there to earn a road Midwest Athletic Conference win on Friday.

Mitchell Hays led New Bremen with 11 points while Patrick Wells scored 10. Nick Wells, Bryce Blickle and Logan Suchland each finished with nine points for New Bremen.

Jared Osborne and Sam Anspach each scored 10 points for the Rangers, while Patrick Covert added eight.

Delphos St. John’s 49, Minster 45

Minster couldn’t hold onto a lead and lost to Delphos St. John’s in a road MAC game on Friday.

After a 6-6 tie in the first quarter, Minster pulled ahead 19-15 by halftime and led 34-32 heading into the fourth.

The Blue Jays used a 17-11 scoring advantage in the fourth to pull out to the win. Jared Wurst scored 10 points in the quarter for St. John’s while Lucas Metcalfe scored seven, all of which came from the free-throw line. The Blue Jays made 11-of-12 foul shots in the quarter.

Jacob Salazar led Minster with 12 points while Mike Ketner scored 11 and Cody Frericks added 10. Minster shot 17 for 48 (35.4 percent) from the field and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Wurst led St. John’s with 25 points. The Blue Jays made 16-of-37 (43.2 percent) of field goals and 12-of-17 free-throw attempts.

The Wildcats outrebounded St. John’s 26-20 but had 11 turnovers compared to St. John’s six.

Ridgemont 61, Riverside 49

Riverside used a 16-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter to take a 40-39 lead over Ridgemont in an NWCC game on Friday, but the Gophers pulled away with a 22-9 advantage in the fourth quarter, thanks in part to shooting 11 for 13 from the free-throw line.

It was a back-and-forth game. The Pirates built a 19-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Ridgemont used an 18-5 scoring advantage in the second quarter to pull ahead.

“Obviously this game was a tough one to lose, but I thought that we actually played some really good basketball tonight,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We got ourselves off to a great start in that first quarter on both ends of the floor, but then had a lot of lapses in judgement in the second quarter that allowed them to take control.

“When we came out in the third, we played with a lot of that same energy that we had at the start of the game to get the lead back going into the fourth. Down the stretch, though, Ridgemont was just able to make more plays than we were. They have two outstanding freshmen in Mason Stuck and Landon Newland, and those two guys were able to seal the game for them.”

Newland led Ridgemont with 21 points, with eight coming in the fourth quarter. Stuck finished with 19, eight of which came in the fourth.

Lane Willoby and Kameron Schlumbohm each scored 13 points for Riverside while Kyle Knight scored 12. The Pirates shot 16 for 52 (30.8 percent) from the field and 14 for 21 from the free-throw line.

Ridgemont outrebounded Riverside 30-28.

BOWLING

Riverside splits match with West Liberty-Salem

Riverside’s bowling squads split a match with West Liberty-Salem on Friday in Urbana.

Riverside’s boys squad lost to West Liberty 2,135-1,929. Spencer Hughes led the Pirates with a 390 series that included a 204 game. Bailey Gammell added a 172 game.

The Pirates’ girls squad won 1,956-1,866. Mereana Steely led Riverside with a 328 series and a 178 game. Bridgette Hemlinger added a 152 game.

Big 3rd quarter lifts Jackson Center over Fort Loramie

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.